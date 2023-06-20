Josh Rivera doesn’t care how it might look. Both gloves are coming with him wherever he goes.

The fourth-year Florida shortstop stands out when arriving at ballparks around the country. No one else carries two Wilson mitts by a blue laundry strap like keys on a keychain. The light tan one is for games. Its darker brown custom counterpart — complete with Gator-orange laces — comes out for practice and warmups.

The infielder has just nine errors across 66 games this season, so he figures something is working. He used to tote just one glove until it broke while playing catch before a road game early in his career, forcing him to wear an unfamiliar replacement on his left hand. Never again.

“I’m holding them like a woman would hold her purse,” Rivera said with a grin from the edge of Schwab Field this week. “Defense is something I definitely take pride in. Gotta make sure I take care of the leather.”

The College World Series is flush with talent that takes seriously the tools of the trade. Not everyone is particular — TCU second baseman Tre Richardson said his most important accessory is a smile, for example, while Gators two-way star Jac Caglianone simply likes to cycle through batting gloves. Others haven’t had the chance to build attachments in an era when teams annually issue players new apparel.

But the gear is dear to many. Stanford senior ace Quinn Matthews had a parade of black gloves dating back to high school. This season his right hand was surrounded by a blend of purple, pink and blue, prompting nicknames from teammates like Dora and Barney. The All-America southpaw figured he was beyond worrying about what his coaches thought about it during his final college campaign.

Oral Roberts right fielder Matt Hogan has a list of required items — a cross necklace, eye black, wrist tape — but none more resilient than his pair of white Oakley sunglasses. They’ve been with the fifth-year senior since he was a freshman through stops at Vanderbilt and South Carolina along with countless summer-league games.

He briefly mourned them a few years ago when, late in a Northwoods contest, he ran into a wall chasing down a ball and the glasses jarred loose from the frame. A teammate popped them back in — “Let’s go!” Hogan says now, rewatching the collision on his phone — and the trusty shades have been on his head ever since. He’ll replace the ear socks as needed.

“They’ve been through the wringer,” Hogan said. “They’re battle-hardened.”

Hogan’s teammate, All-America closer Cade Denton, brings a green lacrosse ball with him everywhere. He and a friend throw it against a wall to each other — sort of like racquetball — before every game to get their minds right and reflexes going. Venues with chain-link fences are problematic. Padded outfield walls like at Schwab Field can be challenging too.

“We’ve figured out all the bounces in 60-some games playing with it,” Denton said. “I think we consider ourselves professionals in Green Ball now.”

Stanford infielders Tommy Troy and Drew Bowser both wear ornaments with personal significance. Bowser dons three bracelets on his left wrist. Two thin white rubber ones honor former Stanford women’s soccer player Katie Meyer, who committed suicide in the spring of 2022 — “Be The Mentality” reads one, referencing a saying Meyer often repeated. A pink one says “Pray for Demi,” a girl another player met at a local hospital back in Palo Alto, California.

Troy won’t settle in at third base without his gold necklace chain. His father bought it more than 30 years ago and gave it to him — he’ll hand it down to his own son someday, he hopes. Unlike in high school, he’s been allowed to wear it for the last three springs. It brings a sense of good luck and perspective.

“It’s something that means a lot to me,” Troy said. “It’s definitely close to me, special to me.”

Venture into the LSU locker room and the Tigers all point to shortstop Jordan Thompson as the man known for undying loyalty to his lid. The junior has a pile of team-issued hats stacked in the back of his locker because he’s never swapped out the purple one he received as a freshman.

“I feel like if I wear a different hat that I don’t have the same mojo on the field,” Thompson said. “I definitely keep the same hat.”

Dirt and sweat stains dot the faded material in contrast to most of the team’s clean look. Thompson doesn’t care. He wrote “LLM” — Live Like Micah — in black marker to one side of the brim to honor a friend, Micah Pietila-Wiggs, a San Diego-area native who died in an automobile accident in January 2022. When Thompson takes the field before a game and writes “LLM” in the dirt, the hat adds to the impact of the moment.

Thompson figures he’ll frame the cap someday. Just not as long as he’s playing baseball at LSU — and certainly not as long as the Tigers are still in Omaha.

“It’s a nasty hat,” Thompson said. “It’s been in a lot of rain delays. It’s been through a lot. But I don’t want to put on a different one when we’re out there playing games. Whenever it’s game day, this is the hat I’m going with.”