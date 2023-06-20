It was the right call. Even the coach on the wrong end of it, TCU’s Kirk Saarloos, admitted that much.

But when umpires, after a lengthy review, called Horned Frog right fielder Austin Davis out at third base, it felt wrong. Twitter thought so. An angry TCU fan on ESPN thought so. A chunk of Schwab Field’s crowd surely thought so. The NCAA rule book did not think so. Letter trumped spirit.

The whole thing started with a pickle play, as TCU centerfielder Elijah Nunez, caught between bags, sprinted for third base with Oral Roberts’ Blaze Brothers giving chase. Nunez headed for a certain out — Davis stood on the third base — but Brothers leapt to tag him out anyway. And Brothers connected, too, with Nunez’s cleat, about eight feet from third.

Brothers then slid, on his back, right into Davis, pushing Davis’ feet right off the base. Brothers then tagged Davis, who was initially ruled safe.

After a long review, umpires ruled Davis out.

“When they went back and reviewed the play, they saw Austin was off the bag, it didn’t really matter that he was forced off the bag,” Saarloos said. “Because the umpire on the field did not say there was obstruction.”

The presence of obstruction — that is, a fielder doing a dirt Slip N Slide into a runner standing on base — is not reviewable, Saarloos said. The ump has to call it live.

“He had a dive, a tag, right into another tag, and there were three bodies all right there,” Saarloos said. “He got the call right with Elijah. At that point, there were so many bodies, he didn’t call obstruction.”

Should the NCAA revisit how the rule is interpreted? Or allow obstruction to be reviewed?

“That’s way above my paygrade,” Saarloos said. “Obviously with the length of the review, I think there were a lot of questions maybe going back and forth. Because I hadn’t seen that and never been part of that.”

