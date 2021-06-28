CWS championship series begins after weather delay

The opening game of the CWS championship series between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt was delayed on Monday.

The weather delay went into effect at 5:39 p.m., a little more than 20 minutes before first pitch.

The game started at 7:09 p.m.

Monday's game is the first in a best-of-three series to decide the national championship. Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, with Game 3 (if necessary) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This was the fourth game during this CWS to be delayed, and the third by weather.

The Texas-Virginia game Thursday started 3 hours and 45 minutes after the scheduled time due to storms, the longest ever delay at the CWS. On Friday night, Mississippi State and Texas went into a weather delay at 10:40 p.m. in the ninth inning, with play resuming at 1:05 a.m.

Friday afternoon, first pitch between North Carolina State and Vanderbilt was postponed by one hour due to multiple NC State players testing positive for COVID-19. Though that game was eventually played, the Saturday game between those teams was ruled a no-contest.