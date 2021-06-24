CWS friends keep the good times rolling for 20 years and counting

Randy Workman was backing his red pickup with personalized Husker plates into a prime tailgating spot outside Rosenblatt Stadium when a Louisiana truck rolled up carrying four guys.

The Southern gents stopped on the street on that College World Series morning in 2002. Could they park there, they asked the Nebraska guy?

Sure, just go around the corner and pay your $10 at the parking lot entrance, Workman replied.

“I just kind of flagged them in,” he said. “They parked beside us. And the rest is history.”

Thus began a friendship that has lasted 20 years and counting. The Louisianans, mostly LSU fans, come to Nebraska for the CWS whether or not their teams make it to Omaha. They pull a trailer stuffed with viands from bayou country. They cook their super regional specialties for anyone who cares to partake.

The group is tailgating together again this year, just like always. Theirs is the kind of history that happens here off the field, and makes the relationship between Omaha and the College World Series so darn warm and fuzzy.