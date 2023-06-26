Until Monday night, it had been a mostly forgettable College World Series for LSU's Jordan Thompson.

That all changed in the Tigers' 18-4 championship victory over Florida.

The junior had a big game, driving in three while playing a mostly flawless game at shortstop.

His effort helped the Tigers net their seventh title and first since 2009.

It was vindication for Thompson, who came under fire Sunday night in a postgame press conference after the Gators crushed LSU 24-4. He made two errors and was 1 for 30 at the plate in the CWS.

When asked if he'd stick with Thompson in the lineup for the final game, coach Jay Johnson stood up for his player — one of only two starters to play in all 71 games this season.

"There's no question he'll play," the coach said. "He started every game for two years, and he's played very good shortstop this year."

Johnson said Thompson's two errors Sunday were a case of trying to do too much.

"I mean, I love Jordan," he said. "We wouldn't be in the College World Series without Jordan and how he's played this year."

The coach almost was prophetic with what he said next.

"He's had a tough tournament offensively, but there's been a lot of stories in the CWS of guys struggle, struggle struggle and then get a big hit for you and make a big play for you," he said. "I think he's a great candidate for that."

Thompson rewarded that confidence in his first at-bat Monday night. With Florida holding a 2-0 lead, he drove home the Tigers' first run with a single to left that was part of a six-run second inning.

He had his second RBI in the fourth, driving home Brayden Jobert with another single to left. His third came in the eighth as his sacrifice fly scored the Tigers' 14th run.

Before Monday night, Thompson's only hit was an RBI single in a CWS-opening win over Tennessee. On the negative side, he also made an error in the game.

Thompson was 0 for 4 in a 3-2 loss to Wake Forest on June 19 and 0 for 5 with an error in a 5-0 win over Tennessee on June 20. He was 0 for 8 in two wins over Wake Forest leading into the best-of-3 final against Florida.

He was 0 for 5 in LSU's 4-3 win over the Gators on Saturday and 0 for 4 with the two miscues — his 15th and 16th of the season — in Florida's 24-4 rout Sunday.

​None of that frustration mattered Monday night as Thompson redeemed himself. In addition to his three RBIs, he had four putouts and three assists at short.

LSU fans seemed to understand what Thompson accomplished Monday night as he received a warm ovation before his final three at-bats with chants of "Jordan! Jordan! Jordan!"

Even an eighth-inning throwing error couldn't spoil the night as the Tigers were in full control, leading 14-4.

Florida's first two batters in the ninth grounded out to Thompson shortly before the final out and the inevitable dogpile.

​Despite his earlier CWS struggles, Thompson — who moved into his starting role at shortstop early in his freshman season — finished on a high note.

Photos: College World Series Championship Series, June 26