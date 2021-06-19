CWS is set for rematch between two blue blood teams — Mississippi State and Texas

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead that day and finished it out for a win. Texas' young roster ended up losing its next two games and starting 0-3.

"I think that helped us become the team that we are today," Zubia said. "We learned from our mistakes. We learned what it was going to take to compete with the biggest teams on the biggest stage."

Now they get their chance to prove it.

Two teams that began the season as top 10 squads have entered the NCAA tournament as top 8 national seeds. They've both been Omaha regulars lately — the Longhorns are making their fourth CWS appearance since the event moved to TD Ameritrade Park and the Bulldogs are here for the third straight time. And they'll be supported by two passionate fan bases who'll surely find their way into the ballpark Sunday.

Mississippi State's Tanner Allen can't wait.

The senior outfielder said he'll surely take a moment at some point during the game to ensure he appreciates the experience.