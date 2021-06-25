 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CWS delayed after NC State players enter COVID protocol; first pitch now 2:07 p.m.
5 comments
topical top story
BASEBALL

CWS delayed after NC State players enter COVID protocol; first pitch now 2:07 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 5
NC State

North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent wipes his head in the Wolfpack dugout after the College World Series was delayed due to health and safety protocols.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Vanderbilt stays alive with dramatic win over Stanford

The start of Friday's first game at the College World Series was delayed by one hour due to "health and safety protocols."

North Carolina State and Vanderbilt were supposed to begin their game at 1:07 p.m., but a delay was announced at 12:55 p.m.

About 25 minutes later, the NCAA announced that the game will now start at 2:07 p.m.

NC State announced that "several players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today's game. NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties are working together to monitor the situation."

The Wolfpack only have 13 players available for today's game.

Friday's second game, between Mississippi State and Texas, is still scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., but may be pushed back as a result of the earlier delay. There is also a chance of storms in Omaha later today.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

5 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert