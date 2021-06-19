First-game jitters plague all four teams on opening day of College World Series

It’s been at least two years since any of the eight teams in the College World Series stepped foot in TD Ameritrade Park.
On Day 1, first-game jitters should've been expected.
Those nerves showed early in the opening contest between NC State and Stanford. Twice in the first four innings, Wolfpack infielder Vojtech Mensik got on base by way of an error.
The first time, he advanced to second after a missed throw by the catcher to first. He later scored with a single to make it 3-0 two innings in.
“I think it was three innings before we made a play on defense,” Stanford coach David Esquer said.
The second time he got to second again but was tagged out on the next play on a fielder’s choice. However, following a single that put two runners on, Stanford advanced them with a wild pitch. Both then scored on a two-out single.
Half of NC State’s first six runs came unearned.
The Cardinal also took advantage of an error in the bottom of the seventh as a fielding mishap with two outs allowed a run to score and cap a three-run inning that cut the deficit to 6-4.
Any hopes of a Stanford rally were squashed with another mistake in the ninth inning. The Wolfpack already scored one run in the inning, but Stanford squandered an opportunity for a double play with a throwing error at second. NC State scored three more after that to widen the advantage to 10-4.
Between the two Division I top-10 fielding teams, there were five errors and five unearned runs. NC State finished with a .944 fielding percentage, and Stanford landed at .923. The Wolfpack turned Stanford’s mistakes into four unearned runs.
“Every mistake that we made they capitalized on and were able to expand upon plays that we didn't make,” Esquer said.
The uncharacteristic defense only got worse in the evening game between Vanderbilt and Arizona.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning against All-American Kumar Rocker. However, despite four hits in the inning, the defining play of the inning may have been an error that didn’t bring in any runs.
On the first play of the game, Donta Williams hit a ball hard to the first baseman, who couldn’t corral it. After that, Arizona continued the momentum with two straight doubles and ended the inning up 3-0.
Vanderbilt ended up committing three errors in the first 10 innings. The other two, which both came in the sixth, didn’t end up costing a run, but a mistake earlier in the inning did.
With two outs, Rocker hit a batter with a pitch. Immediately after, he gave up a two-run homer. That was the last batter he faced.
Arizona, which held the worst fielding defense of any team in the CWS coming into the day, didn’t commit any errors and had a perfect fielding percentage through 10 innings. Then the Wildcats made one to put the leadoff batter on.
Through the 10th inning of Vanderbilt and Arizona’s game, seven of the 26 runs were unearned. Even outside of the errors, there were three wild pitches and multiple other questionable fielding plays.