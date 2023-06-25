Florida sent a clear message to LSU on Sunday that this CWS isn't over by a long shot.

Actually, six long shots.

The Gators bashed six homers and cruised to a 24-4 win to tie the best-of-3 final series. The teams will play again Monday at 6 p.m. to decide the championship at Schwab Stadium.

That 24-run performance is a CWS single-game record — all parks, all games.

The 20-run differential in a Series final is one short of the 21-run difference when Notre Dame defeated Northern Colorado 23-2 in 1957.

A crowd of 25,292 watched as Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone led the hit parade to keep the Florida season alive. Each bashed two homers — Evans had a grand slam — while Wyatt Langford had a three-run home run and six RBIs.

A strong northwest wind gusting to 20-25 mph blowing straight out to center field certainly didn't hurt the offenses and led to one of the few blowouts in this hotly contested Series.

LSU couldn't maintain the momentum from its 4-3, 11-inning win Saturday night. Credit the Gators for putting that crushing loss behind them and bouncing back in a huge way.

The Tigers scored a first-inning run on a Gavin Dugas RBI double but Florida tied it in the second on a solo homer by Evans. His shot down the left-field line was just inside the foul pole.

LSU reclaimed the lead in the second on a run-scoring single from Tommy White and a sacrifice fly by Tre Morgan. The Gators then grabbed control of the game with a six-run third, highlighted by Evans' slam.

RBI singles by Jac Caglianone and Josh Rivera tied the game 3-3 before Evans unloaded a shot that once again was just inside the left-field foul pole. The ball also seemed to get a needed boost from that gusty win.

The Tigers, playing their sixth game in seven days, didn't have an answer as the Gators continued to pour it on. They scored a run in the fourth, five in the sixth, two in the seventh, four in the eighth and five in the ninth.

Colby Halter led off that sixth with a double, followed by a hit batsman. Langford then bashed a three-run homer, followed by a solo shot from Caglianone -- his team-leading 32nd of the season.

Two more runs came home in the seventh before the Gators added four more in the eighth, thanks to a two-run double by Langford and Caglianone's second home run.

​Florida tacked on five more runs in the ninth with the help of an LSU error, the Tigers' fifth of the game — a season high. BT Riopelle also crushed the Gators' sixth homer of the game in that final inning.

Eight of Florida's nine starters had at least one hit as the Gators rapped out 23.

​The lopsided win sets up the winner-take-all final Monday. The Tigers are seeking their seventh title and first since 2009 while the Gators seek their second title and first since 2017, when they defeated LSU.

Photos: College World Championship Series, June 25