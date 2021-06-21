Expect more stingy pitching as Mississippi State and Virginia face off in CWS

A 20 mph wind was blowing out to center field on a warm Sunday night at TD Ameritrade Park, and neither offense could take advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions.

Because they couldn't make contact with the baseball.

The Mississippi State and Texas pitching staffs combined for a College World Series record 33 total strikeouts during the Bulldogs' 2-1 victory. The previous mark (31) had stood for 59 years.

And yet, for those who've closely followed the game's evolution, the pitchers' dominant showing wasn't exactly an aberration.

One of the results of the sport's continued reliance on analytics-driven data and tactics, from the MLB on down: Pitchers are getting better at maximizing their skills. That's led to an increase in strikeouts, and nights like Sunday at the CWS.

"It's going on across the country," Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said one day later.

Two of the best at this will meet Tuesday.