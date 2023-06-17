Wake Forest high-fived after another postseason win. But for the first time in June, it was far from a given for the No. 1 national seed.

The Demon Deacons erased a one-run deficit with Danny Corona’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning and celebrated a 3-2 win minutes later in their first College World Series action since 1955. Wake won for the 18th time in ace Rhett Lowder’s 18th start this spring, though the right-hander left with Stanford ahead in the sixth.

Wake Forest (53-10) will face the LSU-Tennessee winner at 6 p.m. Monday while Stanford (44-19) will meet the loser of that contest at 1 p.m. the same day.

The pivotal moment came off the bat of Corona, who collected his tournament-leading 18th and 19th RBIs with a 107-mph single on a grounder up the middle. It came after consecutive walks to sluggers Nick Kurtz and Brock Wilken, who advanced on a sacrifice bunt.

Stanford saw 31 first-inning pitches against Wake’s ace that ended with the Demon Deacons trailing for the first time in six postseason games. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Lowder nearly eluded damage — he struck out Pac-12 Player of the Year Alberto Rios with one out — but plunked lefty-hitting Malcolm Moore on the right elbow with a 2-2 pitch to force in a run.

Wake tied the game in familiar fashion in the second inning as slugger Brock Wilken mashed his 31st home run — tied for the national lead with Florida’s Jac Caglianone — with a 409-foot solo shot to left. This one came on a middle-up 91-mph fastball and the junior’s 21st birthday.

Stanford recouped the run moments later. Tommy Troy pulled a fastball to left and advanced on a balk — the first in 277-plus career innings by Lowder. Then Carter Graham blooped a 2-2 hanging slider into right-center for a 2-1 lead.

A battle of unbeaten starters otherwise lived up to its billing. Lowder was efficient after the opening frame — he struck out six and worked around seven hits, leaving after 100 pitches and 5 1/3 innings that marked the fourth shortest of his 18 starts this spring. Junior Joey Dixon, meanwhile, stranded a pair of singles in the third. He walked the bases loaded in the fourth but coaxed a dribbler back to the mound, ending his day after four frames and 89 throws to keep Wake’s dangerous offense at bay.

The bullpens kept offense scarce into the late innings. Stanford lefty Drew Dows retired all six men he faced through the sixth. Wake’s Sean Sullivan — a Northwestern transfer — picked off runners at first in both the sixth and seventh.

An 88-minute weather delay halted action because of lightning strikes more than six miles away, though Schwab Field stayed dry and mostly sunny. Wake quickly ratcheted up the drama upon resumption in the bottom of the seventh with consecutive one-out singles, though Stanford freshman reliever Nick Dugan counted by coaxing consecutive groundouts.​

