Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt's top hitter, says having fun will be key to winning CWS

When Vanderbilt won the national championship in 2019, Dominic Keegan was a freshman, watching from the dugout.
This time around, he’s an instrumental part of the Commodores’ success. He leads the team in batting average (.359) and RBIs (57).
This breakout season was long awaited.
Keegan made 15 appearances with 22 at-bats as a freshman. In 2020, he started eight of nine games with 33 at-bats before COVID-19 canceled the season.
“A lot of guys in this program go through different roles in their time here, and I think I served a role my freshman year that’s different than this year,” he said Sunday. “But it feels the same to me to be on a team that cares about what they do and goes out there and competes every day.”
In the College World Series, he’s the only Vandy player to record a hit in every game — his six hits are more than he had his entire freshman season.
With Vanderbilt advancing to the championship series, he looks to continue to step up on offense.
Conference foe Mississippi State is all that stands in the way of Keegan and the Commodores winning a second straight CWS. Vanderbilt took two of three games in a series earlier this year with the Bulldogs, outscoring them 17-13.
“They were competitors,” he said. “All the guys throw pretty hard, and they got good breaking stuff.
“I think we’re just two teams that are very talented and like to compete. No one is going to give into one another. I don’t know if I’d call it a rivalry.”
But Keegan struggled in the series, going 1 of 10. He’ll aim to improve on that while the rest of the team tries to get going. Vanderbilt is hitting .188 in Omaha, with Keegan at .333.
Keegan said the Commodores need to get back to having fun to get out of their collective slump.
“Stop putting pressure on ourselves,” he said. “We’re here for a reason. We earned our spot here, and we got here because of our abilities and what we can do.
“So just not putting pressure on ourselves, and just having fun. When this group’s having fun, I think we’re at our best.”
Vanderbilt, of course, has been thrown for a loop the past couple of days. After beating Stanford to force a rematch with North Carolina State, the Commodores faced the challenge of taking down the Wolfpack twice to return to the final series.
Then some NC State players tested positive for COVID-19, and Vanderbilt beat a team that had 13 available players. The Wolfpack were eliminated for coronavirus-related reasons early the next morning.
As a result, Vanderbilt advanced by default against what was one of the hottest teams in the country. The Commodores, though, won’t spend too much time thinking about that with a trophy on the line.
“We worry about ourselves and what we can do. Just compete,” Keegan said.
Vanderbilt’s road to this point has featured non-baseball drama, close games and a pair of walk-offs. And now it stands on the verge of history, looking to become the first team since South Carolina in 2011 to repeat as champs.
“Every game is important, so I wouldn’t say Game 1 is more important than Game 2 or 3,” Keegan said. “You kind of just go out there and you compete every single day.”