Florida and LSU didn’t play each other this season. But the scouting reports won’t take long for either side.

BT Riopelle could give a detailed breakdown of the Tigers a full 36 hours before the start of the College World Series championship round. The Gators catcher consumes good baseball — seeks it out — in whatever form it comes. So naturally the senior found himself keeping tabs on the preseason No. 1 team most of the spring. The big arms. The power bats. The future pros.

“We’ve had a whole year to scout them practically because it’s a team we like to watch,” Riopelle said Friday. “They play great baseball and we're excited to play them.”

Tigers coach Jay Johnson, meanwhile, keeps a notoriously rigid stay-in the-moment approach in the postseason — so much so that he won’t name his next starting pitcher even if the choice seems obvious. The 46-year-old still snuck a glance at the full CWS field last week and wondered if purple and gold would eventually meet orange and blue.

“You look at the bracket and you look on the other side,” Johnson said. “It’s like, ‘Yeah, this is not a surprise to me who we’re playing.’”

Two college baseball powers who have had their eyes on the ultimate prize for months. And maybe a little bit on each other too.

And why not? The all-SEC final — the third in the last six CWS title rounds and a rematch of the 2017 championship bout won by the Gators in two games — pits two programs built around slugging lineups and bat-missing staffs. The teams that met on Omaha’s final stage six years ago have since produced 11 major-league players. The collection of prospects that assembles at Schwab Field on Saturday at 6 p.m. to begin the best-of-three series could eventually exceed that.

“It means a lot for college baseball fans (to have) all the talent on the field between the University of Florida and LSU,” Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford said. “It’s just a very exciting series to look forward to and to watch.”

Langford (.363 average, 19 homers) is likely to be a top-five overall MLB draft in a few weeks. It’s possible the first three players chosen will come from the CWS final with LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (.423, 18 homers) and ace right-hander Paul Skenes (1.69 earned-run average, SEC-record 209 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings) popular choices to go 1-2.

All three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award — college baseball’s version of the Heisman Trophy — will be on hand in Florida two-way sophomore standout Jac Caglianone along with Crews and Skenes. Caglianone’s 31 home runs this season are tied for the national lead.

Both the Gators and Tigers needed every bit of star power to play what will be their 70th games Sunday. Florida — which won three elimination contests in the regional round — white-knuckled its way to three one-run victories in Omaha. LSU dropped a 3-2 game to No. 1 seed Wake Forest on Monday but has taken its last three including Thursday’s 11-inning epic against the Demon Deacons that required eight shutout innings and 120 pitches from Skenes.

“I’m way okay with having a day off (Friday),” said Johnson, who has 12 pitchers on the active roster with whom to work within a taxed bullpen.

Saturday starters will likely be a pair of junior right-handers in Ty Floyd (7-0, 4.45 ERA) — typically LSU’s No. 2 hurler — and Florida ace Hurston Waldrep (10-3, 3.99).

If the Tigers have momentum, the Gators have rest. Coach Kevin O’Sullivan said there are pros and cons to both. In a condensed weekend, the key to success is simple execution.

“Our responsibility is to keep our players on edge,” O’Sullivan said. “That's going to be a huge message. The days off are fine, but you have to be able to turn the switch back on. Because LSU is coming off an incredible win (Thursday) night, an emotional win that will help them be at the highest level are as far as feeling good about themselves going into Saturday's game. And we sat back and watched.”

Florida claimed its title in 2017 spurred by a 12-strikeout night from Brady Singer in the championship opener. O’Sullivan was the skipper then too — he said he’ll lean on student assistant Mike Rivera, who was the starting catcher on that club, to share with current Gators what the atmosphere was like. LSU’s contingent of traveling fans was a factor then and will be again.

Johnson, who managed Arizona in the 2016 title series that went to Coastal Carolina, said he’ll continue to walk the fine line between having a plan for everything without looking too far ahead. But there isn’t too much ahead left. Three games, tops.

“I have a lot of respect for (Florida),” said Crews, who is from suburban Orlando. “They have got great starting pitchers, a great bullpen, great lineup, no holes in their lineup. We’ve got to be ready.”

LSU has been the sport’s gold standard in the modern era. Despite no titles since 2009, its six since 1991 are three more than anyone else in that span. A seventh would give it sole possession of second most in CWS history behind USC (12), which has captured one in the last 45 years.

Florida, meanwhile, could become the 16th program with multiple baseball championships. It fell in the final in 2005 and 2011 but has evolved into a bastion of future major-league talent.

The two SEC brand names have only played three games against each other in the last four years – LSU took two of three in Gainesville in March 2022. They’ve gone about their winning ways otherwise, with the success of one a fleeting mental note to the other.

Until now.

“Kind of makes sense that we match up with them for this championship series,” Langford said. “We’re all excited to get playing.”

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22