CWS finals foes Mississippi State, Vanderbilt offer contrasts in styles, paths to title

One team enters the College World Series best-of-three final as the defending champion.
The other is seeking its first championship in 12 tournament appearances.
Vanderbilt and Mississippi State offer a contrast when the teams take the field in Game 1 at 6 p.m. Monday at TD Ameritrade Park. That includes the way they reached this point in the CWS.
The Commodores (48-16) moved on to the final after their game Saturday against North Carolina State was declared a no-contest by the NCAA due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Wolfpack players. That came one day after Vanderbilt stayed alive by defeating a depleted NC State squad — 13 players suited up after the positive tests — in a 3-1 victory.
Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin sounded almost apologetic at a press conference Sunday.
“We certainly sympathize with their team, their fan base, too,” he said. “We don’t know the level of hurt that they’re exposed to right now, but we certainly recognize it.”
Corbin added that “none of us wish to be in this particular position.”
“We certainly would want to play them on the field, but we didn’t,” he said. “We’re in the situation where we move forward.”
Corbin also was asked about his team’s COVID-19 protocols and whether his players were required to be vaccinated.
“We’re very comfortable with the situation we’ve gone through over the course of the year,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time educating the group what this process could look like. We are certainly comfortable with where we are and what we’ve done.”
Corbin said he received word early Saturday morning about the NCAA’s decision concerning the Wolfpack, whose previous CWS trips came in 1968 and 2013.
“I woke up at about 1:30 (a.m.) and found a message regarding the decision,” he said. “I rolled over and woke up my wife and we stayed up the rest of the night and just talked because we wanted to process it.”
Corbin said it was a confusing situation, but used Saturday to talk through it with his team.
“I told them that once we get to the ballpark today (Sunday), we move forward,” he said. “It’s just like life. There’s nothing you can do about it.”
Mississippi State punched its ticket to the final with a 4-3 win Saturday night over Texas. The Bulldogs (48-17) won on a walk-off RBI single from reserve infielder Tanner Leggett, who stroked his first hit in more than a month.
“Man, we’re still coming off of last night,” Bulldog coach Chris Lemonis said. “Our guys have fought since the day we got here, and we haven’t had an easy game yet.”
Lemonis added the chance to play Vanderbilt in the final while trying to secure the school’s first title is “the opportunity of a lifetime.”
After Saturday’s victory over the Longhorns, Lemonis said his team welcomed a nongame day.
“We like the day off for rest,” he said. “We need to emotionally come down and need a little rest for our pitchers and our bodies.”
Both coaches were asked about their pitching plans for Monday.
“We’re putting the names in a hat and we’re just going to draw them out one at a time,” Lemonis said. “No, we’re going to go with Christian MacLeod because he’s rested and fresh.”
MacLeod (6-5, 4.24 ERA) lasted 1 1/3 innings Tuesday against Virginia and surrendered four runs before the Bulldogs rallied for a 6-5 victory.
Corbin was not ready to name Jack Leiter as Monday night’s starter, though he would seem to be the logical choice. The son of retired MLB pitcher Al Leiter was brilliant in a 1-0 loss to NC State last Monday, going eight innings and striking out 15.
Leiter, who entered the CWS 10-3 with a 2.16 ERA, threw 123 pitches against the Wolfpack — the second most in his career.
“We’ll see how he feels today and then we’ll determine who is going to pitch,” Corbin said. “We’ll just take care of the health of the kids first before we determine who is going to start.”
The SEC foes played three times this season, with the host Commodores winning twice.
