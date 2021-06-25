CWS delayed by one hour after NC State players enter COVID protocol

The start of Friday's first game at the College World Series was delayed by one hour due to "health and safety protocols."

North Carolina State and Vanderbilt were supposed to begin their game at 1:07 p.m., but a delay was announced at 12:55 p.m.

About 25 minutes later, the NCAA announced that the game will now start at 2:07 p.m.

NC State announced that "several players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today's game. NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties are working together to monitor the situation."

The Wolfpack only have 13 players available for today's game.

Friday's second game, between Mississippi State and Texas, is still scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., but may be pushed back as a result of the earlier delay. There is also a chance of storms in Omaha later today.

