Wake Forest high-fived after another postseason win. But for the first time in June, it was far from a given for the No. 1 national seed.
The Demon Deacons erased a one-run deficit with Danny Corona’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning and celebrated a 3-2 win minutes later in their first College World Series action since 1955. Wake won for the 18th time in ace Rhett Lowder’s 18th start this spring, though the right-hander left with Stanford ahead in the sixth.
Wake Forest (53-10) will face the LSU-Tennessee winner at 6 p.m. Monday while Stanford (44-19) will meet the loser of that contest at 1 p.m. the same day.
The pivotal moment came off the bat of Corona, who collected his tournament-leading 18th and 19th RBIs with a 107-mph single on a grounder up the middle. It came after consecutive walks to sluggers Nick Kurtz and Brock Wilken, who advanced on a sacrifice bunt.
Stanford saw 31 first-inning pitches against Wake’s ace that ended with the Demon Deacons trailing for the first time in six postseason games. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Lowder nearly eluded damage — he struck out Pac-12 Player of the Year Alberto Rios with one out — but plunked lefty-hitting Malcolm Moore on the right elbow with a 2-2 pitch to force in a run.
Wake tied the game in familiar fashion in the second inning as slugger Brock Wilken mashed his 31st home run — tied for the national lead with Florida’s Jac Caglianone — with a 409-foot solo shot to left. This one came on a middle-up 91-mph fastball and the junior’s 21st birthday.
Stanford recouped the run moments later. Tommy Troy pulled a fastball to left and advanced on a balk — the first in 277-plus career innings by Lowder. Then Carter Graham blooped a 2-2 hanging slider into right-center for a 2-1 lead.
A battle of unbeaten starters otherwise lived up to its billing. Lowder was efficient after the opening frame — he struck out six and worked around seven hits, leaving after 100 pitches and 5 1/3 innings that marked the fourth shortest of his 18 starts this spring. Junior Joey Dixon, meanwhile, stranded a pair of singles in the third. He walked the bases loaded in the fourth but coaxed a dribbler back to the mound, ending his day after four frames and 89 throws to keep Wake’s dangerous offense at bay.
The bullpens kept offense scarce into the late innings. Stanford lefty Drew Dows retired all six men he faced through the sixth. Wake’s Sean Sullivan — a Northwestern transfer — picked off runners at first in both the sixth and seventh.
An 88-minute weather delay halted action because of lightning strikes more than six miles away, though Schwab Field stayed dry and mostly sunny. Wake quickly ratcheted up the drama upon resumption in the bottom of the seventh with consecutive one-out singles, though Stanford freshman reliever Nick Dugan counted by coaxing consecutive groundouts.
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 17
Wake Forest's Chris Katz signs an autograph for a fan before playing Stanford during the game two of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Max Meier (45) walks into the dugout before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The jersey of Stanford's Jake Sapien hangs in their dugout before their game against Wake Forest College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023. A pitch hit Sapien and broke his nose during the regionals and he bled on his jersey. He could not be with the team for the College World Series, so the team hung his jersey in the dugout.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Eddie Barajas of Omaha and his son, Gabriel, 2, watch Stanford and Wake Forest warmup inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Mike Churchman of Fairfax, Va., and his son, Connor, 5, watch Stanford and Wake Forest warmup inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer walks through the dugout before the start of the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) takes the field for warmups before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The Charles Schwab Field grounds crew readies the infield for Stanford and Wake Forest warmups before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12), Stanford's Drew Bowser (2) and Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) sit in the dugout before the start of the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) reacts as a coach walks out of the dugout during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest spectators celebrate a play during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) reacts after being walked in the first to advance a runner to score during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) bat during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) is hit by the pitch by Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) catches a fly ball during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Joey Dixon (23) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) connects during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) celebrates after the final strike in the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates after a home run by Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) catches the pass to out the runner at first base during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The scoreboard announces a weather delay in the Stanford and Wake Forest game College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) walks to the mound after warming up in the bullpen before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) scores a run during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) catches a fly ball by Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) steals second base as Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields the high ball during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) dives for a ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter walks to the bullpen during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Adam Cecere (12) swings during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) watches the ball hit by Stanford's Carter Graham (31) bounce off the right field fence during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) celebrates a double during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) tosses the ball to first base to out the runner during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest fans dressed as the Demon Deacons’ mascot dance during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Drew Dowd (49) pitches during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Stanford play Wake Forest during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Drew Bowser (2) during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Sean Sullivan (51) jogs to the mound to relieve Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) is relieved during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Sean Sullivan (51) pitches during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) fields a ground ball during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) catches the pass to out Stanford's Eddie Park (22) at first base during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford attempt to catch a fly ball during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Drew Dowd (49) pitches during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) catches a fly ball during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The scoreboard announces a weather delay in the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer waits for the elevator to the team’s locker room after purchasing food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz, left, and Brock Wilken, celebrate their win over Stanford during game three of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford pitcher Ryan Bruno, right, is greeted by Toran O'Harran after Bruno gives up the tying and winning runs in the eighth inning against Wake Forest during game three of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken, left, and Nick Kurtz celebrate scoring the tying and winning runs against Stanford on a hit by Danny Corona in the bottom of the eighth inning during the third game of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023. To the right is Stanford pitcher Ryan Bruno.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken scores what would be the winning run against Stanford on a hit by Danny Corona in the bottom of the eighth inning during the third game of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) and Brock Wilken (25) embrace after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) and Brock Wilken (25) leap into the air in celebration after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) and Pierce Bennett (5) celebrate after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Kyle Joye (29) celebrates after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Adam Cecere (12) high-fives fans after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Alexa Frost of Westport, Conn. and Cami Wilson of Cleveland, celebrate after Wake Forest’s walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Seth Keener (26) pitches during the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest fans celebrate during the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Eddie Park (22) throws to the infield during the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) connects during the eighth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) rounds third base to score during the eighth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) celebrates on first base after hitting in Nick Kurtz (8) and Brock Wilken (25) during the eighth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) celebrates with Pierce Bennett (5) after scoring with Nick Kurtz (8) during the eighth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) fields a ground ball during the ninth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) throws to first base during the ninth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
LSU’s Jordan Thompson (4) throws to first base after a ground ball from Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) during the first inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) slides back into first base during the first inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
LSU’s Tre' Morgan (18) runs to first base after connecting in the first inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Tennessee's Andrew Lindsey (29) pitches during the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Tennessee's Blake Burke (25) fields a ground ball from LSU’s Micah Bucknam (29) during the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Tennessee's Andrew Lindsey (29) pitches during the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
LSU’s Gavin Dugas (8) motions to the Tigers’ dugout after hitting a home run in the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The LSU dugout celebrates a home run by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
