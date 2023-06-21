For viewers used to in-game interviews with coaches that are full of "coach speak," TCU coach Kirk Saarloos' interviews this week have been surprising.

While most coaches answer a question or two before the start of a half inning, Saarloos puts on the headset while his team is batting and talks to the broadcast booth until the inning is over. Assistant coach TJ Bruce runs every aspect of the Horned Frog offense, which frees up Saarloos to give viewers insight into the game and his team that other coaches rarely ever give.

When he came on Wednesday to talk with the ESPN crew of play-by-play announcer Mike Monaco and analysts Chris Burke and Ben McDonald, Saarloos told them he didn't have anything better to do in the moment.

"I don't do squat when we are hitting," Saarloos said. "So why not just hang out and talk to you boys."

Monaco appreciates Saarloos and his ability to keep calm in the middle of the game with so much on the line.

"He's incredibly loose," Monaco said. "I don't think I can think of another coach off the top of my head who, in those types of moments on the biggest stage, with the stress being that high, would handle himself that comfortably."

Saarloos not only provided insight on his team, but during his interview in Tuesday's win over Oral Roberts, he explained to the crew and viewers what was happening when the Horned Frogs had two runners end up on third base and both were called out.

"I think more broadly and big picture, any time you can take fans into the ball game, it brings you a level of connection with what's going on that you can't get anywhere else," Monaco said.

While Saarloos' demeanor in the interviews may be surprising to many, Burke isn't shocked.

"I've known 'Loos' for 23 years, so I'm not surprised at his comfort level," Burke said. "I also think it shows his managerial style. He truly gives TJ Bruce the offense, he truly does.

"I think it shows you a glimpse into his program, that his managerial style is he doesn't have to have his hands in everything, he's letting the people that he's hired manage the ballgame. Most guys would never give us that kind of access because they wouldn't be able to take their hands off the wheel for that long."

Burke added that Saarloos' interviews also served as a great recruiting tool for TCU.

"He did himself a great service this week showing the country his personality, and if you're a recruit out there, who wouldn't want to play for that guy," Burke said.

