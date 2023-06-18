Florida again played long ball Sunday night to stay unbeaten at the College World Series.

But the comeback kids from Oral Roberts, which scored four late runs Friday to win its tourney opener over TCU, fought to the final out.

The Gators were outhit but smashed three home runs in a 5-4 victory in front of 24,841 at Schwab Field. Florida belted three over the wall in the final two innings Friday night to rally past Virginia.

The Gators led 5-1 after six innings but Oral Roberts scored two in the seventh and one in the ninth. The Golden Eagles had the tying run on third base with two out in the final inning but Jacob Godman flew out to center to end it.

"We knew Oral Roberts was going to be really difficult to deal with because of their older lineup," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "We're excited about being 2-0 and look forward to playing on Wednesday."

O'Sullivan's squad entered the game tied for the program's home run record with 132. That mark fell in the second inning when Ty Evans drilled a two-run homer to right-center field.

Florida saw its lead cut in half in the second when Justin Quinn's infield single brought home Holden Breeze. The Golden Eagles mostly fell short in the RBI department early, stranding five runners in the first two innings.

The Gators narrowly missed their second homer of the game in the third inning, when a Wyatt Langford blast down the left-field line curled around the foul pole. The original call of a home run was reversed.

Florida launched homers Nos. 134 and 135 in the fourth inning. Josh Rivera led off with a shot to left and after BT Riopelle was hit by a pitch, Luke Heyman's two-run homer to left made it 5-1.

Oral Roberts, which had won seven straight when trailing by three runs or more, tried to work its comeback magic again.

After Quinn walked in the seventh, Matt Hogan delivered an inside-the-park home run to make it 5-3.

Hogan's long drive caromed off the left-field wall away from Tyler Shelnut. Center fielder Langford did not pick the ball up cleanly then fired to shortstop Rivera, whose throw home was too late to get the sliding Hogan.

It was the first inside-the-park home run in the CWS since Chris Burke rounded the bases for Tennessee during the 2001 series. Burke was at the game Sunday night, working as an analyst for ESPN.

The Golden Eagles threatened again in the eighth, loading the bases with two out. There was added drama when O'Sullivan paid a visit to the mound and planned to leave reliever Brandon Neely in the game.

The umpires got together and ruled that was the Gators' seventh mound visit, necessitating that Neely leave the game. Florida brought in freshman left-hander Cade Fisher to face Quinn.

After falling behind 0-2, Quinn watched three balls go by. He then lined to left for the final out of the eighth.

O'Sullivan was in mea culpa mode when asked about the mound visit flap.

"No one feels more terrible about it than I do," he said. "I apologized to the team at the end of the game, and they said that they have my back."

Oral Roberts went back to work in the ninth when Hogan hit a ground-rule double to left and Mac McCroskey followed with a sharp single to center.

After Breeze walked to fill the bases with one out, Drew Stahl grounded into a fielder's choice that brought home a run.

Fisher then retired Godman, who had doubled in four previous plate appearances.

"I think people here in Omaha are getting their money's worth," Oral Roberts coach Ryan Folmar said. "This is obviously a really good team with a lot of power in the lineup."

Florida starter Hurston Waldrep got the win despite allowing at least one hit in each of the first six innings. He gave up one run and struck out 12 before giving way to reliever Ryan Slater in the seventh.

The victory puts the Gators in the driver's seat of Bracket 1. Florida (52-15) won't play again until Wednesday and will need one more win to advance to the best-of-three final series that begins Saturday.

Summit League champion Oral Roberts, making its first CWS appearance since 1978, drops into a losers bracket game Tuesday at 1 p.m. against TCU.

