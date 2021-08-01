Filthballers defeat Rail Riders in Corn Belt championship game

The Filthballers would not be sidetracked by the Rail Riders on Sunday night in the championship game of the Corn Belt Collegiate League.

Starter Noah Unger picked up the win and Matt Keating got the save in a 4-3 victory in the final at Seymour Smith Park. The victorious Filthballers, also the regular-season champions, finished 23-9.

Unger, a Lincoln Pius X graduate who plays for Nebraska Wesleyan, got off to a shaky start but settled down. He walked three in the first inning and yielded two runs.

​The Rail Riders scored those early runs on an infield throwing error and a run-scoring groundout from Alec Beaman. They did not have a hit in that inning and finished with four.

The Filthballers struck for three runs in the bottom of the first inning, which began with a double off the bat of Keating, an Omaha Creighton Prep grad.

Mitch Pomeroy had a run-scoring groundout, and Elkhorn South grad Drew Reetz delivered an RBI triple. A third run scored on an error.

The Filthballers tacked on a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Omaha Burke grad Tyler Cate.