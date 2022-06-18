Dylan DeLucia strikes out 10 as Ole Miss defeats Auburn in CWS opener

The shutout streak came to an end Saturday night for Mississippi, but the wins keep on coming.

Credit right-hander Dylan DeLucia for leading the Rebels, the last team to grab an at-large bid into postseason.

Ole Miss defeated Auburn 5-1 at the College World Series in front of 25,217 at Schwab Field. The 38-22 Rebels will play Arkansas at 6 p.m. Monday in a winners bracket game while the 42-21 Tigers will play Stanford in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

DeLucia allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked none before leaving the game with two out in the eighth. He threw 114 pitches before giving way to reliever Josh Mallitz.

"We played very well and it starts on the mound," coach Mike Bianco said. "Dylan was terrific tonight against a very good Auburn team."

Ole Miss had held its opponents scoreless for 26 consecutive innings going back to regional play — two innings against Arizona, 18 vs. Southern Mississippi and six against the Tigers.

DeLucia allowed one hit through six innings Saturday before Auburn bunched three hits in the seventh to break the shutout string.

"After that I just moved on to the next pitch," DeLucia said. "I needed to attack the zone again."

Bianco credited his starter for keeping the Tigers' hitters guessing.

"He was able to do just about anything," the coach said. "They had a tough time figuring him out."

The Rebels grabbed the lead in the first inning on a two-run single by designated hitter Kemp Alderman. That brought home Tim Elko and Kevin Graham.

​Graham made it 3-0 in the third when he lined a solo home run just over the wall in left field. Tigers freshman outfielder Mike Bello crashed into the fence but was unable to make the grab.

After Auburn's Brody Moore singled to right in the fifth inning to end DeLucia's bid for a no-hitter — there have been only two in CWS history — Ole Miss tacked on two more runs in the sixth.

Auburn's Garrett Farquhar doubled to lead off the seventh and Sonny DiChiara followed with a single. Bobby Peirce then singled to left to end the shutout streak at 26.

DeLucia posted his ninth and 10th strikeouts in the eighth before Blake Rambusch reached on an error. The pitcher left the game and received a standing ovation from the Ole Miss fans.

Mallitz finished off the victory with three strikeouts in the ninth.

"It was a disappointing effort for us," Tigers coach Butch Thompson said. "We came here with such high hopes."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.