Florida again played long ball Sunday night to stay unbeaten at the College World Series.
But the comeback kids from Oral Roberts, which scored four late runs Friday to win its tourney opener over TCU, fought to the final out.
The Gators were outhit but smashed three home runs in a 5-4 victory in front of 24,841 at Schwab Field. Florida belted three over the wall in the final two innings Friday night to rally past Virginia.
The Gators led 5-1 after six innings but Oral Roberts scored two in the seventh and one in the ninth. The Golden Eagles had the tying run on third base with two out in the final inning but Jacob Godman flew out to center to end it.
"We knew Oral Roberts was going to be really difficult to deal with because of their older lineup," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "We're excited about being 2-0 and look forward to playing on Wednesday."
O'Sullivan's squad entered the game tied for the program's home run record with 132. That mark fell in the second inning when Ty Evans drilled a two-run homer to right-center field.
Florida saw its lead cut in half in the second when Justin Quinn's infield single brought home Holden Breeze. The Golden Eagles mostly fell short in the RBI department early, stranding five runners in the first two innings.
The Gators narrowly missed their second homer of the game in the third inning, when a Wyatt Langford blast down the left-field line curled around the foul pole. The original call of a home run was reversed.
Florida launched homers Nos. 134 and 135 in the fourth inning. Josh Rivera led off with a shot to left and after BT Riopelle was hit by a pitch, Luke Heyman's two-run homer to left made it 5-1.
Oral Roberts, which had won seven straight when trailing by three runs or more, tried to work its comeback magic again.
After Quinn walked in the seventh, Matt Hogan delivered an inside-the-park home run to make it 5-3.
Hogan's long drive caromed off the left-field wall away from Tyler Shelnut. Center fielder Langford did not pick the ball up cleanly then fired to shortstop Rivera, whose throw home was too late to get the sliding Hogan.
It was the first inside-the-park home run in the CWS since Chris Burke rounded the bases for Tennessee during the 2001 series. Burke was at the game Sunday night, working as an analyst for ESPN.
The Golden Eagles threatened again in the eighth, loading the bases with two out. There was added drama when O'Sullivan paid a visit to the mound and planned to leave reliever Brandon Neely in the game.
The umpires got together and ruled that was the Gators' seventh mound visit, necessitating that Neely leave the game. Florida brought in freshman left-hander Cade Fisher to face Quinn.
After falling behind 0-2, Quinn watched three balls go by. He then lined to left for the final out of the eighth.
O'Sullivan was in mea culpa mode when asked about the mound visit flap.
"No one feels more terrible about it than I do," he said. "I apologized to the team at the end of the game, and they said that they have my back."
Oral Roberts went back to work in the ninth when Hogan hit a ground-rule double to left and Mac McCroskey followed with a sharp single to center.
After Breeze walked to fill the bases with one out, Drew Stahl grounded into a fielder's choice that brought home a run.
Fisher then retired Godman, who had doubled in four previous plate appearances.
"I think people here in Omaha are getting their money's worth," Oral Roberts coach Ryan Folmar said. "This is obviously a really good team with a lot of power in the lineup."
Florida starter Hurston Waldrep got the win despite allowing at least one hit in each of the first six innings. He gave up one run and struck out 12 before giving way to reliever Ryan Slater in the seventh.
The victory puts the Gators in the driver's seat of Bracket 1. Florida (52-15) won't play again until Wednesday and will need one more win to advance to the best-of-three final series that begins Saturday.
Summit League champion Oral Roberts, making its first CWS appearance since 1978, drops into a losers bracket game Tuesday at 1 p.m. against TCU.
Florida holds off Oral Roberts to remain undefeated in CWS
TCU eliminates Virginia from College World Series
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 18
TCU players "Frog Up" to celebrate winning game five of the Men’s College World Series against Virginia in Omaha on Sunday. TCU won 4-2.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Ben Abeldt (46) celebrates the final out of the ninth inning during game five of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Sunday. TCU won 4-3.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A Virginia player signs autographs before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
TCU players stretch before the start inning before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
A TCU staff member strays himself with sun screen before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
A TCU catchers equipment is laid in the infield dirt before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
TCU's Garrett Wright (21) walks through the hallway inning before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
A young fan holds out a baseball to be signed by a Virginia player before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia players watch TCU warm up before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The Omaha South High School JROTC presents the colors before inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A spectator uses a fan to keep cool during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A spectator cheers during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Connelly Early (20) pitches during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) runs to second base during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) reacts after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) reacts after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Karson Bowen (14) bunts during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Harrison Didawick (34) catches a fly ball hut by TCU's Tre Richardson (0) during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) runs to second base after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) slides into second base past TCU's Tre Richardson (0) after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Sam Stoutenborough (15) pitches during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) throws to first base after tagging out Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) at second base during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) motions to the pitcher after an out during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Harrison Didawick (34) and Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) celebrate during the second inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Henry Godbout (7) connects during the second inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Karson Bowen (14) rounds second base during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Brayden Taylor (55) celebrates a double during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Brayden Taylor (55) celebrates a double during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Karson Bowen (14) times the pitch from Virginia's Connelly Early (20) during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A young spectator looks out from the upper grandstands during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) hits a ground ball during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) catches the ball to out TCU's Tre Richardson (0) at first base during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) hits a beach ball back over the outfield fence during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) catches a fly ball hit by Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Sam Stoutenborough (15) holds up his hand after striking out the last batter in the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Jake Gelof (22) throws to first base to out TCU's Karson Bowen (14) during the fifth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Garrett Wright (21) pitches during the fifth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Brian Edgington (36) pitches during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Owen Blackledge (35) connects for a single during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Anthony Silva (5) steps back onto first base as Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) waits for the ball during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) runs to first base after connecting during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Garrett Wright (21) celebrates after striking out a batter during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Harrison Didawick (34) throws to the infield during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) fields a ground ball during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) is tagged out by Virginia's Henry Godbout (7) at second base during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch TCU play Virginia during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) celebrates a home run with Casey Saucke (8) and Anthony Stephan (16) during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Brian Edgington (36) throws out TCU's Luke Boyers (6) at first base during the eighth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Ben Abeldt (46) and TCU's Karson Bowen (14) celebrate after defeating Virginia, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Connelly Early (20) walks to the post-game huddle after the Cavaliers were eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia players react after being eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor talks to the team after being eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A Virginia coach reacts after the Cavaliers were eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia players embrace after being eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia players embrace after being eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Travis Reifsnider (9) reacts in the dugout after Virginia was eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) bunts during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Sunday. Richardson was called out at first after review.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) underhand throws to first base during the ninth inning to get TCU's Tre Richardson (0) out in game five of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) watches the Jumbotron replay of him running to first base after bunting during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Sunday. Richardson was called out after review.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, TCU's Luke Boyers (6), Elijah Nunez (1) and Austin Davis (11) play rock, paper, scissors after winning game five of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Sunday. TCU won 4-3.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's dugout reacts after being eliminated in game five of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Sunday. TCU won 4-3.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Fisher Ingersoll (23) signs a ball for Henry Schroeder, 9, after game five of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators reach out for a ball inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators reach out for a ball inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Jake Gelof (22) fields a ground ball during the eighth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) tags out TCU's Anthony Silva (5) at first base during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Luke Boyers (6) catches a fly ball hit by Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) during the eighth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Luke Boyers (6), Elijah Nunez (1) and Austin Davis (11), talk during a pitching change during the eighth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Ben Abeldt (46) pitches during the eighth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Luke Boyers (6) catches a fly ball hit by Virginia's Jake Gelof (22) during the eighth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Bradley Hodges (10) pitches during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Cole Fontenelle (32) connects during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Jay Woolfolk (4) pitches during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Ben Abeldt (46) pitches during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) misses a ground ball to center field during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Casey Saucke (8) runs to second base after hitting a double during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) reacts after missing a ground ball next to TCU's Austin Davis (11) during the ninth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Mac McCroskey (12) smiles as he walks back into the dugout before the first inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Harley Gollert (11) reacts after striking out a batter in the first inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The Oral Roberts dugout celebrates after a strikeout inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Hurston Waldrep (12) throws to Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) in an attempt to pick-off Oral Roberts' Jake McMurray (4) during the first inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) pats Hurston Waldrep (12) on the chest during the first inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Hurston Waldrep (12) pitches during the first inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Harley Gollert (11) pitches during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox (7) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Jake Clemente (20) during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) leaps up into the outfield fence as the two-run home run ball hit by Oral Roberts' Dylan Wipperman (2) flies into the outfield stands during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run with Cade Kurland (4) during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run with Tyler Shelnut (6) during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Ryan Blackwell (16) celebrates after a run during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Mac McCroskey (12) reacts to a ruling on the field during the third inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Justin Quinn (13) signals for the foul ball as Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) runs the bases as officials review the call as a home run during the third inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday. The call was overturned and Langford's hit was called foul.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan walks back to the dugout after talking with the officials during the third inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Price Allman (14) claps as Harley Gollert (11) walks back to the dugout after pitching in the third inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials discuss a call during the third inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) attempts to pickoff Oral Roberts' Mac McCroskey (12) at first base during the third inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Harley Gollert (11) pitches during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Luke Heyman (28) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) and Tyler Shelnut (6) react as Luke Heyman (28) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Luke Heyman (28) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Dalton Patten (43) pitches during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) tosses the ball to first base during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Dube makes a snow cone for a spectator during the fourth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A grounds crew member pops a beach ball the fell into the outfield during the fifth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A young spectator looks out to the field during the fifth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
An Oral Roberts spectator watches the action on the field during the fifth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) catches a fly ball hit by Oral Roberts' Mac McCroskey (12) during the fifth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) catches the ball to chase down Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox (7) between first and second bases during the fifth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) chases down Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox (7) between first and second bases during the fifth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Hurston Waldrep (12) tags out Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox (7) at first base after Cox attempted to steal second base during the fifth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jacob Widener (30) pitches during the sixth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox (7) catches a fly ball during the sixth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida spectators cheer during the sixth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) dives but misses the fly ball during the sixth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) catches the ball to out the runner at first base during seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ryan Slater (13) pitches during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) catches a fly ball during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) connects to hit a two-run inside-the-park home run during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) misses the fly ball to left field to allow a two-run inside-the-park home run by Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Oral Roberts dugout celebrates as Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) slides into home plate to score on a two-run inside-the-park home run during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) celebrates a two-run inside-the-park home run next to Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) celebrates a two-run inside-the-park home run with Justin Quinn (13) during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) celebrates a two-run inside-the-park home run during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Colby Halter (5) fields a ground ball during the ninth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) tosses the ball to second base during the ninth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates with Cade Fisher (3) after the Gators defeated Oral Roberts, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players celebrate after defeating Oral Roberts, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts players react after being eliminated by Florida, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players celebrate after defeating Oral Roberts, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts players react after being eliminated by Florida, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts pray after being eliminated by Florida, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates in the dugout after the Gators defeated Oral Roberts, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players celebrate after defeating Oral Roberts, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) signs a baseball "Happy Fathers Day Pops!" after the Gators defeated Oral Roberts, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players celebrate with fans after defeating Oral Roberts, 5-4, in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jacob Widener (30) and Dalton Patten (43) embrace during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Evan Kowalski (31) pitches during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Evan Kowalski (31) reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) reacts as he walks off the pitchers mound during the eighth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A young fan smiles as he sits atop his father's shoulders during an inning change in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) celebrates a double hit during the bottom of the ninth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Holden Breeze (5) celebrates being walked to load the bases during the bottom of the ninth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) slides home during the ninth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Michael Robertson (11) catches a fly ball for the last out hit by Oral Roberts' Jacob Godman (23) during the ninth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday. Florida won 5-4.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates with Michael Robertson (11) after he caught a fly ball for the last out hit by Oral Roberts' Jacob Godman (23) during the ninth inning in game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday. Florida won 5-4.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Colby Halter (5) pumps his fist to celebrate after winning game six of the Men’s College World Series against Oral Roberts at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday. Florida won 5-4.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts and Florida line up for the anthem before game six of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!