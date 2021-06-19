First-game jitters plague all four teams on opening day of College World Series

It’s been at least two years since any of the eight teams in the College World Series stepped foot in TD Ameritrade Park.

On Day 1, first-game jitters should've been expected.

Those nerves showed early in the opening contest between NC State and Stanford. Twice in the first four innings, Wolfpack infielder Vojtech Mensik got on base by way of an error.

The first time, he advanced to second after a missed throw by the catcher to first. He later scored with a single to make it 3-0 two innings in.

“I think it was three innings before we made a play on defense,” Stanford coach David Esquer said.

The second time he got to second again but was tagged out on the next play on a fielder’s choice. However, following a single that put two runners on, Stanford advanced them with a wild pitch. Both then scored on a two-out single.

Half of NC State’s first six runs came unearned.

The Cardinal also took advantage of an error in the bottom of the seventh as a fielding mishap with two outs allowed a run to score and cap a three-run inning that cut the deficit to 6-4.