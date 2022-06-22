Flavor of this year's CWS has a distinct SEC taste

It’s six hours before first pitch and Josh Schluterman stands behind his hog-shaped smoker in Lot B, just to the south of Schwab Field. In the tent behind Schluterman is a group of his friends from northwest Arkansas.

Together, they make up the Baum BQ Squad, one of the staples outside Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Their tent features a banner that reads “Cooking our way to Omaha,” which is where the group aims to be every June. Like the program they root for.

“We’ve all been Arkansas baseball fans since we were in college and have watched the program grow,” Schluterman said. “As you get to watch the team and go through the highs and lows of the season, sometimes you’re planning to be here and sometimes you’re not. But it’s such a great experience to cheer on your team in this environment and we love it.”

It’s days like Wednesday when that environment shines at the College World Series.

The tournament's final four featured a heavy SEC flavor. Three conference schools — Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas A&M — and one soon-to-be SEC foe — Oklahoma — battle in a pair of bracket semifinals. And six of the eight teams in Omaha are either current or future SEC members.

In a conference that boasts the slogan "It just means more," it's evident on the baseball field and fan bases. As you walk through the lots around the ballpark, there's a Mississippi State flag, several LSU jerseys and a Tennessee-themed Hawaiian shirt — and those teams weren't in the CWS.

The teams in Wednesday's nightcap — Arkansas and Ole Miss — are also well represented in downtown Omaha.

“With the number of games we’ve been to up here, you can tell that the energy is different for these games when (SEC schools) are involved,” Schluterman said. “Even sitting out here in the parking lot, when you get two SEC teams playing each other here, it feels like a big conference series at home. It’s a great environment.”

For those who live in the area, they notice a difference, too.

Randy Lau, a high school teacher in Council Bluffs, has had season tickets to the CWS since 1991. He attended his first game in the early 1980s.

He sets up his tailgate to the east of the stadium in Lot D, and calls these two weeks in June the "highlight of his summer." Lau’s main goal at the CWS is to watch good baseball and enjoy the time with family and friends.

“It’s just fun seeing some of those traditions that they have in the SEC,” Lau said. “Between the Woo Pig Sooie and Hotty Toddy’s chants, you can tell how much they care about their baseball. And when you get to see those atmospheres they have in the South here in Omaha, you can feel it in the stadium and it’s cool to be a part of.”

It's not just fans noticing the impact, businesses throughout downtown see it as well.

Besides their bracket final, the Razorbacks and Rebels were locked in another heated battle across from Schwab Field on 13th Street. The teams are first and second, respectively, in Rocco's Pizza and Cantina Jell-O shot challenge.

The challenge exploded this year, thanks to mentions on ESPN and social media during the series. The competition awards a point to each patron's team for every Jell-O shot ordered.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Arkansas had 7,399 points and Mississippi was at 5,927.

Shots cost $4.50 apiece, with $2 from each being donated to the June B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry (Arkansas) and Grove Food Pantry (Ole Miss).

“We started about six years ago with just regular shots, and then started doing Jell-O shots two years later,” Rocco’s owner Kevin Culjat said. “People really seemed to like the idea, and it’s just been growing since.”

At the end of the night Wednesday, the championship series could be set. Either way, the conference is guaranteed to be represented.

On and off the field.

