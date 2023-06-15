Here is everything you need to know about the eight teams in the College World Series.

FLORIDA GATORS

Record: 50-15

Location: Gainesville, Florida

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 2-1

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 15-7

D1Baseball: 2

Baseball America: 2

Collegiate Baseball: 2

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 1

Previous appearances: 12

CWS record: 21-24

Last appearance: 2018

COACH KEVIN O’SULLIVAN

National titles: 1

CWS record: 12-13

Previous CWS appearances: 7

Career record: 677-312 (all at UF)

LEADERS

HITTING

Player, G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Wyatt Langford, 58, 212, 76, 79, 24, 3, 18, 48, 9, .373

Josh Rivera, 64, 229, 66, 83, 9, 1, 17, 68, 16, .362

Jac Caglianone, 65, 256, 70, 86, 13, 2, 31, 84, 4, .336

Luke Heyman, 49, 168, 28, 55, 6, 2, 11, 36, 1, .327

Cade Kurland, 62, 237, 68, 71, 16, 0, 16, 46, 4, .300

Tyler Shelnut, 47, 151, 27, 43, 12, 0, 7, 27, 0, .285

BT Riopelle, 63, 216, 52, 54, 10, 2, 16, 65, 5, .250

Colby Halter, 53, 153, 27, 38, 8, 4, 3, 28, 9, .248

Michael Robertson, 62, 185, 40, 43, 4, 1, 1, 19, 11, .232

Richie Schiekofer, 34, 50, 13, 10, 1, 0, 1, 5, 2, .200

PITCHING

Player, G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Jac Caglianone, 16, 69, 46, 33, 29, 49, 81, 7-3, 0, 3.78

Hurston Waldrep, 17, 93.1, 74, 46, 43, 48, 142, 9-3, 0, 4.15

Brandon Sproat, 17, 96, 76, 52, 50, 40, 120, 8-3, 0, 4.69

Cade Fisher, 22, 41.2, 39, 16, 14, 11, 41, 6-0, 1, 3.02

Philip Abner, 25, 31.1, 26, 15, 11, 19, 51, 3-0, 3, 3.16

Ryan Slater, 24, 56.1, 49, 23, 22, 17, 47, 10-1, 3, 3.51

Brandon Neely, 30, 46.2, 41, 23, 19, 17, 64, 0-2, 13, 3.66

THE ROAD TO OMAHA

The second-seeded Gators advanced out of a home regional for the first time since 2018, but they needed to win three elimination games to do it after dropping a winners bracket game to Texas Tech.

Florida got strong starts from Hurston Waldrep, Cade Fisher and Ryan Slater in those elimination games and outscored UConn and Texas Tech by a combined 21-3 margin to advance.

The mound dominance continued in Florida’s super regional sweep of South Carolina.

Brandon Sproat allowed three runs in six innings in a game one win, and Waldrep followed it up by tossing eight shutout innings while striking out 13 in game two to clinch Florida’s first trip to the CWS since 2018.

KEY PLAYERS

Jac Caglianone: Arguably the top two-way player in the country, Caglianone tops the nation with 31 home runs and also sports a 3.78 earned run average on the mound. The sophomore is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and is a second team All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper as well as a first team All-SEC selection. He leads the Gators with 85 hits, 84 RBIs and 195 total bases. He tossed six shutout innings against Florida A&M in his most recent start.

Hurston Waldrep: The transfer from Southern Miss has not pitched as well as he did in his sophomore season in Hattiesburg, but he has turned it on in the postseason. In his two NCAA tournament starts, Waldrep has allowed one run and eight hits while recording 25 strikeouts in 15 innings. He has 38 strikeouts over his last four starts, covering 26.2 innings. His 142 strikeouts (in 93.1 innings) leads the Gator pitching staff and ranks third nationally. He has recorded double-digit strikeouts in six starts and has struck out at least eight in nine of his 17 starts.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Gators have home run power all throughout their lineup, ranking fourth nationally with 129 home runs.

In addition to Jac Caglianone’s 31, five other Gators have at least 11 long balls. Wyatt Langford, a likely top five pick in July’s MLB draft, has hit 18 home runs, while Josh Rivera has 17, Cade Kurland and BT Riopelle have 16 apiece and Luke Heyman has 11. There isn’t a spot in the Florida lineup where opposing pitchers can take a breather.

In addition to a power-packed lineup, Kevin O’Sullivan’s Gators have gotten outstanding pitching in the postseason.

In seven NCAA tournament games, Florida starting pitchers have given up eight runs in 45 innings, with 53 strikeouts and just 13 walks. The Gators have power bats and power arms and are well positioned to make a run at a second national title in seven years.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS

Record: 50-13

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 0

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 4-2

D1Baseball: 11

Baseball America: 11

Collegiate Baseball: 5

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 1

Previous appearances: 5

CWS record: 13-10

Last appearance: 2021

COACH BRIAN O’CONNOR

National titles: 1

CWS record: 13-10

Previous CWS appearances: 5

Career record: 833-349-2 (all at Virginia)

LEADERS

HITTING

Player, G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Kyle Teel, 63, 67, 105, 25, 0, 13, 69, 5, .418

Griff O’Ferrall, 63, 264, 74, 105, 18, 2, 1, 40, 16, .398

Ethan Anderson, 63, 252, 69, 95, 25, 0, 14, 65, 3, .377

Ethan O’Donnell, 63, 247, 71, 88, 18, 1, 13, 55, 18, .356

Anthony Stephan, 53, 151, 38, 51, 13, 1, 5, 34, 4, .338

Jake Gelof, 63, 245, 71, 81, 23, 3, 23, 89, 2, .331

Casey Saucke, 63, 245, 49, 73, 16, 1, 4, 48, 10, .298

Henry Godbout, 54, 182, 36, 53, 13, 1, 3, 38, 9, .291

Harrison Didawick, 51, 154, 42, 38, 6, 4, 4, 33, 8, .247

Colin Tuft, 40, 94, 20, 22, 3, 0, 1, 17, 5, .234

PITCHING

Player, G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Connelly Early, 18, 82.1, 76, 33, 28, 20, 98, 12-2, 0, 3.06

Brian Edgington, 17, 85.2, 79, 36, 33, 21, 78, 9-3, 0, 3.47

Nick Parker, 15, 75.2, 74, 35, 32, 21, 78, 8-0, 0, 3.81

Jack O’Connor, 18, 65, 60, 31, 28, 25, 64, 6-3, 0, 3.88

Jay Woolfolk, 28, 33, 26, 14, 11, 20, 38, 2-1, 9, 3.00

Jake Berry, 23, 48.2, 38, 19, 18, 19, 58, 0-4, 6

Bradley Hodges, 18, 32.2, 34, 18, 16, 23, 39, 2-0, 1, 4.41

THE ROAD TO OMAHA

The seventh-seeded Cavaliers used strong pitching performances to sweep through their home regional.

In a win over Army West Point and two over East Carolina, the Virginia pitching staff allowed a combined five runs. Nick Parker scattered five hits over seven innings and struck out five while allowing one run in the winner bracket game against ECU.

After dropping the super regional opener to Duke, the Virginia offense took over, putting up 26 runs and 30 hits in the final two games. Nine Cavaliers had at least one hit in the clinching win. Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel combined for eight RBIs in the wins over the Blue Devils.

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Teel: The junior catcher is the ACC player of the year and a first team All-American and he is a likely top 10 pick in the MLB Draft. Teel paces the Cavalier offense from the No. 4 spot in the lineup, leading the team in batting average, on-base percentage, hits and doubles. He ranks in the top five nationally in batting average (.418), hits (105) and doubles (25). He has also thrown out 14 of 38 attempted base stealers.

Jake Gelof: The third baseman has put up big power numbers in his junior season, which led to first team All-ACC and second team All-American selections. He has 23 home runs, 89 RBIs and owns a slugging percentage of .731, which are all best in the Cavalier lineup, and his RBI total is fourth among players in Division I. He is likely to be selected in the first two rounds of the draft, and he and Teel combine to form a potent heart of the order for Virginia.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Cavaliers are back in the College World Series for the second time in three years thanks to an offense that scores more than nine runs per game (eighth-best nationally) and leads Division I in batting average (.335) and doubles per game (2.68). Eight everyday players in the lineup have batting averages above .290.

The Virginia pitching rotation was built through the transfer portal with Brian Edgington (Elon), Nick Parker (Coastal Carolina) and Connelly Early (Army West Point) joined Brian O’Connor’s squad and have posted numbers that rank in the top 10 nationally in earned run average (3.77), WHIP (1.30) and walks per nine innings (2.74). Virginia’s starting pitchers have gone at least five innings in each NCAA tournament game, and if that trend continues, the Cavaliers will be tough to beat.

ORAL ROBERTS GOLDEN EAGLES

Record: 51-12

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 0-0

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 3-3

D1Baseball: NR

Baseball America: NR

Collegiate Baseball: 6

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 1

CWS record: 1-2

Last appearance: 1978

COACH RYAN FOLMAR

National titles: 0

CWS record: 0-0

Previous CWS appearances: 0

Career record: 317-208 (all at ORU)

LEADERS

HITTING

Player, G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Jonah Cox, 63, 262, 69, 110, 16, 8, 11, 67, 58, .420

Matt Hogan, 60, 208, 59, 69, 12, 3, 18, 70, 9, .332

Jake McMurray, 63, 266, 59, 87, 14, 1, 6, 47, 2, .327

Holden Breeze, 63, 240, 48, 76, 12, 0, 6, 42, 4, .317

Mac McCroskey, 63, 258, 65, 80, 10, 2, 13, 62, 16, .310

Blaze Brothers, 62, 225, 63, 68, 18, 2, 11, 38, 22, .302

Jacob Godman56, 186, 40, 55, 12, 2, 5, 29, 3, .296

Drew Stahl, 60, 221, 42, 62, 15, 0, 11, 55, 5, .281

Justin Quinn, 44, 185, 54, 65, 9, 0, 7, 39, 8, .351

Sam Thompson, 28, 66, 18, 18, 4, 1, 3, 9, 0, .273

PITCHING

Player, G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Jakob Hall, 17, 93.2, 89, 41, 37, 15, 91, 8-3, 0, 3.56

Harley Gollert, 17, 88, 43, 42, 31, 88, 10-1, 0, , 4.30

Brooks Fowler, 16, 77, 65, 30, 28, 29, 74, 9-1, 0, 3.27

Cade Denton, 33, 58.1, 44, 12, 12, 11, 78, 2-1, 15, 1.85

Dalton Patten, 27, 44.2, 26, 22, 22, 48, 4-2, 5, 4.43

Evan Kowalski, 19, 31.2, 37, 23, 22, 17, 27, 2-1, 6.25

Jacob Widener, 29, 47, 30, 20, 16, 20, 76, 2-2, 1, 3.06

THE ROAD TO OMAHA

The Golden Eagles became just the third regional No. 4 seed (and the first team from the Summit League) to reach the College World Series by sweeping through the Stillwater Regional and then rallying to win the final two games of the super regional against Oregon.

Oral Roberts is one of two teams in the CWS field to have won a regional and super regional on the road.

Summit League pitcher of the year Cade Denton threw in all three regional games, allowing one run and one hit while striking out seven in five innings. ORU trailed Washington 8-0 before staging a furious comeback to win 15-12 to move to the regional championship game. Jonah Cox had six RBIs for ORU.

After dropping the opening game of the super regional (in which they lost an 8-0 lead), the Golden Eagles bounced back to win the next two and qualify for the CWS for the first time since 1978. Justin Quinn delivered a walk-off single in the second game, and Jake McMurray, Matt Hogan and Mac McCroskey combined for seven RBIs in the deciding game.

KEY PLAYERS

Jonah Cox: The junior centerfielder leads Division I in hits with 110 and brings a 47-game hitting streak into the College World Series. Cox has gotten at least one hit in every game this season except for a March 12 loss to Dallas Baptist. He has been named the Summit League’s player of the year and newcomer of the year and earned first team All-America honors. He leads the Golden Eagles in batting average, hits, runs scored and on-base percentage. He’s the engine of the ORU offense.

Cade Denton: Relief pitchers aren’t selected as pitcher of the year, but the junior pitched so well that the Summit League gave him the honor. Denton, a second team All-American selection, is tied for first nationally with 15 saves, including three in the NCAA tournament. He ranks third on the Golden Eagles with 78 strikeouts and he has done that in just 58.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .210 against him and Denton has only issued 11 walks. If the Golden Eagles get to the seventh inning with a lead, coach Ryan Folmar has to feel good about bringing in his right-handed relief ace to finish out the game.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Golden Eagles might have been a regional No. 4 seed, but it is not a fluke that they are among the final eight teams.

Oral Roberts dominated the Summit League, going 23-1 in league play, and has won 23 of its past 24 games.

The Golden Eagles have eight players with batting averages of .295 or higher and four players have an on-base percentage above .400. Eight ORU players have at least 10 doubles and five have at least 10 home runs. Oral Roberts averages 8.5 runs per game, which is fourth-best in Division I and has scored 54 runs in six NCAA tournament games.

The ORU pitching staff ranks in the top 10 nationally in both earned run average (3.97, seventh) and WHIP (1.28, sixth). The Golden Eagles also have the best fielding percentage in Division I at .984.

They hit well and score a lot of runs, pitch well and don’t make many errors. That’s been their recipe for success all year, and there’s no reason to think they cannot keep it going in Omaha.

TCU HORNED FROGS

Record: 42-22

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 0-0

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 11-1

D1Baseball: 17

Baseball America: 23

Collegiate Baseball: 8

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 5

CWS record: 11-10

Last appearance: 2017

COACH KIRK SAARLOOS

National titles: 0

CWS record: 0-0

Previous CWS appearances: 0

Career record: 80-44 (all at TCU)

LEADERS

HITTING

Player, G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Karson Bowen, 52, 200, 45, 75, 14, 0, 6, 46, 9, .355

Cole Fontenelle, 61, 222, 63, 77, 21, 2, 13, 52, 20, .347

Anthony Silva, 57, 209, 51, 71, 10, 0, 7, 47, 17, .340

Tre Richardson, 64, 257, 56, 81, 16, 2, 6, 59, 24, .315

Brayden Taylor, 63, 242, 75, 76, 14, 0, 23, 69, 14, .314

Kurtis Byrne, 46, 179, 33, 52, 8, 0, 10, 46, 0, .291

Elijah Nunez, 59, 221, 56, 64, 16, 2, 3, 35, 19, .290

Logan Maxwell, 35, 93, 20, 27, 4, 2, 2, 18, 4, .290

Austin Davis, 64, 236, 48, 66, 18, 0, 9, 55, 22, .280

Luke Boyers, 54, 169, 42, 39, 6, 1, 7, 27, 7.231

PITCHING

Player, G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Kole Klecker, 17, 86.2, 67, 39, 37, 28, 69, 10-4, 0, 3.84

Sam Stoutenborouh, 20, 65.2, 71, 40, 33, 16, 55, 5-0, 0, 4.52

Cam Brown, 15, 52.1, 39, 35, 32, 37, 59, 3-2, 0, 5.50

Luke Savage, 16, 36, 25, 12, 10, 13, 23, 5-3, 2, 2.50

Cohen Feser, 19, 29.2, 24, 10, 9, 6, 26, 1-0, 1, 2.73

Garrett Wright, 18, 25, 14, 9, 9, 16, 31, 2-2, 5, 3.24

Ben Abeldt, 29, 48.1, 44, 32, 20, 23, 63, 3-3, 1, 3.72

THE ROAD TO OMAHA

The Horned Frogs won their first game in the postseason and just kept rolling, sweeping through the Big 12 tournament in Arlington, the Fayetteville Regional and then a home super regional against Indiana State.

TCU outscored Arizona and Arkansas 44-13 in steamrolling through the regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Tre Richardson put on a show in TCU’s first of two wins over Arkansas, hitting three home runs, including a pair of grand slams, and driving in 11 runs in a 20-5 victory.

Kurtis Byrne hit a pair of home runs in the regional championship and Richardson added another long ball for good measure.

The pitching staff took over in the super regional, limiting Indiana State to five runs in two games. Kole Klecker tossed seven shutout innings with a season-best nine strikeouts in the opener. Cole Fontenelle hit a home run in each game of the super regional to help the Horned Frogs clinch their sixth trip to Omaha.

KEY PLAYERS

Brayden Taylor: A projected first round pick in next month’s draft, the junior third baseman is a first team All-Big 12 selection. Taylor leads the Horned Frogs with 23 home runs (in the top 20 nationally), and he also paces TCU with 69 RBIs, a .657 slugging percentage and 52 walks. He was 8-for-11 with 10 RBIs in the first two regional games and has not had a hit since. The Horned Frogs will need his production to have an extended stay in town.

Kole Klecker: The freshman has had ups and downs in his first season in Fort Worth, but he delivered his best start of the season in the opening game of the super regional. Klecker tossed seven shutout innings and struck out nine while allowing just three hits. He has thrown a team-best 86.2 innings and leads the TCU pitching staff with 69 strikeouts.

SCOUTING REPORT

When TCU gets runners on base, they don’t remain stationary for very long. The Horned Frogs often put runners in motion and rank sixth nationally with 139 stolen bases, which is 43 more than any other team in the CWS field has.

Tre Richardson leads the Horned Frog attack on the bases with 24 steals. Austin Davis has 22 stolen bases and Cole Fontenelle has 20. TCU has six players with at least 14 steals, and the Horned Frogs have only been caught stealing 21 times.

Aside from Taylor and Fontenelle (13 home runs), TCU doesn’t have as much power as some of the other teams in the field, but the Horned Frogs make up for that with speed.

After a loss to Texas on April 30, TCU was 23-20. Since the calendar turned to May and beyond, the Horned Frogs are 19-2, including having won 11 in a row.

TCU is one of three teams (Wake Forest and LSU are the others) to be undefeated in NCAA tournament play.

The Horned Frogs found a formula that works for them in the latter part of the season, and they show no signs of slowing down.

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS

Record: 52-10

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 0-0

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 7-1

D1Baseball: 1

Baseball America: 1

Collegiate Baseball: 1

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 1

Previous appearances: 2

CWS record: 7-3

Last appearance: 1955

COACH TOM WALTER

National titles: 0

CWS record: 0-0

Previous CWS appearances: 0

Career record: 827-661-1 (418-337-1 at WF)

LEADERS

HITTING

Player, G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Nick Kurtz, 53, 181, 75, 67, 10, 0, 24, 69, 5, .370

Pierce Bennett, 56, 221, 59, 79, 19, 0, 7, 65, 1, .357

Brock Wilken, 62, 224, 88, 80, 15, 1, 30, 80, 1, .357

Tommy Hawke, 62, 254, 72, 90, 19, 1, 7, 33, 13, .354

Justin Johnson, 61, 223, 60, 76, 15, 3, 16, 76, 7, .341

Bennett Lee, 42, 130, 29, 40, 3, 0, 7, 33, 5, .308

Lucas Costello, 45, 155, 43, 47, 9, 1, 4, 24, 2, .303

Danny Corona, 44, 136, 28, 41, 9, 0, 13, 43, 2, .301

Adam Cecere, 40, 135, 40, 39, 11, 0, 10, 37, 1, .289

Marek Houston, 61, 205, 38, 46, 5, 1, 4, 29, 4, .224

PITCHING

Player, G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Rhett Lowder, 17, 108, 80, 28, 23, 21, 131, 15-0, 0, 1.92

Seth Keener, 21, 64.2, 37, 19, 16, 16, 86, 7-1, 1, 2.23

Sean Sullivan, 15, 64.2, 39, 25, 19, 18, 108, 5-3, 3, 2.64

Josh Hartle, 17, 96.1, 87, 36, 30, 20, 131, 11-2, 0, 2.80

Cole Roland, 24, 29.2, 15, 7, 7, 12, 52, 2-1, 2, 2.12

Michael Massey, 25, 38.1, 21, 11, 11, 15, 71, 3-0, 1, 2.58

Camden Minacci, 27, 29.2, 25, 10, 9, 10, 44, 0-1, 12, 2.73

THE ROAD TO OMAHA

The Demon Deacons are the first No. 1 overall seed to reach the College World Series since Florida in 2018, and they booked their trip to Omaha in dominant fashion.

The Demon Deacons have outscored opponents 75-16 in sweeping through the regional and super regional rounds. Wake Forest scored at least 12 runs in four of five NCAA tournament games, with a 5-4 win over Alabama in the super regional opener being the only game decided by fewer.

The Demon Deacon pitching staff has allowed just 30 hits in the NCAA tournament.

Wake Forest’s lineup has belted 19 home runs in those five wins, including a record-tying nine long balls in the 22-5 super regional clinching win to clinch its first visit to Omaha since 1955.

KEY PLAYERS

Rhett Lowder: The back-to-back ACC pitcher of the year and a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, Lowder has looked every bit the part of likely top-10 draft pick in July’s MLB draft. He is fourth in the country with a 1.92 earned run average and he is sixth nationally in WHIP at 0.94. His 15 wins are the most of any pitcher in Division I, and Wake Forest is 17-0 this season in games Lowder starts. Six of his starts have ended in shutout, and he leads the Wake Forest staff in innings pitched (108) and strikeouts (131). Lowder has not allowed more than four runs in any of his starts, and he has recorded at least eight strikeouts in eight of his starts.

Brock Wilken: A third team All-American selection to Collegiate Baseball, Wilken is second nationally with 30 home runs. He belted three home runs in the second game of the super regional, the last of which made him the ACC’s career home run leader with 70. The junior third baseman, who is likely to be a first round draft choice, leads the Demon Deacons and ranks in the top 10 nationally in home runs, slugging percentage (.835, fourth), runs scored (88, third), RBIs (80, 10th) and total bases (185, fifth). Wilken is hitting 9-for-23 with six RBIs and three home runs in NCAA tournament play.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Demon Deacons are the only team in the country to not lose a weekend series, and they are the most balanced team in the country.

The Wake Forest pitching staff leads the country in earned run average, strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings and WHIP, and the Demon Deacon pitchers rank second in walks issued per nine innings.

The offense ranks in the top 10 nationally in home runs, runs per game, walks drawn, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

The Demon Deacon rotation is led by Rhett Lowder, but Seth Keener, Sean Sullivan and Josh Hartle would be staff aces on nearly every team in the country.

The lineup has sluggers Brock Wilken and Nick Kurtz in the heart of the order (54 home runs combined), but production can come from any spot, as Wake Forest has eight players with at least 30 RBIs.

The No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament hasn’t won the national title since 1999, but the Demon Deacons have more than enough talent to snap that streak.

STANFORD CARDINAL

Record: 44-18

Location: Stanford, California

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 0-0

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 2-1

D1Baseball: 6

Baseball America: 6

Collegiate Baseball: 4

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 2

Previous appearances: 18

CWS record: 41-33

Last appearance: 2022

COACH DAVID ESQUER

National titles: 0

CWS record: 2-6 (1-4 at Stanford)

Previous CWS appearances: 3 (2 at Stanford, 1 at California)

Career record: 729-548-2 (218-86 at Stanford)

LEADERS

HITTING

Player, G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Tommy Troy, 56, 242, 74, 96, 17, 4, 17, 58, 17, .397

Alberto Rios, 61, 235, 69, 91, 23, 0, 18, 71, 5, .387

Eddie Parker, 61, 268, 66, 91, 19, 1, 6, 47, 6, .340

Braden Montgomery, 62, 238, 69, 80, 14, 1, 17, 60, 5, .336

Owen Cobb, 55, 206, 36, 67, 7, 3, 6, 32, 8, .325

Malcolm Moore, 62, 250, 50, 79, 20, 0, 15, 62, 3, .316

Carter Graham, 62, 269, 60, 84, 20, 0, 15, 76, 7, .312

Drew Bowser, 59, 236, 41, 65, 11, 3, 14, 48, 1, .275

Jake Sapien, 33, 93, 16, 28, 5, 1, 3, 16, 0, .301

Saborn Campbell, 32, 53, 13, 12, 0, 1, 0, 3, 4, .226

PITCHING

Player, G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Quinn Mathews, 18, 120, 106, 55, 48, 39, 152, 10-4, 0, 3.60

Drew Dowd, 30, 62⅓, 58, 43, 33, 33, 85, 9-3, 4.76

Joey Dixon, 20, 79⅔, 70, 49, 43, 40, 86, 7-0, 0, 4.86

Matt Scott, 23, 66⅔, 58, 42, 36, 36, 62, 23-12, 4.86

Ryan Bruno, 29, 33, 20, 20, 19, 35, 54, 2-1, 9, 4.43

Brandt Pancer, 31, 44⅔, 48, 24, 22, 15, 42, 3-1, 4.43

Nick Dugan, 23, 30⅔, 77, 54, 49, 28, 62, 1-0, 1, 7.27

THE ROAD TO OMAHA

The eighth-seeded Cardinal won five elimination games to secure its third consecutive CWS berth.

After dropping the winners bracket game in the regional to Texas A&M, the Cardinal beat Cal State Fullerton and then outscored the Aggies 20-6 in two games to earn a super regional matchup with Texas. Tommy Troy hit three home runs in the regional, while Malcolm Moore and Braden Montgomery each hit two.

Stanford appeared to be well on its way to an opening game win against the Longhorns before Texas stole the win thanks to five runs on just one hit in the ninth to win 7-5. Quinn Mathews tossed a complete game with 16 strikeouts in game two to even the series, and a tight deciding game ended when a Drew Bowser fly ball got lost in the lights and fell between for Longhorn defenders to go for a walk-off single.

Bowser had a home run in each game of the super regional, and Malcolm Moore drove in five in the series.

KEY PLAYERS

Quinn Mathews: The senior lefty was selected as the Pac-12 pitcher of the year as well as being a second team All-American selection. Mathews ranks second nationally with 152 strikeouts (in 120 innings), and he boasts a team-best 3.60 earned run average. He was instrumental in getting the Cardinal back to Omaha as he earned two wins in regional play, including tossing four shutout innings in the regional final, to go along with his complete game against Texas. He has 28 strikeouts in 20 innings in the NCAA tournament.

Alberto Rios: The junior, who was named Pac-12 player of the year, leads the Cardinal in doubles (23), home runs (18), RBIs (71), on-base percentage (.491) and slugging percentage (.715). Making this all the more impressive is that Rios did not start a game in his first two seasons at Stanford and did not get the first hit of his college career until the opening game of this season against Cal State Fullerton. In a March 5 win over Cal State Bakersfield, Rios went 5-for-7 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Cardinal offense has been called an “SEC offense playing in the Pac-12,” and that is not wrong.

Stanford ranks in the top 15 nationally in runs per game (8.5), batting average (.319), slugging percentage (.546) and home runs per game (1.89). Six Stanford players have at least 14 home runs and seven have at least 40 RBIs.

The lineup is full of sophomores and juniors who have CWS experience.

The Cardinal have an offense that can score with anyone in the country, which is needed, because, aside from Mathews, this is not a vintage Stanford pitching staff.

The Cardinal rank outside the top 100 nationally in earned run average (5.75), WHIP (1.55) and walks per nine innings (4.97). Mathews, who has thrown 336 pitches in NCAA tournament play, gives the Cardinal a chance to beat anyone, but for Stanford to have an extended stay, the offense will have to do the heavy lifting.

LSU TIGERS

Record: 48-15

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 2-1

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 12-7

D1Baseball: 7

Baseball America: 7

Collegiate Baseball: 3

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 6

Previous appearances: 18

CWS record: 40-27

Last appearance: 2017

COACH JAY JOHNSON

National titles: 0

CWS record: 5-3 (at Arizona)

Previous CWS appearances: 1 (at Arizona)

Career record: 405-209 (88-37 at LSU)

LEADERS

HITTING

Player, G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Dylan Crews, 62, 224, 89, 97, 14, 1, 17, 64, 6, .433

Tommy White, 58, 236, 59, 89, 22, 0, 22, 97, 0, .377

Cade Beloso, 50, 158, 39, 50, 4, 1, 14, 41, 1, .316

Tre Morgan, 61, 237, 60, 74, 12, 3, 9, 47, 0, .312

Jared Jones, 52, 158, 37, 48, 12, 0, 14, 45, 2, .304

Brayden Jobert, 52, 162, 34, 49, 8, 1, 11, 42, 4, .302

Gavin Dugas, 60, 198, 70, 57, 10, 2, 15, 42, 1, .288

Paxton Kling, 51, 87, 29, 25, 5, 2, 4, 9, 3, .287

Jordan Thompson, 63, 220, 49, 60, 12, 1, 11, 49, 7, .273

Josh Pearson, 46, 108, 23, 27, 4, 3, 3, 25, 1, .250

PITCHING

Player, G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Paul Skenes, 17, 107, 65, 26, 21, 18, 188, 12-2, 0, 1.77

Ty Floyd, 17, 78, 63, 45, 39, 32, 93, 7-0, 1, 4.50

Thatcher Hurd, 20, 51.1, 53, 38, 37, 34, 71, 6-2, 3, 6.49

Gavin Guidry, 19, 23.2, 16, 12, 9, 11, 36, 3-0, 3, 3.42

Nate Ackenhausen, 15, 22.1, 16, 12, 9, 13, 24, 2-0, 2, 3.63

Riley Cooper, 27, 52, 58, 32, 29, 17, 54, 4-3, 0, 5.02

Blake Money, 17, 31.2, 31, 23, 21, 12, 28, 1-0, 0, 5.97

THE ROAD TO OMAHA

The Tigers rolled through their home regional and super regional to advance to the College World Series for the 19th time.

Paul Skenes got LSU off on the right foot by tossing a complete game and striking out 12 in the regional-opening win against Tulane. The Tigers followed with a pair of wins over Oregon State to close out the regional. Brayden Jobert hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth in the winners bracket game (LSU hit five home runs in the game), and they took the lead for good in the bracket final with four runs in the fourth.

Skenes and Blake Money combined on a shutout and the Tiger bats hit six home runs in the super regional opener against Kentucky and Dylan Crews had three RBIs in the clinching win.

LSU has hit 16 home runs in five NCAA tournament games.

KEY PLAYERS

Paul Skenes: The list of accolades for Skenes’ junior season is long: Collegiate Baseball's player of the year, SEC pitcher of the year, Golden Spikes Award finalist and Dick Howser Trophy finalist. In addition, Skenes, a transfer from Air Force, is likely to be a top three pick in July’s MLB draft. He leads the country in strikeouts (188), strikeouts per nine innings (15.8) and WHIP (0.78). Skenes has issued just 18 walks in 107 innings. In two NCAA tournament starts, he has allowed two runs in 16.2 innings while striking out 21. He is as good as there is on the mound in college baseball this year.

Dylan Crews: The SEC player of the year and a first team All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball, Crews could well be the No. 1 pick in next month’s MLB draft. He has 33 extra-base hits, including 17 home runs, but he also finds other ways to get on base. Crews’ .576 on-base percentage ranks second nationally. He also is in the top 10 in the country in hits (98), runs scored (89) and batting average (.434). His tendency to get on base means that there are more chances to drive in runs for the guys behind him in the lineup.

SCOUTING REPORT

After a series of commitments from players in the transfer portal in the offseason (Skenes from Air Force, Tommy White from NC State and Thatcher Hurd from UCLA among them), the Tigers were the preseason favorite to win the national title.

For the first three months of the season, they played like it, but Jay Johnson’s team hit a rough patch in early May, losing back-to-back series to Auburn and Mississippi State, which cost the Tigers a chance at the SEC title.

The lineup is reminiscent of former coach Skip Bertman’s gorilla ball teams.

The Tigers are second nationally in home runs (133), on-base percentage (.438) and slugging percentage (.569). LSU has eight players with at least 10 home runs and eight players with at least 40 RBIs. White leads the Tigers in both categories with 22 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Skenes gives LSU a great chance to win every time he pitches, but there have been some shaky outings from the rest of the starters and bullpen.

If the pitching gets sorted out, the Tigers could easily finish the season where they started it: at the top spot in the polls.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Record: 43-20

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 2-4

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 11-9

D1Baseball: 21

Baseball America: 20

Collegiate Baseball: 7

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 5

CWS record: 8-10

Last appearance: 2021

COACH TONY VITELLO

National titles: 0

CWS record: 0-2

Previous CWS appearances: 1

Career record: 235-97 (all at UT)

LEADERS

HITTING

Player, G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Jared Dickey, 60, 231, 54, 75, 6, 3, 12, 51, 7, .325

Griffin Merritt, 58, 181, 41, 57, 11, 0, 18, 48, 2, .315

Christian Moore, 60, 201, 66, 63, 12, 0, 17, 48, 16, .313

Maui Ahuna, 50, 192, 41, 58, 19, 1, 8, 41, 4, .302

Dylan Dreiling, 48, 94, 20, 28, 6, 2, 7, 20, 1, .298

Christian Scott, 61, 142, 36, 40, 6, 1, 7, 34, 12, .282

Blake Burke, 62, 233, 47, 65, 5, 3, 16, 43, 4, .279

Hunter Ensley, 56, 183, 36, 51, 7, 0, 6, 28, 6, .279

Zane Denton, 63, 201, 42, 55, 9, 3, 16, 58, 1, .274

Cal Stark, 50, 105, 18, 19, 4, 0, 5, 17, 1, .181

PITCHING

Player, G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Andrew Lindsey, 20, 67.2, 55, 27, 21, 18, 69, 3-3, 0, 2.79

Drew Beam, 17, 78.2, 82, 47, 33, 21, 79, 9-4, 0, 3.78

Chase Dollander, 16, 86, 79, 45, 43, 28, 118, 7-6, 0, 4.50

Chase Burns, 17, 66, 58, 37, 34, 22, 105, 4-3, 2, 4.64

Aaron Combs, 24, 20.2, 14, 6, 6, 7, 38, 4-0, 0, 2.61

Seth Halvorsen, 23, 50, 37, 28, 20, 15, 50, 3-3, 2, 3.60

Camden Sewell, 13, 23, 18, 10, 10, 12, 30, 4-0, 0, 3.91

THE ROAD TO OMAHA

A year after being the No. 1 overall seed and losing at home to Notre Dame in the super regional, the Volunteers were a regional No. 2 seed and went on the road for both rounds.

Tennessee took control of the Clemson Regional by knocking off the hosts 6-5 in 14 innings in what has been one of the NCAA tournament’s best games so far. Down to the final strike, Zane Denton hit a mammoth three-run home run to put UT in front in the top of the ninth. Clemson tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, and the Volunteer bullpen held the Tigers scoreless in extra innings before Hunter Ensley put Tennessee ahead for good in the 14th with a double that scored Maui Ahuna.

After dispatching Charlotte in the regional final, the Volunteers headed to a rain-plagued super regional at Southern Miss. The Volunteers dropped the opening game and fell behind 4-0 in game two before roaring back with eight unanswered runs to even the series. In the deciding game Drew Beam, Aaron Combs and Chase Burns combined on a seven-hit shutout. Volunteer pitching held Southern Miss scoreless over the final 15 innings of the super regional.

KEY PLAYERS

Zane Denton: The senior third baseman, who transferred from Alabama, gives Tennessee some power in the bottom third of the order. He leads the Volunteers with 58 RBIs and is third on the team with 16 home runs and second with 45 walks. He only has five hits in six NCAA tournament games, but three of those are home runs, and he has eight RBIs in the postseason.

Chase Burns: A year after being named national freshman of the year by multiple outlets, Burns struggled for the first two months of his sophomore campaign. Following a loss to Florida, where he gave up seven runs in 3.1 innings, he was moved to the bullpen, where he has flourished. In the 24.2 innings since he moved to a relief role, he has allowed just seven runs (with four coming in one appearance) and has recorded 36 strikeouts. Burns entered the super regional-clinching win with one out in the seventh and runners at the corners and struck out the next two hitters to end the threat, throwing 100-plus miles per hour to do so. He’s been a shutdown reliever for the second half of the season, and since he stared the season in the rotation, he has the ability to have long relief appearances. Burns threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball in the win over Clemson.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Volunteers lost 10 players to the draft from the 2022 team that set a program record for wins and fell one win shy of a repeat trip to Omaha.

The Volunteers added players through the transfer portal, including shortstop Maui Ahuna (Kansas), third baseman Zane Denton (Alabama), designated hitter Griffin Merritt (Cincinnati) and starting pitcher Andrew Lindsey (Charlotte — did not play in 2022).

The Volunteers have five players with at least 12 home runs and average nearly two home runs per game, good for seventh-best in Division I, but the pitching staff is where Tony Vitello’s club really shines.

Tennessee pitchers rank in the top five nationally in earned run average (3.57, second), WHIP (1.15, second), strikeouts per nine innings (11.8, second) and walks per nine innings (2.89, fourth). The Volunteers send power arm after power arm at opposing hitters, as UT has nine pitchers with at least 30 strikeouts.

The pitching staff will keep Tennessee in games and lately (20-6 over the past 26 games) the offense has supplied enough power to make the pitching hold up.

A year after falling short of the CWS, this year’s team has a chance to write a redemption story.

