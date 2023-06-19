Having thrown 156 pitches in his previous start, Stanford's Quinn Mathews struggled Monday against Tennessee.

The senior left-hander lasted 4 2/3 innings and threw 89 pitches as the Volunteers defeated the Cardinal 6-4 to end Stanford's stay at the CWS.

Mathews didn't make it out of the fifth, surrendering six hits and four runs. He had given up four hits but no runs in the first four innings while striking out five.

"We felt we owed it to Quinn to let him be in there as long as he could," Cardinal coach David Esquer said. "He wanted that last batter, and he earned it."

Reliever Drew Dowd said Stanford would not be in Omaha if not for Mathews, who entered the game with a 10-4 record and a 3.60 ERA.

"Quinn's bailed us out all year," he said. "Today it wasn't easy for him and I don't think he had his best stuff, but he battled."

Mathews' 156-pitch effort came June 11 in a super regional win over Texas.

Snapping CWS losing streak

Tennessee’s season was inches away from being over.

As Zane Denton sprinted toward home plate in the top of the fifth inning, Stanford left fielder Alberto Rios uncorked a throw towards his catcher. Rios had already forced a tag-out at home in the first inning, and it looked like he might be able to do the same to end the fifth.

Denton’s mentality on the 90-foot sprint for the season was simple: “Just be safe, hopefully. Just try and get there as quick as possible.”

Despite the best efforts of Rios and catcher Malcolm Moore, Denton was indeed safe. The run was the first in a four-run rally that knotted the score at four apiece in a win or go home affair. In the end, Tennessee’s four-run fifth and two-run seventh were enough to overcome a four-run deficit, stay alive in Omaha for at least another day, and exorcise some demons along the way.

The win was the first victory for any Tennessee baseball squad in Omaha since 2001 — the year Denton was born — ending a six-game losing streak across four CWS appearances. Star reliever Chase Burns, who tossed six scoreless frames, wasn’t alive yet.

Burns was stellar in relief against Stanford, striking out nine batters while allowing just two hits. It was a performance his coach, Tony Vitello, referred to as “lighting the world on fire.” ​

Nice bounce back

The game didn't start on the best note for Tennessee after Maui Ahuna had singled on the first pitch of the game.

With one out, he advanced to third on a single by Jared Dickey. Griffin Merritt flew out to shallow left field and Ahuna tried to score but was cut down at the plate after a strong throw from Alberto Rios.

Ahuna was out by plenty and didn't even slide as Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore applied the tag.

"I loved it," Rios said. "Do it and I'll throw you out, that's exactly how I felt."

Heading home

Stanford coach Esquer tried to stay upbeat after the season-ending loss to Tennessee.

​"I love being here, so this is my least favorite press conference of the year," he said. "I'm just so proud and so blessed to have coached this team."

Esquer tried to look at the big picture following the 6-4 loss.

"We've been to the World Series for three straight years, been to four straight super regionals and we've hosted a regional for six straight years," he said. "These guys have left our program in a better place than they found it."

The quiet man

Tennessee reliever Chase Burns let his pitching do the talking Monday as his six-inning, two-hit relief effort showed.

The soft-spoken sophomore was a man of few words at the postgame press conference, and coach Tony Vitello followed up one of Burns' short responses with much more detail.

Moderator Bill Cousins had a little fun with Vitello after he had finished speaking.

"Thanks, Chase," Cousins said to the coach.

Better than a walk

LSU third baseman Tommy White thought he'd drawn a walk when he took a 3-0 pitch that apparently grazed the outside corner in the third inning.

White tossed his bat and took a few steps toward first base but was summoned back by home-plate umpire Casey Moser.

White promptly singled to left on the next pitch, driving home LSU's first run.