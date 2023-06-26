Until Monday night, it had been a mostly forgettable College World Series for LSU's Jordan Thompson.
That all changed in the Tigers' 18-4 championship victory over Florida.
The junior had a big game, driving in three while playing a mostly flawless game at shortstop.
His effort helped the Tigers net their seventh title and first since 2009.
It was vindication for Thompson, who came under fire Sunday night in a postgame press conference after the Gators crushed LSU 24-4. He made two errors and was 1 for 30 at the plate in the CWS.
When asked if he'd stick with Thompson in the lineup for the final game, coach Jay Johnson stood up for his player — one of only two starters to play in all 71 games this season.
"There's no question he'll play," the coach said. "He started every game for two years, and he's played very good shortstop this year."
Johnson said Thompson's two errors Sunday were a case of trying to do too much.
"I mean, I love Jordan," he said. "We wouldn't be in the College World Series without Jordan and how he's played this year."
The coach almost was prophetic with what he said next.
"He's had a tough tournament offensively, but there's been a lot of stories in the CWS of guys struggle, struggle struggle and then get a big hit for you and make a big play for you," he said. "I think he's a great candidate for that."
Thompson rewarded that confidence in his first at-bat Monday night. With Florida holding a 2-0 lead, he drove home the Tigers' first run with a single to left that was part of a six-run second inning.
He had his second RBI in the fourth, driving home Brayden Jobert with another single to left. His third came in the eighth as his sacrifice fly scored the Tigers' 14th run.
Before Monday night, Thompson's only hit was an RBI single in a CWS-opening win over Tennessee. On the negative side, he also made an error in the game.
Thompson was 0 for 4 in a 3-2 loss to Wake Forest on June 19 and 0 for 5 with an error in a 5-0 win over Tennessee on June 20. He was 0 for 8 in two wins over Wake Forest leading into the best-of-3 final against Florida.
He was 0 for 5 in LSU's 4-3 win over the Gators on Saturday and 0 for 4 with the two miscues — his 15th and 16th of the season — in Florida's 24-4 rout Sunday.
None of that frustration mattered Monday night as Thompson redeemed himself. In addition to his three RBIs, he had four putouts and three assists at short.
LSU fans seemed to understand what Thompson accomplished Monday night as he received a warm ovation before his final three at-bats with chants of "Jordan! Jordan! Jordan!"
Even an eighth-inning throwing error couldn't spoil the night as the Tigers were in full control, leading 14-4.
Florida's first two batters in the ninth grounded out to Thompson shortly before the final out and the inevitable dogpile.
Despite his earlier CWS struggles, Thompson — who moved into his starting role at shortstop early in his freshman season — finished on a high note.
Photos: College World Series Championship Series, June 26
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Nic Bronzini (14) and Christian Little (99) celebrate following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) and Alex Milazzo (7) celebrate following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Jamey Johnson, of Pitkin, La., grabs the hand of LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) and celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
A trophy sits on the grass as LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
Chris Abshire, of Fort Collins, Colo., celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
Wes St. Pierre, of Gonzales, La., celebrates a play in the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14), center, and the Florida dugout reacts during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) slides into third base during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) rounds second base during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Riley Cooper (38) pitches during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ty Evans (2) gestures after hitting a home run as he runs past LSU's Tommy White (47) during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) leaps up misses the catch on the outfield fence to allow a home run by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) leaps up misses the catch on the outfield fence to allow a home run by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) high-fives a LSU staff member after pitching during the sixth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) leaps into the air as he reacts after a call from home plate umpire Billy Van Raaphorst during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) hits a single during the sixth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU fans celebrate the final out of the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A LSU fan cheers during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) runs to third base during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, right, cheers during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) walks to the bullpen as the crowd cheers behind him during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Luke Heyman (28) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Tyler Nesbitt (10) pitches during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) is helped off the field after sustaining an injury while scoring a run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) reacts after sustaining an injury while scoring a run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players react after LSU's Alex Milazzo (7), bottom, sustained an injury while scoring a run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) becomes injured while scoring past Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) leaps over Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. Milazzo was injured from the play.
The LSU dugout waits to celebrate with Josh Pearson (11) after Pearson hit a home run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Christian Little (99) and the dugout celebrates after LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) hit a double for a RBI during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) holds onto second base after hitting a double beside Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) celebrates beside Florida's Josh Rivera (24) after hitting a double during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ty Evans (2) throws to the infield after LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) hit a double during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ryan Slater (13) warms up with head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, home plate umpire Billy Van Raaphorst and other Florida staff watching on during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The LSU dugout celebrate a home run hit by Josh Pearson (11) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) pitches during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball against the outfield fence line hit by Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ryan Slater (13) pitches during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Spectators watch a foul ball hit by LSU's Tommy White (47) fly into the stands during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) pitches during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) catches a fly ball during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan relieves Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) reacts after walking a batter to allow a run during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) watches a ball fly past him during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) reacts after being hit by the pitch during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) reacts after hitting by the pitch as home plate umpire Billy Van Raaphorst motions beside Florida catcher BT Riopelle (15) in the background during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) is hit by the pitch during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson talks with the batters during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Officials discuss a runners interference call at first base during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) tags out Florida's Josh Rivera (24) at first base during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) watches the ball after hitting a single for a RBI single during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates with Jac Caglianone (14) and Josh Rivera (24) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) celebrates after LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) was struck out during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) runs to first base during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) successfully steals second ahead of LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Florida dugout celebrates after Wyatt Langford (36) hit a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Florida dugout reacts during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) walks to the dugout before the start of game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Spectators sit in the outfield grandstands before the start of game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A young Florida fan cheers before the start of game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) reacts as he walks to first base after being hit by the pitch during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Breclynn, 11, left, and Quinley Leick, 9, of Treynor apply Florida Gator colors to their faces in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans walk up the stairs to their seats before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida fans walk under a collection of team flags before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans wait near the Florida dugout for the players to take the field ahead of the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday.
Gary Standridge, of Paradise, Tex., arrives for the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday.
Fans arrive near the entrance with the Road to Omaha Sculpture for the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) gestures on third base after hitting a triple next to Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) walks to the dugout from the bullpen before the ninth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) runs to third base after connecting during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) high-fives as he walks to the dugout after scoring during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Florida dugout watches the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) races to first after hitting a single during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) pitches during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) and LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans walk up the stairs to their seats before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida fans walk under a collection of team flags before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
Florida reacts to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
A Florida player reacts to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
Florida's dugout reacts to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
Florida players react to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson holds up the championship trophy to his team after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) holds up the trophy after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates with his former teammates Christopher Reid, center, and Bryce Gauthier, left, after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Tommy White (47) high-fives fans after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates with his former teammate Bryce Gauthier after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates with his former teammate Bryce Gauthier after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
