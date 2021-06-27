Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt's top hitter, says having fun will be key to winning CWS

“They were competitors,” he said. “All the guys throw pretty hard, and they got good breaking stuff.

“I think we’re just two teams that are very talented and like to compete. No one is going to give into one another. I don’t know if I’d call it a rivalry.”

But Keegan struggled in the series, going 1 of 10. He’ll aim to improve on that while the rest of the team tries to get going. Vanderbilt is hitting .188 in Omaha, with Keegan at .333.

Keegan said the Commodores need to get back to having fun to get out of their collective slump.

“Stop putting pressure on ourselves,” he said. “We’re here for a reason. We earned our spot here, and we got here because of our abilities and what we can do.

“So just not putting pressure on ourselves, and just having fun. When this group’s having fun, I think we’re at our best.”