Dylan DeLucia strikes out 10 as Ole Miss defeats Auburn in CWS opener

The shutout streak came to an end Saturday night for Mississippi, but the wins keep on coming.
Credit right-hander Dylan DeLucia for leading the Rebels, the last team to grab an at-large bid into postseason.
Ole Miss defeated Auburn 5-1 at the College World Series in front of 25,217 at Schwab Field. The 38-22 Rebels will play Arkansas at 6 p.m. Monday in a winners bracket game while the 42-21 Tigers will play Stanford in an elimination game at 1 p.m.
DeLucia allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked none before leaving the game with two out in the eighth. He threw 114 pitches before giving way to reliever Josh Mallitz.
"We played very well and it starts on the mound," coach Mike Bianco said. "Dylan was terrific tonight against a very good Auburn team."
Ole Miss had held its opponents scoreless for 26 consecutive innings going back to regional play — two innings against Arizona, 18 vs. Southern Mississippi and six against the Tigers.
DeLucia allowed one hit through six innings Saturday before Auburn bunched three hits in the seventh to break the shutout string.
"After that I just moved on to the next pitch," DeLucia said. "I needed to attack the zone again."
Bianco credited his starter for keeping the Tigers' hitters guessing.
"He was able to do just about anything," the coach said. "They had a tough time figuring him out."
The Rebels grabbed the lead in the first inning on a two-run single by designated hitter Kemp Alderman. That brought home Tim Elko and Kevin Graham.
Graham made it 3-0 in the third when he lined a solo home run just over the wall in left field. Tigers freshman outfielder Mike Bello crashed into the fence but was unable to make the grab.
After Auburn's Brody Moore singled to right in the fifth inning to end DeLucia's bid for a no-hitter — there have been only two in CWS history — Ole Miss tacked on two more runs in the sixth.
Auburn's Garrett Farquhar doubled to lead off the seventh and Sonny DiChiara followed with a single. Bobby Peirce then singled to left to end the shutout streak at 26.
DeLucia posted his ninth and 10th strikeouts in the eighth before Blake Rambusch reached on an error. The pitcher left the game and received a standing ovation from the Ole Miss fans.
Mallitz finished off the victory with three strikeouts in the ninth.
"It was a disappointing effort for us," Tigers coach Butch Thompson said. "We came here with such high hopes."
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 18
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham points to home after he circled the bases on a solo homer in the third inning against Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko scores on a hit by Kemp Alderman in the first inning against Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko bows his head before taking his position in the first inning against Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez starts the game against Ole Miss in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss's Tim Elko runs from second to third on a hit by Kevin Graham in the first inning against Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Blake Rambusch throws to Sonny DiChiara to get Ole Miss' Justin Bench for the final out in the fifth inning in the College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Brody Moore collides with the tarp while running down a foul ball hit by Ole Miss' TJ McCants in the fourth inning of a College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham heads home on a ball hit by Kemp Alderman to score as Auburn catcher Nate LaRue, left, waits for the throw and Hayden Dunhurst, center, and Tim Elko, right, tell him to slide in the first inning of College World Series on Saturday. Elko scored on the play.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
McConnell Carr, 8, and his dad, Jimmy Carr, of Oxford, Miss., smile after McConnell was given a foul ball by another fan, Jon Stavas, of Charlotte, North Carolina, sitting behind them in the third inning of the Ole Miss and Auburn game during the College World Series.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez, left, and Nate LaRue, right talk as they take on Ole Miss in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Garrett Farquhar celebrates his seventh-inning double against Ole Miss in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fan Aubrey King sings "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch as his team takes on Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara catches a throw from Blake Rambusch to get Ole Miss' Justin Bench out in the fourth inning in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer Ole Miss starter Dylan DeLucia as he pitches into the eighth inning against Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Dylan DeLucia pitches against Auburn in the seventh inning of the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets during the Auburn vs. Ole Miss baseball game on the second day of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 5-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans in right field watch Ole Miss take on Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier Tim Elko congratulate Dylan DeLucia as he is taken out in the eighth inning against Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Mike Bello makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez in the ninth inning of the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara runs the bases against Ole MIss in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Smith Bailey, 6, of Birmingham, Ala., watches the Auburn vs. Ole Miss baseball game on the second day of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 5-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko steals second as Auburn's Brody Moore can't catch up to the throw in the ninth inning of the College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Josh Mallitz, left, hugs Hayden Dunhurst after defeating Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Josh Mallitz takes a deep breath in the ninth inning against Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Josh Mallitz finishes the game against Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier signs a hat for a fan after they defeated Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco waves to fans after his team defeated Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier signs autographs for fans after they defeated Auburn in the College World Series on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez signs fans baseballs after Ole Miss' win against Auburn at the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kristin Hylton wears her Razorback hat at the College World Series on Saturday. It took Hylton more than 12 hours and four trips to the store for rhinestones to hand bedazzle her hat.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mitch and Jennifer Loukota, of Bentonville, Ark., celebrate the final out of the Arkansas vs. Stanford baseball game on the second day of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Arkansas won the game 17-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jacob Tucker, of Bella Vista, Ark., celebrates the confirmation of a safe call at first in the ninth inning of the Arkansas vs. Stanford baseball game on the second day of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Arkansas won the game 17-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Robert Moore, left, and Jalen Battles celebrate their win over Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Connor Noland, right, hugs Michael Turner after being pulled in the seventh inning against Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Tommy O'Rourke grabs the ball before pitching against Arkansas in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Arkansas third base coach Nate Thompson yells instructions as his team takes on Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Arkansas fans cheer as Stanford changes pitchers in the seventh inning of the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Arkansas' Connor Noland celebrates a play by Robert Moore to end the sixth inning against Standford in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Stanford Arkansas' Peyton Stovall points to Zack Gregory after Gregory knocks him in during the fifth inning in the College World Series on Saturday. To the right is Stanford pitcher Ryan Bruno.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas first base coach Bobby Wernes, left, greets Cayden Wallace after a single in the fifth inning against Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Robert Moore throws the ball to first to get Kody Huff out at first after forcing Stanford's Braden Montgomery out at second in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Connor Noland starts the game against Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Gregory can't catch this homer by Stanford's Brock Jones in the first inning in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Stanford's Brock Jones, left, is greeted by Carter Graham after Jones hit a solo home run in the first inning against Arkansas in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Gregory can't catch this homer by Stanford's Brock Jones in the first inning in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Denise Chandler of Fayetteville, Arkansas wears a beer hat while her team has the bases loaded in the first inning against Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Braydon Webb rounds second base after hitting a triple on the first pitch of the game against Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Stanford catcher Kody Huff waits for the ball at home as Arkansas' Braydon Webb as Webb scores on a sacrifice fly by Brady Slavens in the first inning in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Stanford's Alex Williams starts the game against Arkansas in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Arkansas' Braydon Webb slides safely into third base on a first inning triple as Stanford's Drew Bowser fields the throw in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Braydon Webb slides safely into third base on a first inning triple as Stanford's Drew Bowser fields the throw in the College World Series on Saturday.
Stanford 's Braden Montgomery can't catch this triple on the first pitch of the game off of the bat of Arkansas' Braydon Webb in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas Head Coach Dave Van Horn takes the field during introductions before they play Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD HERALD
Stanford's Quinn Mathews signs autographs before their game against Arkansas in the College World Series on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Stanford gathers in the field before their game against Arkansas in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD HERALD
Arkansas' Robert Moore waits in the dugout before their game against Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD HERALD
Kevin Slater topples a Jenga tower while tailgating with the Hennings family before the College World Series games on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Jay McArdle makes a throw while playing corn hole with Jason London during tailgating before the College World Series games on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
An Arkansas logo graces the sidewalk in Lot D during tailgating before the College World Series games on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Jason Dale works a breakfast spread while tailgating before the College World Series games on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Karen Scarboro and Michael Kelley play spider ball while tailgating before the College World Series games on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
