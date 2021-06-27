CWS finals foes Mississippi State, Vanderbilt offer contrasts in styles, paths to title

“We’re very comfortable with the situation we’ve gone through over the course of the year,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time educating the group what this process could look like. We are certainly comfortable with where we are and what we’ve done.”

Corbin said he received word early Saturday morning about the NCAA’s decision concerning the Wolfpack, whose previous CWS trips came in 1968 and 2013.

“I woke up at about 1:30 (a.m.) and found a message regarding the decision,” he said. “I rolled over and woke up my wife and we stayed up the rest of the night and just talked because we wanted to process it.”

Corbin said it was a confusing situation, but used Saturday to talk through it with his team.

“I told them that once we get to the ballpark today (Sunday), we move forward,” he said. “It’s just like life. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

Mississippi State punched its ticket to the final with a 4-3 win Saturday night over Texas. The Bulldogs (48-17) won on a walk-off RBI single from reserve infielder Tanner Leggett, who stroked his first hit in more than a month.