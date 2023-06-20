It was the right call. Even the coach on the wrong end of it, TCU’s Kirk Saarloos, admitted that much.
But when umpires, after a lengthy review, called Horned Frog right fielder Austin Davis out at third base, it felt wrong. Twitter thought so. An angry TCU fan on ESPN thought so. A chunk of Schwab Field’s crowd surely thought so. The NCAA rule book did not think so. Letter trumped spirit.
The whole thing started with a pickle play, as TCU centerfielder Elijah Nunez, caught between bags, sprinted for third base with Oral Roberts’ Blaze Brothers giving chase. Nunez headed for a certain out — Davis stood on the third base — but Brothers leapt to tag him out anyway. And Brothers connected, too, with Nunez’s cleat, about eight feet from third.
Brothers then slid, on his back, right into Davis, pushing Davis’ feet right off the base. Brothers then tagged Davis, who was initially ruled safe.
After a long review, umpires ruled Davis out.
“When they went back and reviewed the play, they saw Austin was off the bag, it didn’t really matter that he was forced off the bag,” Saarloos said. “Because the umpire on the field did not say there was obstruction.”
The presence of obstruction — that is, a fielder doing a dirt Slip N Slide into a runner standing on base — is not reviewable, Saarloos said. The ump has to call it live.
“He had a dive, a tag, right into another tag, and there were three bodies all right there,” Saarloos said. “He got the call right with Elijah. At that point, there were so many bodies, he didn’t call obstruction.”
Should the NCAA revisit how the rule is interpreted? Or allow obstruction to be reviewed?
“That’s way above my paygrade,” Saarloos said. “Obviously with the length of the review, I think there were a lot of questions maybe going back and forth. Because I hadn’t seen that and never been part of that.”
Oral Roberts' Jacob Godman (23) sheds a tear following the TCU vs. Oral Roberts men's College World Series, game nine in Omaha on Tuesday. TCU won the game 6-1.
Oral Roberts's Matt Hogan can't quite catch this ball hit by TCU's Austin Davis in the eighth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. It was ruled a hit.
Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox (7) slides into second as TCU's Brayden Taylor (55) jumps over him in the TCU vs. Oral Roberts men's College World Series, game nine in Omaha on Tuesday. TCU won the game 6-1.
Oral Roberts players and coaches pray together following the TCU vs. Oral Roberts men's College World Series, game nine in Omaha on Tuesday. TCU won the game 6-1.
Donna Smolinski, of Abu Dhabi, drinks a bottle of water during the seventh inning stretch of the TCU vs. Oral Roberts men's College World Series, game nine in Omaha on Tuesday. TCU won the game 6-1.
The Oral Roberts dugout watches the final inning of the TCU vs. Oral Roberts men's College World Series, game nine in Omaha on Tuesday. TCU won the game 6-1.
A person carries cotton candy to sell in the fifth inning during the TCU and Oral Roberts game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos, left, talks with third base umpire Brandon Cooper after a confusing play at third base during the sixth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU's Tre Richardson reacts to striking out to end the top half of the sixth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU's Tre Richardson rounds third to score on a hit by Anthony Silva in the fifth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Oral Roberts's Blaze Brothers tags out TCU's Elijah Nunez as he runs to third in the top of the sixth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Oral Roberts's Blaze Brothers, tags out TCU's Austin Davis, left, after already tagging Elijah Nunez, right at third base in the top of the sixth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Oral Roberts's Blaze Brothers tags out TCU's Elijah Nunez as he runs to third in the top of the sixth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU's Luke Savage reacts to striking out Oral Roberts's Matt Hogan to end the fifth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Oral Roberts's Blaze Brothers, tags out TCU's Austin Davis, left, after already tagging Elijah Nunez, right at third base in the top of the sixth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU catcher Karson Bowen catches the throw as Oral Roberts's Jacob Godman scores on a single by Jonah Cox in the fifth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU's Luke Savage reacts to striking out Oral Roberts's Matt Hogan to end the fifth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
The Oral Roberts dugout reacts to a four-run TCU fifth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU's Tre Richardson scores on a hit by Anthony Silva in the fifth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Oral Roberts's Jonah Cox winces after fouling a ball off his hand during the fourth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU's Tre Richardson celebrates scoring on a hit by Anthony Silva in the fifth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. To the left is Oral Roberts pitcher Caleb Isaacs.
TCU's Logan Maxwell rounds first during a fourth-inning double against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Oral Roberts's Jacob Godman is checked on after getting hit by a ball during the fourth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Oral Roberts's Justin Quinn collides with the wall after catching a ball hit by TCU's Austin Davis to end the top half of the fourth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Oral Roberts'S Joshua Caravalho pitches against CU in the fourth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Brent Wrinkle, left, and Tim Miller, watch TCU take on Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Wrinkle is from Hickman, Nebraska, while Miller is from Lincoln.
TCU's Kurtis Byrne celebrates a second-inning double against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU's Anthony Silva throws to second after getting Oral Roberts's Jake McMurray out on double-play ball hit by Jonah Cox to end their half of the first inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Fans reach for a foul ball in right field as TCU takes Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Bill Holdcroft, of Omaha, sports a baseball-themed shirt as TCU takes on Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU's Cam Brown reacts to striking out Oral Roberts's Justin Quinn to end the top of the third inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU starting pitcher Cam Brown throws a pitch against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
TCU starting pitcher Cam Brown takes a breath before pitching against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Oral Roberts's Brooks Fowler starts the game against TCU during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Fans walk through Lot D while tailgating before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
Brian Brockman, Brenda Janicek and Patty Niedermyer grill their breakfast in Lot D before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nate Hupfer, center left, and Jack Rutz, center right, both of Johnston, Iowa, play cornhole before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
Malinya Hargens, 9, plays catch as Ivy, 8-months-old, watches the ball fly through the air before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ivy, 8-months-old, watches tailgaters before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rick Underwood of Council Bluffs throws washers before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
A stuffed tiger sits on a table in Lot D before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
Lanclos shows off his crawfish boil. He was also serving up seasoned green beans, corn, sausage and potatoes on Tuesday.
LSU fan Mickey Lanclos of Centerville, La., dumps his crawfish boil into a cooler while tailgating in Lot D outside Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday. Next to Lanclos, the LSU fans from Nebraska were sticking to burgers and hot dogs.
LSU fan Mickey Lanclos boils crawfish while tailgating in Lot D outside Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday. Lanclos brought 150 pounds of shrimp with him to Omaha but ran out of it on Monday, so he did a crawfish boil on Tuesday.
People check out the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
John Stravino, a boilermaker, walks around the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
The Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
Bruce Kirk, a machinist, works on the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, while it is on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carlie Bittman and Pam Ruhland, of Sioux City, Iowa, check out the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, as Bruce Kirk, a machinist, works on it while on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tennessee's Drew Beam starts the game against LSU during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
LSU's Dylan Crews takes a lead off of second base in the first inning against Tennessee during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
LSU's Nate Ackenhausen starts the game against Tennessee during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
LSU fans cheer during the third inning against Tennessee during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna, left, talks to the first base coach in the third inning against LSU during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
LSU's Nate Ackenhausen pitches against Tennessee during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna celebrates a double in the fifth inning against LSU during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna leads off second in the fifth inning against LSU during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
LSU's reacts to bunting a pop-up to the pitcher in the sixth inning against Tennessee during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
