A full hour had passed since one final swing and miss sealed an LSU national title. And still the table and platform reserved for postgame interviews under Schwab Field sat empty.

Technically, this was a violation of standard NCAA policy that allows teams a 10-minute cooling-off period before talking. But nobody minded — the Tigers were on the field hugging through falling confetti, posing for pictures and posting videos to social media.

The scene was a snapshot of a 76th College World Series for the ages. Among all the superlatives that defined those 11 June days — dramatic, star-studded, well-attended, fluid — one stood out as a refreshing throwback.

Organic.

It took four years, but the CWS finally shook off the last remnants of the pandemic and returned to its wacky, unscripted self. There was no unofficial Omaha summer in 2020. The next event featured Zoom calls and test protocols. Teams were still relatively closed off last year.

This time felt like old times. Players were loose, goofing around during media day by doing everything from the worm dance move to singing along with Pearl Jam songs to shooting old-fashioned Polaroid photos of each other. Stanford coach David Esquer at one point during a delay found a concession stand on the Schwab Field concourse and — in full uniform — bought food for himself and his staff.

A CWS-record 392,946 fans packed the venue and bought in excess of 95,000 Jell-O shots around it. A classic meme even emerged from Monday’s final, with ESPN cameras showing a woman holding up a hand and looking away from a leaning-in LSU fan who appeared to be either too close or too loud.

If the College World Series was finally once again comfortable in its own skin, the on-field action reminded that its stock continues to rise as a premiere entertainment property during the dog days of summer. There were eight one-run games, tying the record from 1972 (before aluminum bats) and 2014 (when there were three total home runs).

Even the matchups that weren’t decided by single tallies were memorable. LSU ace Paul Skenes striking out 12 in the opener against Tennessee. Chase Burns, the Vols’ flame-throwing reliever, fanning nine to eliminate Stanford. Oral Roberts loading the bases in the ninth inning of a 6-1 TCU win. Florida centerfielder Michael Robertson slamming into the wall and making the final catch to oust the Horned Frogs.

It only got better. The duel between Skenes and Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder — likely the top two pitchers taken at next month’s MLB draft — was an instant epic that eventually ended with Tommy White’s walk-off homer in 11 innings. Two days later, LSU’s Ty Floyd posted a CWS-finals record 17 strikeouts to begin the title round against Florida.

Then, after a combined run differential of 28 through the first 14 games, a difference of 34 across the last two. Florida with an event-record 24 runs Sunday. LSU with an all-time CWS-high 24 hits Monday.

All three Golden Spikes Award finalists were in the finals in LSU star outfielder Dylan Crews and Florida two-way standout Jac Caglianone along with Skenes. Perhaps the top three 2023 draft picks were among the final four in Crews, Skenes and Lowder, not to mention other first-round talent like Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford.

“I think right now our baseball at this level is the highest it’s ever been,” said Craig Keilitz, executive director of the American Baseball Coaches Association, before the CWS began. “The passion, the interest is just off the charts.”

The eight-team field was diverse. There was one repeat qualifier (Stanford) and a rare regional four seed (Oral Roberts). A brand name (LSU), a popular post-hype sleeper (Tennessee) and a dominant No. 1 seed (Wake Forest). Required Texas representation (TCU), a second ACC club (Virginia) and maybe the biggest collection of future major-league talent (Florida).

LSU’s run is an in-your-face reminder of how the transfer portal has changed the game. Skenes (Air Force), White (NC State) and Monday pitching hero Thatcher Hurd (UCLA) were all offseason adds last summer for college baseball’s most well-funded program and NIL operation. Coach Jay Johnson even spent part of one postgame press conference stumping for portal free agents to join forces with him in Baton Rouge.

“You have to have two things to get here and to win here,” Johnson said. “You have to have future major-league players. That’s clear. Nobody’s getting here any more without future major-league players and you have to have old players that really know what they’re doing.”

These players did. There were big strikeout games. There were also 35 total homers, the most in the 13-year history of the downtown ballpark and most overall since LSU’s last championship in 2009.

The weather cooperated too. The tarp never made an appearance and the only stoppage in play — a 1-hour, 28-minute wait for distant lightning during the Stanford-Wake Forest opener with sunshine bathing the field — was unofficially the nicest weather delay in CWS history.

Meanwhile, an expansion of the pitch clock helped move games along. There were no four-hour Series games for the first time since 2017, with seven finishing in under three hours. The average contest length of 3 hours, 7 minutes was the best since 2016 (3:05) and 2012 (2:54), only paired with far more offense than those CWS editions that saw 10 homers apiece.

As the organ music quiets within “The Greatest Show on Dirt” for another year, only one early concern for 2024 settles in the hot air like an infield popup.

The new standard is awfully high for an encore.

Photos: College World Championship Series, June 26