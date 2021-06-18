CWS to open with battle of underdogs as NC State takes on Stanford

Stanford and NC State have added some converts in recent weeks. But they can understand why not everyone has faith their stays in Omaha will be lengthy.
The first game of the first College World Series in two years Saturday is a meeting of the best home run-hitting teams in the field who also happen to own the worst staff earned-run averages among qualifiers. Neither was a favorite to advance out of the super-regional round.
“Don’t sleep on us,” Stanford senior second baseman Tim Tawa said Friday.
“We’re never, ever out of it,” NC State junior first baseman Austin Murr said. “We always feel like we have a chance.”
And why not? Pandemic restrictions in California prevented the Cardinal (38-15) from conducting any fall practices last year. The team didn’t fully come together until a few weeks before the season began, then a COVID outbreak wiped out a series against Washington in late April and put them into a brief funk.
The No. 9 national seed didn’t play before a crowd of any significance until the supers, when they swept No. 8 Texas Tech in Lubbock. Stanford clinched its first CWS berth since 2008, ending a 1-8 skid in four supers trips since then.
NC State (35-18) made a similarly dramatic turnaround to get to TD Ameritrade Park after beginning ACC play with a 1-8 record. The second seed in the regional of No. 16 national seed Louisiana Tech beat the hosts twice. Then it traveled to No. 1 Arkansas and a crowd of 11,000-plus fans and dropped the supers opener 21-2 before rallying for a pair of one-run wins to complete the upset of the tournament.
The school is ending an eight-year Omaha drought.
“These guys grew up through the season,” said NC State’s Elliott Avent, in his 25th season as head coach. “Now the confidence level of this team is at an all-time high.”
Either the Wolfpack or Cardinal will begin the CWS in the winners’ bracket following their 1 p.m. game Saturday on ESPN. Stanford right-handed ace Brendan Beck (9-1, 2.96 ERA) is likely to face NC State righty Reid Johnston (8-3, 4.47). Both should benefit from defenses behind them that were top-10 units all spring.
Stanford’s lineup is packed with power. Seven players own at least seven homers, led by Brock Jones with 16. The offense swats 1.51 long balls per game, which is 12th nationally. NC State counters with 1.68 homers per game (sixth). Six players have double-figure bombs with Tyler McDonough and top draft prospect Luca Tresh with 15 apiece.
“It’ll probably come down to a sacrifice bunt and a jam-shot base hit late in the game with two home run-hitting teams,” Stanford coach Dave Esquer said with a laugh. “It’ll probably be a pitchers’ duel.”
Unlike the Cardinal, NC State has a history this year of pushing the envelope on the base paths (1.38 steals per game is 49th). Terrell Tatum and Johnny Butler have each collected 16 swipes and the team’s overall success rate on steals (73 of 89, 82%) suggests the approach won’t change now.
After playing the villain at Arkansas, Murr said he has a hunch the atmosphere will be a bit more welcoming up north. The reasons the Wolfpack have bounced back all year — belief from their coaches, a veteran group of talented players — are the same ones they point to for why they can stick around for another week or so.
“We feel like we’re battle-tested now,” Murr said. “We can get through anything.”
Tawa and Stanford feel the same way. The senior said one message from his coach has stuck with him after a couple whirlwind days acclimating to college baseball’s biggest stage.
The group that has success in this tournament is the one that gets comfortable first.
“To get to Omaha with this team — especially when nobody but us really believed in us to get here — it means a lot,” Tawa said. “It’s a testament to the coaches and the guys on this team and all the hard work we put in. It’s really exciting. This place is amazing. Can’t wait to get going (Saturday).”
