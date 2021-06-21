Expect more stingy pitching as Mississippi State and Virginia face off in CWS

A 20 mph wind was blowing out to center field on a warm Sunday night at TD Ameritrade Park, and neither offense could take advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions.
Because they couldn't make contact with the baseball.
The Mississippi State and Texas pitching staffs combined for a College World Series record 33 total strikeouts during the Bulldogs' 2-1 victory. The previous mark (31) had stood for 59 years.
And yet, for those who've closely followed the game's evolution, the pitchers' dominant showing wasn't exactly an aberration.
One of the results of the sport's continued reliance on analytics-driven data and tactics, from the MLB on down: Pitchers are getting better at maximizing their skills. That's led to an increase in strikeouts, and nights like Sunday at the CWS.
"It's going on across the country," Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said one day later.
Two of the best at this will meet Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are coming off Sunday's record night, when they broke a 56-year-old CWS team strikeout record by punching out 21 Longhorns. They've tied the NCAA single-season record for total strikeouts (765), and they're on pace to set the mark for highest Ks per nine innings rate in NCAA history (12.5).
Virginia's not too far behind. The Cavalier pitchers strike out 11.1 batters per nine innings (eighth-best in the country). They had a game during the NCAA regional round when they combined to record 24 of the 27 outs with a K.
Starting pitcher Andrew Abbott set a Virginia CWS record by recording 10 strikeouts in the Cavaliers' Sunday shutout against Tennessee.
"I thought it was pretty special execution," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said of Abbott's day. "He's able to elevate his fastball. In these baseball terms, he's got pretty special spin rate."
You hear that often in the college game these days.
In fact, after Mississippi State's Will Bednar struck out 15 batters Sunday, both he and his coach noted the effectiveness of his lively fastball. Texas coach David Pierce called Bednar a "spin rate guy" whose fastball has that gravity-defying characteristic in which it maintains a stable height off the ground as it travels across home plate.
"We were swinging underneath it the entire game," Pierce said.
And the Longhorns couldn't adjust.
The big-picture question for hitters in this sport — on a night when a guy like Bednar is on his game: When will they adjust?
The national average for strikeouts per nine innings in 2018 was 7.88. An NCAA record.
The sport broke that record one year later. 8.08.
And in 2021? It's 8.6.
But that drastic jump this season may be a little inflated. Lemonis mentioned that the expanded rosters (plus fewer 2020 MLB draft selections and an extra year of eligibility) increased the depth of pitching staffs across the country. He said the Bulldogs have 15 guys who've touched mid-90s with their fastballs.
All those arms make it easier to keep everybody fresh, Lemonis said.
But still, there's a trend. And it's infiltrated the CWS.
It could mean more record breaking these next two weeks. Perhaps even starting with Mississippi State-Virginia on Tuesday night.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa