Florida is back in the CWS championship series for the first time since 2017.

Cade Kurland's infield single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning brought home the go-ahead run in Florida's 3-2 win over TCU on Friday afternoon at Schwab Field.

Florida will play the winner of the other bracket, Wake Forest or LSU, in the final series that begins Saturday.

After TCU tied it with a run in the bottom of the eighth, Florida's Tyler Shelnut led off the ninth with a double to right center. Then with two outs, Kurland, who had been 1 of 14 in the CWS, hit a grounder in the hole between second and third and beat the throw to first.

Florida closer Brandon Neely worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the save. The last out was a deep drive to dead center by Brayden Taylor.

Florida grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as cleanup hitter Josh Rivera hit a long two-run home run to left field. TCU scored a run in the bottom of the first on Taylor's single, but it stayed 2-1 until the bottom of the eighth.

With a runner at second base, freshman Anthony Silva hit a drive off the warning track in left center that bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double, scoring Tre Richardson to make it 2-2.​

This is the fourth time Florida has reached the final — its other appearances were in 2005 and 2011. When the Gators won their lone title in 2017, they defeated TCU two out of three times in Omaha. ​

Photos: 2022 College World Series June 21