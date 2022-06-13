ESPN and the College World Series grew together: 'Now it just looks like such a big event'

Scott Johnson made a few extra flights to Omaha in 2010. And for the first time, he stayed downtown.

The longtime ESPN director had a routine through the years since he began working the College World Series with the network in 1991. Check into the Embassy Suites just off Interstate 80 on 72nd Street. Then drive 60 blocks to Rosenblatt Stadium to begin a two-week broadcast odyssey unlike anything else.

Setting up was always a lengthy, involved process.

Long bundles of cables draped down behind the press box and snaked downhill to TV trucks. Other wires had to be run from makeshift camera positions around the ballpark. Crews manufactured a “low home” angle near home plate, fashioning a sort of protective cage made of chicken wire for someone to squeeze into and operate the equipment.

“Rosenblatt looked great on television,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t built for television.”

That obvious fact to those behind the scenes was why Johnson was back in Nebraska’s largest city a few additional times at the start of the last decade.

The CWS was moving downtown, and its new home — TD Ameritrade Park — was being furnished with TV in mind. The locations of camera wells and perches were a priority. So was space inside the stadium that serves as a headquarters of broadcast operations. Johnson consulted on all of it.

These days, ESPN has exchanged the wire cage for a small track that allows a camera behind a mesh to navigate one way or another based on the handedness of the batter. Cables are built into the ballpark infrastructure for a plug-and-play setup.

The day and night crews that arrive from around the country are no longer fighting traffic at the 13th Street exit, either. They stay at the Hilton Omaha, just a block from newly renamed Schwab Field.

In many ways, ESPN and college baseball’s main event have grown up together.

The little-known Connecticut-based network had been on the air less than a year when it first broadcast a few CWS games in 1980. It did all of them a couple of years later, eventually ceding the title games to CBS from 1988 through 2002.

ESPN has handled the entire CWS ever since. Ratings and crowds continue to trend steadily upward.

On-air talent, both rising and established, has flocked to Omaha to call games through the years.

Iconic play-by-play men including Brent Musberger, Greg Gumbel, Sean McDonough and Mike Patrick. Analysts and former major leaguers like Joe Morgan, Steve Garvey, Joe Carter, Harold Reynolds, Orel Hershiser, Robin Ventura, Nomar Garciaparra and Aaron Boone along with Olympic medalist Jessica Mendoza. The most high profile of its many on-field reporters, Erin Andrews, grew her popularity there beginning in the mid-2000s.

Behind the scenes, Johnson spends much of his year working ESPN’s main college football game on fall Saturday nights and ACC men's basketball in the winter. The other director coming to the CWS this year, Jeff Evers, will arrive right from the NBA Finals.

“ESPN sent their best people out,” said Johnson, who is preparing for his 33rd CWS this summer. “It’s been a great avenue for grooming our talent and just sending our best people out. It’s been a destination for our technicians, too. Guys have wanted to get on this show for years and years and years. Even as we added cameras, they’re plum positions.”

Why?

Some overtime hours don’t hurt. And workers love the city — ESPN personnel got to know local businessman Paul Griego and his nearby bar, Pauli’s, in the 1980s when it became the postgame location of choice. Johnson and Griego still golf together.

Now the on-site CWS offerings are more than just Zesto ice cream or a King Kong burger. If the broadcast crew wants a drink, it can walk to the adjacent Old Mattress Factory. Restaurants surround the area, with the Old Market a short rideshare away.

The manpower has roughly doubled, Johnson said, from the 60 or so people and six cameras that produced the event in the early 1990s. Now there are upward of 30 cameras.

ESPN also uses the CWS as a test site for new technology.

It’s dabbled with a version of football’s “SkyCam” that follows plays from above and used lenses to capture 180 degrees of a batter’s swing. It has put cameras on umpires and bases. It may try “Dirt Cam” this year, with a super slow-motion camera in the ground to the side of the hitter.

The CWS was also among the first sports broadcasts to mic up coaches. Johnson laughs recalling an instance when he aired an argument between former Florida State coach Mike Martin and an umpire. What Johnson didn’t know was he wasn’t supposed to send it out live.

“It was really good,” Johnson said. “Mike didn’t swear — I knew he wouldn’t — but the head of the NCAA was in the truck in about 30 seconds yelling at me to not do that. I told him I never got the message.

"We worked it out and nothing bad happened, but I learned a lesson there.”

Omaha Creighton Prep grad and analyst Kyle Peterson, who has been part of the ESPN broadcast for the event since 2003, said the essence of his job has stayed constant even as the number of technological “toys” grows. There are always stories to tell. Maybe the biggest challenge is not getting too bogged down in the real-time stats he receives through a data partner. Insight from analytics such as spray charts and batter tendencies was essentially nonexistent 10 years ago.

“The way we look at it is we need to reintroduce — or in many cases, introduce — the entire country to who these kids and coaches are,” Peterson said. “Because a lot of the viewing public doesn’t really start tuning in until now. It’s something they pounded into me 20 years and something that is still one of the most important things we do when we present it.”

It’s worked.

Johnson, who was a college baseball player at Ohio in the early 1980s, didn’t really know about the CWS at the time. Now it has become a destination event for even casual fans to see in person.

And on a screen.

“Thirty years ago, it looked like a minor league ballpark and wasn’t super well lit,” Johnson said. “Now it just looks like such a big event.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.