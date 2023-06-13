The dogpile tour continues for Oral Roberts.

In a college baseball world of big budgets and SEC dominance, the Golden Eagles are bucking trends and celebrating it.

As a regional four seed — the third to reach the College World Series since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1999, joining Fresno State (2008) and Stony Brook (2012). As the first program from outside a “power league” to reach Omaha since Cal State Fullerton in 2017.

“It’s unbelievable,” ORU senior infielder Jake McMurray said. “To be able to be a part of this group, this group of guys, I think that’s what makes it special. We knew we had a pretty special group in the fall and we had a pretty good year with 51 wins, so we feel like we can play with anybody.”

ORU (51-12) isn’t a Cinderella that simply got hot in June.

It has won 23 of its last 24 games, including a recent 21-game streak. The club boasts a top-10 ERA (3.97) and Division I's most sound defense (.984 fielding percentage). This is the 21st postseason appearance in 25 years for the perennial Summit League powerhouse.

But this is not the typical profile of a CWS participant.

Summit squads don’t last into mid-June.

The league — which began playing baseball as the AMCU (Association of Mid-Continent Universities) in 1984 — has never been actively represented on the sport’s biggest stage. Its CWS record is technically the second worst all time when factoring in current members Northern Colorado and ORU, who are a combined 4-22 in 11 appearances at the event.

The Golden Eagles' lone trip came in 1978, when Christian televangelist and founder Oral Roberts was still in charge and the team was an independent known as the Titans. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, school gave the Summit its first super regional appearance in 2006. On a national level, this summer run is perhaps only equaled by the men’s basketball team reaching the Sweet 16 in 2012.

ORU’s postseason baseball path is littered with reminders of the program’s latest and greatest achievement.

Vanquished opponents include national seed Oklahoma State and other brand names in Washington, Dallas Baptist and Oregon. It partied on mounds inside new ballparks that cost $75 million (O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater) and $19 million (PK Park in Eugene) — ORU’s J.L. Johnson Stadium opened in 1978 and added a $1.6 million sports complex in 2006.

“Man, I’m not surprised by anything they do,” Oral Roberts coach Ryan Folmar said after the regional title. “This has been a special group all yearlong. It’s been a consistent bunch. No, there’s no surprise.”

ORU perhaps challenged that notion last weekend. It blew an eight-run lead to Oregon in the super regional opener and lost on a walk-off. It trailed 7-4 in the eighth inning of game two and was down to its final two outs in the ninth before rallying.

The roster — like many in college baseball — is a blend of players who found ORU from junior college, a power-league team or elsewhere.

Nine Golden Eagles began their careers as such, including sophomore starting pitchers Brooks Fowler and Jakob Hall. Jonah Cox (Eastern Oklahoma State College) is hitting .420 with a 47-game hit streak that is tied for the third longest in DI history. Matt Hogan (South Carolina) was the Summit’s home run leader this spring with 18 along with a .332 average.

A Summit slate contributed to a strength of schedule ranked 238th among nearly 300 DI schools. But Oral Roberts played up in the nonconference with series at Texas State (ORU won two of three) and at Dallas Baptist (ORU was swept). A challenging midweek lineup included going a combined 5-0 against Oklahoma State and Wichita State.

Folmar has been the coach since 2013 and with ORU since 2003. He was a catcher at Oklahoma State in the mid-90s and played in the 1996 CWS. The 48-year-old began his coaching career as OSU’s director of operations while doubling as the color voice for the school’s baseball radio broadcasts.

Now he’s leading the school that sticks out in a field of national seeds and brand names. But also the school that has earned its place at the final table.

“I’m not going to put it in perspective yet,” Folmar said. “We’ve got a lot to play yet. We’ve got a lot to play for. We’re going to kind of leave it at that right now.”​

