It was a bad break for Jared Wegner, but the Arkansas outfielder knew all-too-well it could have been worse.

Wegner, who was a standout for Creighton before going to Arkansas as a grad transfer, had two seasons with the Jays ended by hamate surgery. And when he suffered a broken thumb this April, Wegner was back on the sidelines.

But the Kearney native saw a silver lining.

"I knew I'd be able to come back and be in this fun," said Wegner, referring to Arkansas hosting one of the 16 regionals around the country. "I didn't want it to happen obviously, but if it did, I still had time to make this run and make it back to Omaha."

Arkansas opens regional play Friday afternoon by hosting Santa Clara. As the No. 3 overall seed, the Razorbacks also would host super regionals if they advance this weekend.

"I'm super excited. I think our fans deserve it, they're such passionate fans," Wegner said. "It's going to be a dream."

His one season at Arkansas has been — sans that thumb injury — everything Wegner had hoped for.

When Wegner committed to Arkansas last June, he knew he'd be competing in the deepest conference in the country and playing for a program that's been in three of the past four College World Series.

"When I decided to hit the transfer portal, I wanted to experience something new, go out of my home state. When Arkansas reached out, this is kind of where I wanted to go," Wegner said. "I definitely made a great decision."

Wegner had the credentials to make an immediate impact with the Razorbacks. He was all-Big East last season when he hit .343 with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs. This spring, he was well on his way to an even bigger season.

Through 32 games, he was batting .352 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs. Then he was out for about five weeks with the thumb injury.

"The biggest struggle was getting your timing back (at the plate)," Wegner said of his return. "It was a struggle, but I think I've come a long ways since the first games back and I'm feeling confident moving forward into this tournament."

Wegner has been just 2 of 22 in the six games since his return, but one of those hits was a grand slam against Texas A&M last week in the SEC tournament. That slam erased a late three-run deficit as the Hogs went on to a 6-5 win.

"That experience of hitting that grand slam and coming through for your team was amazing," he said.

Wegner would like nothing more than delivering a few more clutch hits over the next two weekends. That could send him back to a familiar Charles Schwab Field where he was a mainstay in left field when playing for the Bluejays.

"That's definitely been a dream of mine. Growing up as a kid, I went to so many College World Series games," said Wegner, who added that as a kid he bought an Arkansas cap during one of those annual trips,

"Playing for Creighton, I know that ballpark well. But playing at it packed with a bunch of Hog fans, that would be a storybook ending to a college career."

