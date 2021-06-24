CWS friends keep the good times rolling for 20 years and counting

Randy Workman was backing his red pickup with personalized Husker plates into a prime tailgating spot outside Rosenblatt Stadium when a Louisiana truck rolled up carrying four guys.
The Southern gents stopped on the street on that College World Series morning in 2002. Could they park there, they asked the Nebraska guy?
Sure, just go around the corner and pay your $10 at the parking lot entrance, Workman replied.
“I just kind of flagged them in,” he said. “They parked beside us. And the rest is history.”
Thus began a friendship that has lasted 20 years and counting. The Louisianans, mostly LSU fans, come to Nebraska for the CWS whether or not their teams make it to Omaha. They pull a trailer stuffed with viands from bayou country. They cook their super regional specialties for anyone who cares to partake.
The group is tailgating together again this year, just like always. Theirs is the kind of history that happens here off the field, and makes the relationship between Omaha and the College World Series so darn warm and fuzzy.
“It’s more the friendship and the cooking and enjoying this,” Doug Guidry of Lafayette, Louisiana, said while stirring a steaming pot of crawfish Monday morning. “Going to the games, we’re big college baseball fans, you know. And we keep in touch all through the year.”
English with a Cajun flavor has long been a lingua franca of bon vivants in Omaha for the College World Series. The bayou boys and girls of summer have engendered generations of goodwill by serving up generous plates of jambalaya and crawfish etouffee, with ample portions of Southern hospitality and easy conversation on the side.
That tradition goes back at least to the 1990s. This particular crew has its roots in 2002. Guidry had made his first trip to Omaha with LSU in 2000. He returned two years later, despite the LSU team’s absence, with a fanatic four that included Stan Evans, Jeff Hyde and Timmy Daigle.
They hit it off right away with Workman and an Omaha buddy of his, Larry Berray. They had a good time in the parking lot and at the games. When that 2002 series was over and they said their farewells, the Louisianans said they’d be back. Workman wasn’t sure they’d ever see each other again.
“But, by golly, they came back and they came back and they came back,” he said.
Led by Evans, the people from the South began bringing enough food to feed the masses. Guidry figures they fed upward of 150 people a day in those Rosenblatt days.
“The friendship crew grew,” he said.
“It’s almost like family,” said Earl Leger of Lafayette, Louisiana.
There are a thousand stories about the myriad connections. Like how retired Omaha firefighter P.J. Driscoll and his son Pat Driscoll got into the crew. Evans and company had given P.J. a great plate of jambalaya outside Rosenblatt. He sent Pat over on his bike the next day to get the recipe, but they got to talking and they’re still tailgating and talking.
The group even has a pastor. The Rev. Bill Moorhead, Workman's former pastor at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, attends the opening day tailgate on Saturday and says a blessing for good food, good baseball and good friendship.
Over the years, the CWS friends put together a golf tournament in Omaha. They’ve hunted and fished together. Workman and his wife, Joan, have visited the Louisiana friends several times, attending LSU football and baseball games in Baton Rouge. On Wednesday night, the Omaha couple was taking a break from the CWS to go out to Brother Sebastian’s with Louisiana buddies Randy and Cecile Gauthreaux to celebrate Workman’s birthday.
But the CWS is the main event. Workman takes off two weeks from his drywalling business for it, “the best two weeks of the year.”
They survived the CWS’s move to downtown Omaha, although their tailgate, now headquartered at Creighton’s soccer stadium, has gotten smaller and doesn’t feed the masses so much anymore. They’ve seen kids in their crew grow up and bring their own kids now.
The friendship also has survived two recessions, Louisiana hurricanes, a pandemic and American political polarization (they don’t talk about the latter). How long will it last?
“Write this for end of your story,” Guidry said, just before banging a pot lid to call people up for Monday’s etouffee. “And it never ends. Dot, dot, dot.”
