A full hour had passed since one final swing and miss sealed an LSU national title. And still the table and platform reserved for postgame interviews under Schwab Field sat empty.
Technically, this was a violation of standard NCAA policy that allows teams a 10-minute cooling-off period before talking. But nobody minded — the Tigers were on the field hugging through falling confetti, posing for pictures and posting videos to social media.
The scene was a snapshot of a 76th College World Series for the ages. Among all the superlatives that defined those 11 June days — dramatic, star-studded, well-attended, fluid — one stood out as a refreshing throwback.
It took four years, but the CWS finally shook off the last remnants of the pandemic and returned to its wacky, unscripted self. There was no unofficial Omaha summer in 2020. The next event featured Zoom calls and test protocols. Teams were still relatively closed off last year.
This time felt like old times. Players were loose, goofing around during media day by doing everything from the worm dance move to singing along with Pearl Jam songs to shooting old-fashioned Polaroid photos of each other. Stanford coach David Esquer at one point during a delay found a concession stand on the Schwab Field concourse and — in full uniform — bought food for himself and his staff.
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men's College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
A CWS-record 392,946 fans packed the venue and bought in excess of 95,000 Jell-O shots around it. A classic meme even emerged from Monday’s final, with ESPN cameras showing a woman holding up a hand and looking away from a leaning-in LSU fan who appeared to be either too close or too loud.
If the College World Series was finally once again comfortable in its own skin, the on-field action reminded that its stock continues to rise as a premiere entertainment property during the dog days of summer. There were eight one-run games, tying the record from 1972 (before aluminum bats) and 2014 (when there were three total home runs).
Even the matchups that weren’t decided by single tallies were memorable. LSU ace Paul Skenes striking out 12 in the opener against Tennessee. Chase Burns, the Vols’ flame-throwing reliever, fanning nine to eliminate Stanford. Oral Roberts loading the bases in the ninth inning of a 6-1 TCU win. Florida centerfielder Michael Robertson slamming into the wall and making the final catch to oust the Horned Frogs.
It only got better. The duel between Skenes and Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder — likely the top two pitchers taken at next month’s MLB draft — was an instant epic that eventually ended with Tommy White’s walk-off homer in 11 innings. Two days later, LSU’s Ty Floyd posted a CWS-finals record 17 strikeouts to begin the title round against Florida.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) holds up the trophy after winning the third game of the MenÕs College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Then, after a combined run differential of 28 through the first 14 games, a difference of 34 across the last two. Florida with an event-record 24 runs Sunday. LSU with an all-time CWS-high 24 hits Monday.
All three Golden Spikes Award finalists were in the finals in LSU star outfielder Dylan Crews and Florida two-way standout Jac Caglianone along with Skenes. Perhaps the top three 2023 draft picks were among the final four in Crews, Skenes and Lowder, not to mention other first-round talent like Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford.
“I think right now our baseball at this level is the highest it’s ever been,” said Craig Keilitz, executive director of the American Baseball Coaches Association, before the CWS began. “The passion, the interest is just off the charts.”
The eight-team field was diverse. There was one repeat qualifier (Stanford) and a rare regional four seed (Oral Roberts). A brand name (LSU), a popular post-hype sleeper (Tennessee) and a dominant No. 1 seed (Wake Forest). Required Texas representation (TCU), a second ACC club (Virginia) and maybe the biggest collection of future major-league talent (Florida).
LSU’s run is an in-your-face reminder of how the transfer portal has changed the game. Skenes (Air Force), White (NC State) and Monday pitching hero Thatcher Hurd (UCLA) were all offseason adds last summer for college baseball’s most well-funded program and NIL operation. Coach Jay Johnson even spent part of one postgame press conference stumping for portal free agents to join forces with him in Baton Rouge.
“You have to have two things to get here and to win here,” Johnson said. “You have to have future major-league players. That’s clear. Nobody’s getting here any more without future major-league players and you have to have old players that really know what they’re doing.”
These players did. There were big strikeout games. There were also 35 total homers, the most in the 13-year history of the downtown ballpark and most overall since LSU’s last championship in 2009.
The weather cooperated too. The tarp never made an appearance and the only stoppage in play — a 1-hour, 28-minute wait for distant lightning during the Stanford-Wake Forest opener with sunshine bathing the field — was unofficially the nicest weather delay in CWS history.
Meanwhile, an expansion of the pitch clock helped move games along. There were no four-hour Series games for the first time since 2017, with seven finishing in under three hours. The average contest length of 3 hours, 7 minutes was the best since 2016 (3:05) and 2012 (2:54), only paired with far more offense than those CWS editions that saw 10 homers apiece.
As the organ music quiets within “The Greatest Show on Dirt” for another year, only one early concern for 2024 settles in the hot air like an infield popup.
The new standard is awfully high for an encore.
LSU defeats Florida to win the College World Series
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Nic Bronzini (14) and Christian Little (99) celebrate following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) and Alex Milazzo (7) celebrate following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Jamey Johnson, of Pitkin, La., grabs the hand of LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) and celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
A trophy sits on the grass as LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
Chris Abshire, of Fort Collins, Colo., celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
Wes St. Pierre, of Gonzales, La., celebrates a play in the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14), center, and the Florida dugout reacts during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) slides into third base during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) rounds second base during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Riley Cooper (38) pitches during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ty Evans (2) gestures after hitting a home run as he runs past LSU's Tommy White (47) during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) leaps up misses the catch on the outfield fence to allow a home run by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) leaps up misses the catch on the outfield fence to allow a home run by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) high-fives a LSU staff member after pitching during the sixth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) leaps into the air as he reacts after a call from home plate umpire Billy Van Raaphorst during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) hits a single during the sixth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU fans celebrate the final out of the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A LSU fan cheers during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) runs to third base during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, right, cheers during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) walks to the bullpen as the crowd cheers behind him during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Luke Heyman (28) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Tyler Nesbitt (10) pitches during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) is helped off the field after sustaining an injury while scoring a run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) reacts after sustaining an injury while scoring a run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players react after LSU's Alex Milazzo (7), bottom, sustained an injury while scoring a run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) becomes injured while scoring past Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) leaps over Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. Milazzo was injured from the play.
The LSU dugout waits to celebrate with Josh Pearson (11) after Pearson hit a home run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Christian Little (99) and the dugout celebrates after LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) hit a double for a RBI during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) holds onto second base after hitting a double beside Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) celebrates beside Florida's Josh Rivera (24) after hitting a double during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida
Florida's Ryan Slater (13) warms up with head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, home plate umpire Billy Van Raaphorst and other Florida staff watching on during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The LSU dugout celebrate a home run hit by Josh Pearson (11) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) pitches during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball against the outfield fence line hit by Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ryan Slater (13) pitches during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Spectators watch a foul ball hit by LSU's Tommy White (47) fly into the stands during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) pitches during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) catches a fly ball during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan relieves Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) reacts after walking a batter to allow a run during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) watches a ball fly past him during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) reacts after being hit by the pitch during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) reacts after hitting by the pitch as home plate umpire Billy Van Raaphorst motions beside Florida catcher BT Riopelle (15) in the background during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) is hit by the pitch during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson talks with the batters during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Officials discuss a runners interference call at first base during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) tags out Florida's Josh Rivera (24) at first base during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) watches the ball after hitting a single for a RBI single during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates with Jac Caglianone (14) and Josh Rivera (24) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) celebrates after LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) was struck out during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) runs to first base during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) successfully steals second ahead of LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Florida dugout celebrates after Wyatt Langford (36) hit a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Florida dugout reacts during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) walks to the dugout before the start of game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Spectators sit in the outfield grandstands before the start of game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A young Florida fan cheers before the start of game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) reacts as he walks to first base after being hit by the pitch during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Breclynn, 11, left, and Quinley Leick, 9, of Treynor apply Florida Gator colors to their faces in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans walk up the stairs to their seats before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida fans walk under a collection of team flags before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans wait near the Florida dugout for the players to take the field ahead of the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday.
Gary Standridge, of Paradise, Tex., arrives for the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday.
Fans arrive near the entrance with the Road to Omaha Sculpture for the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) gestures on third base after hitting a triple next to Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) walks to the dugout from the bullpen before the ninth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) runs to third base after connecting during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) high-fives as he walks to the dugout after scoring during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Florida dugout watches the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) races to first after hitting a single during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) pitches during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) and LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans walk up the stairs to their seats before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida fans walk under a collection of team flags before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
Florida reacts to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
A Florida player reacts to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
Florida's dugout reacts to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
Florida players react to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson holds up the championship trophy to his team after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) holds up the trophy after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates with his former teammates Christopher Reid, center, and Bryce Gauthier, left, after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Tommy White (47) high-fives fans after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates with his former teammate Bryce Gauthier after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates with his former teammate Bryce Gauthier after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU fans celebrate after LSU defeated Florida, 18-4, to win the Men's College World Series. in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) rounds second base after hitting a triple during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU fans celebrate during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the ninth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) rounds second base after hitting a home run during the ninth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Omaha Police Officers stand in the outfield as LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the Men's College World Series. in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the Men's College World Series. in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the Men's College World Series. in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the Men's College World Series. in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jared Jones (22) celebrates with a cigar after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the Men's College World Series. in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson high-fives fans after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the Men's College World Series. in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
