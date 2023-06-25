Florida sent a clear message to LSU on Sunday that this CWS isn't over by a long shot.
Actually, six long shots.
The Gators bashed six homers and cruised to a 24-4 win to tie the best-of-3 final series. The teams will play again Monday at 6 p.m. to decide the championship at Schwab Stadium.
That 24-run performance is a CWS single-game record — all parks, all games.
The 20-run differential in a Series final is one short of the 21-run difference when Notre Dame defeated Northern Colorado 23-2 in 1957.
A crowd of 25,292 watched as Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone led the hit parade to keep the Florida season alive. Each bashed two homers — Evans had a grand slam — while Wyatt Langford had a three-run home run and six RBIs.
A strong northwest wind gusting to 20-25 mph blowing straight out to center field certainly didn't hurt the offenses and led to one of the few blowouts in this hotly contested Series.
LSU couldn't maintain the momentum from its 4-3, 11-inning win Saturday night. Credit the Gators for putting that crushing loss behind them and bouncing back in a huge way.
The Tigers scored a first-inning run on a Gavin Dugas RBI double but Florida tied it in the second on a solo homer by Evans. His shot down the left-field line was just inside the foul pole.
LSU reclaimed the lead in the second on a run-scoring single from Tommy White and a sacrifice fly by Tre Morgan. The Gators then grabbed control of the game with a six-run third, highlighted by Evans' slam.
RBI singles by Jac Caglianone and Josh Rivera tied the game 3-3 before Evans unloaded a shot that once again was just inside the left-field foul pole. The ball also seemed to get a needed boost from that gusty win.
The Tigers, playing their sixth game in seven days, didn't have an answer as the Gators continued to pour it on. They scored a run in the fourth, five in the sixth, two in the seventh, four in the eighth and five in the ninth.
Colby Halter led off that sixth with a double, followed by a hit batsman. Langford then bashed a three-run homer, followed by a solo shot from Caglianone -- his team-leading 32nd of the season.
Two more runs came home in the seventh before the Gators added four more in the eighth, thanks to a two-run double by Langford and Caglianone's second home run.
Florida tacked on five more runs in the ninth with the help of an LSU error, the Tigers' fifth of the game — a season high. BT Riopelle also crushed the Gators' sixth homer of the game in that final inning.
Eight of Florida's nine starters had at least one hit as the Gators rapped out 23.
The lopsided win sets up the winner-take-all final Monday. The Tigers are seeking their seventh title and first since 2009 while the Gators seek their second title and first since 2017, when they defeated LSU.
Photos: College World Championship Series, June 25
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) crosses first base as LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) catches the ball during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for Florida vs. LSU, game two of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for Florida vs. LSU, game two of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) reacts after striking out next to LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players walk to the dugout before the start of in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Nate Ackenhausen (30) pitches during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) watches the pitch go by during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) attempts to throw out Florida's Cade Kurland (4) at first base in front of LSU's Tommy White (47) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans cheer after LSU's Nate Ackenhausen (30) struck out the final Florida batter during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Nate Ackenhausen (30) pitches during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players watch the field from the first base dugout during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) scores a run off a double hit by Gavin Dugas (8) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during game two of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags blow in the wind during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates after hitting a double for a RBI single next to Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) hits a single during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates after hitting a double for a RBI single during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's catcher BT Riopelle (15) hands the ball to pitcher Hurston Waldrep (12) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Hurston Waldrep (12) pitches during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) connects during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators walk through the concourse during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Nate Ackenhausen (30) pitches during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans cheer after LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) hit in Dylan Crews (3) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1), Ty Floyd (9) and Josh Pearson (11) greet Dylan Crews (3) after Crews was hit in by Gavin Dugas (8) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan walks to the mound during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates with Colby Halter (5) after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2), center, celebrates with the Gator dugout after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Hurston Waldrep (12) pitches during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) is hit by the pitch during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) and Florida's BT Riopelle (15) exchange words as home plate umpire Jeff Head motions after Dugas was hit by the pitch during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A LSU sports tiger earrings during game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The LSU dugout reacts after Gavin Dugas (8) was hit by the pitch during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
home plate umpire Jeff Head motions at LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) as he and Florida's BT Riopelle (15) exchange words after Dugas was hit by the pitch during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) steals third base during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU holds a meeting on the pitchers mound in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The Florida dugout celebrates a grand slam hit by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) pitches during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) connects to hit a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2), LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) and home plate umpire Jeff Head watch the ball after Evans connected for a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) throws the ball to the infield after a single hit by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after being hit in by Josh Rivera (24) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) drops the ball after fielding a ground ball by Florida's Luke Heyman (28) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) fumbles with the ball on a single hit by Florida's Luke Heyman (28) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU head coach Jay Johnson walks to the mound during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) pitches during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida fans react after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates next to LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2), second from right, celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) celebrates after LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) is tagged out at second base during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts after grounding out during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) is tagged out attempting to steal second base by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Bryce Collins (21) pitches during the fifth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An LSU fan holds up a rubber chicken during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players wait on the mound for Florida's Blake Purnell (41) to come in to relieve during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A LSU fan cheers during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) tags out Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) at second base during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) reacts after a overthrows to first base to allow a run during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) reacts after a overthrows to first base to allow a run during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan holds up a gator and wooden bat during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) pitches during the fifth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
second base umpire Ramon Armendariz motions in the foreground as LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) is tagged out by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) at first base during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Blake Money (44) pitches during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan holds up an ear of corn during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Bryce Collins (21) reacts after Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) hit a home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Blake Purnell (41) pitches during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) throws to first for a double play during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) pitches during the fifth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Colby Halter (5) celebrates a double during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida fans celebrate after a home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators attempt to catch Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) home run ball during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) hits a single during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) drops the ground ball during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Light illuminates the outfield during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Faith Crawford and Brian Comey of Baton Rouge, La. take a selfie during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A young LSU fan wears a tiger head with an alligator in it's mouth in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Christian Little (99) pitches during the seventh inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Florida bench celebrates during the seventh inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
