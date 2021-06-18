CWS to open with battle of underdogs as NC State takes on Stanford

Stanford and NC State have added some converts in recent weeks. But they can understand why not everyone has faith their stays in Omaha will be lengthy.

The first game of the first College World Series in two years Saturday is a meeting of the best home run-hitting teams in the field who also happen to own the worst staff earned-run averages among qualifiers. Neither was a favorite to advance out of the super-regional round.

“Don’t sleep on us,” Stanford senior second baseman Tim Tawa said Friday.

“We’re never, ever out of it,” NC State junior first baseman Austin Murr said. “We always feel like we have a chance.”

And why not? Pandemic restrictions in California prevented the Cardinal (38-15) from conducting any fall practices last year. The team didn’t fully come together until a few weeks before the season began, then a COVID outbreak wiped out a series against Washington in late April and put them into a brief funk.

The No. 9 national seed didn’t play before a crowd of any significance until the supers, when they swept No. 8 Texas Tech in Lubbock. Stanford clinched its first CWS berth since 2008, ending a 1-8 skid in four supers trips since then.