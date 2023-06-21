For viewers used to in-game interviews with coaches that are full of "coach speak," TCU coach Kirk Saarloos' interviews this week have been surprising.
While most coaches answer a question or two before the start of a half inning, Saarloos puts on the headset while his team is batting and talks to the broadcast booth until the inning is over. Assistant coach TJ Bruce runs every aspect of the Horned Frog offense, which frees up Saarloos to give viewers insight into the game and his team that other coaches rarely ever give.
When he came on Wednesday to talk with the ESPN crew of play-by-play announcer Mike Monaco and analysts Chris Burke and Ben McDonald, Saarloos told them he didn't have anything better to do in the moment.
"I don't do squat when we are hitting," Saarloos said. "So why not just hang out and talk to you boys."
Monaco appreciates Saarloos and his ability to keep calm in the middle of the game with so much on the line.
"He's incredibly loose," Monaco said. "I don't think I can think of another coach off the top of my head who, in those types of moments on the biggest stage, with the stress being that high, would handle himself that comfortably."
Saarloos not only provided insight on his team, but during his interview in Tuesday's win over Oral Roberts, he explained to the crew and viewers what was happening when the Horned Frogs had two runners end up on third base and both were called out.
"I think more broadly and big picture, any time you can take fans into the ball game, it brings you a level of connection with what's going on that you can't get anywhere else," Monaco said.
While Saarloos' demeanor in the interviews may be surprising to many, Burke isn't shocked.
"I've known 'Loos' for 23 years, so I'm not surprised at his comfort level," Burke said. "I also think it shows his managerial style. He truly gives TJ Bruce the offense, he truly does.
"I think it shows you a glimpse into his program, that his managerial style is he doesn't have to have his hands in everything, he's letting the people that he's hired manage the ballgame. Most guys would never give us that kind of access because they wouldn't be able to take their hands off the wheel for that long."
Burke added that Saarloos' interviews also served as a great recruiting tool for TCU.
"He did himself a great service this week showing the country his personality, and if you're a recruit out there, who wouldn't want to play for that guy," Burke said.
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 21
Auburn vs. Arkansas the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Jalen Battles forces out Auburn's Brody Moore while turning a double play during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn’s Brody Moore and Sonny DiChiara hug after the Tigers’ season ending loss to Arkansas in theCollege World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Jalen Battles forces out Auburn's Brody Moore while turning a double play during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara shakes hands with Arkansas' Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace after the final out of the Tigers’ season ending loss to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas’ Evan Taylor signs autographs for fans after their win over Auburn in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara hugs Arkansas' Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace after the final out of the Tigers’ season ending loss to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Kason Howell reflects after the final out of the Tigers’ season ending loss to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Braydon Webb is greeted by Jalen Battles after scoring on a RBI single from Peyton Stovall against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Michael Turner helps Auburn's Brody Moore up after they collided at second base during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Mike Bello can’t locate a home run hit by Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Cayden Wallace is called out at third base after Auburn's Blake Rambusch held a tag on during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
The Auburn bench looks on as Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli rounds the bases after a two-run home run during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Will McEntire laughs with Peyton Stovall after making a play against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Michael Turner smiles after scoring on Chris Lanzilli’s two-run home run against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli is greeted by third base coach Nate Thompson after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Dave Van Horn signs autographs for fans after a Men's College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Dave Van Horn signs autographs for fans after a Men's College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas starting pitcher Will McEntire hands a ball to a fan before a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Braydon Webb signals after hitting a double against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Kason Howell retrieves a double hit by Arkansas' Braydon Webb during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Peyton Stovall hits a single in the third inning against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Will McEntire throws a pitch against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Peyton Stovall is greeted by Jalen Battles after scoring against Auburn on a RBI single from Chris Lanzilli during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas starting pitcher Will McEntire looks on against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Trevor Werner runs down the first base line as Notre Dame's David LaManna prepares to throw him out after a dropped third strike during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Notre Dame bench cheers after starting pitcher Liam Simon struck out the side against Texas A&M in the first inning during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Ryan Cole chases down a double hit by Texas A&M's Austin Bost during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M fans chant after seven straight balls from Notre Dame pitching during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Troy Claunch looks at the video board after disagreeing with a called strike three during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Jared Miller corrals a throw as Texas A&M's Ryan Targac slides safely into second near Zack Prajzner during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Spencer Myers(2) and Jared Miller(16) can’t get to a shallow hit ball to the outfield against Texas A&M during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Liam Simon reacts during a rough outing against Texas A&M during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame’s Carter Putz can’t handle a throw at first base that led to two Texas A&M runs scoring in the third inning during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Trevor Werner looks back after scoring against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Jack Brannigan tags out Texas A&M's Dylan Rock during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer throws a pitch against Notre Dame's during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Trevor Werner is congratulated by Nolan Cain after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Trevor Werner is greeted after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Spencer Myers make a throw after a deep hit ball by Texas A&M's Jack Moss as Brooks Coetzee III looks on during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M’s Dylan Rock drills a RBI single in the fifth inning against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer throws a pitch against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame watches during the final moments of their season ending loss to Texas A&M in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M sings and sways with their fans after a win over Notre Dame in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Joseph Menefee dives to tag out Notre Dame's Jack Brannigan during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Jim Schlossnagle watches during the final moments of the Aggies win over Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Austin Bost and Joseph Menefee signal towards the crowd after a win over Notre Dame in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Parker Carlson throws in the bullpen before their game against Arkansas at the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Butch Thompson prepares in the dugout before their game against Arkansas at the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson chats with players before their game against Arkansas at the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson chats with players before their game against Arkansas at the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Butch Thompson chats in the dugout before their game against Arkansas at the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn looks on before their game against Auburn at the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
