Florida turned its CWS opener Friday night into a late game home run derby.

The Gators bashed three solo homers in the final two innings to rally for a 6-5 win over Virginia. The victory in front of 24,801 at Schwab Stadium ​lifts 51-15 Florida into a 6 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday against Oral Roberts.

Virginia (50-14) drops into a 1 p.m. elimination game Sunday against TCU.

The Cavaliers used a four-run seventh inning to grab a 4-1 lead. Florida pushed across a run in the seventh before the derby began in the eighth.

BT Riopelle drilled a homer to left to make it 4-3 but Virginia pushed across a run in the top of the ninth on an RBI triple by freshman Harrison Didawick.

That 5-3 lead didn't last long as Ty Evans led off the bottom of the inning with a blast to left. One batter later, Wyatt Langford tied the game with another blast to left.

Jac Caglianone kept the Florida momentum going with a single to right. After Josh Rivera walked, Riopelle was hit by a pitch to lead the bases.

Facing reliever Jay Woolfolk, Luke Heyman delivered a long sacrifice fly to center as Caglianone scored to make the final 6-5.

Florida had taken a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Colby Halter. That was the only score through six in the pitchers' duel between Virginia's Nick Parker and the Gators' Brandon Sproat.

The Cavaliers could do little over that span, settling for two singles and a two-out double. Sproat appeared to be getting stronger, striking out the side in the fifth and two batters in the sixth.

Everything changed for the Cavaliers in the seventh, which started with a walk to Ethan Anderson. Casey Saucke, who watched two strikes go past while squared to bunt, then followed with a single to right.

Anthony Stephan hit a grounder to third baseman Halter, who dropped the ball long enough to lose a play at home. He still got the out at first but the Cavaliers tied the game 1-1 as Anderson came home.

Freshman Henry Godbout singled before Didawick, facing reliever Cade Fisher, grounded into a fielder's choice as Halter threw out Saucke at the plate.

With two outs, Griff O'Ferrall delivered the big hit with a two-run double into the left-field corner. Ethan O'Donnell followed with an RBI single to center to make it 4-1.

Cade Kurland brought home a run in the bottom of the inning with an RBI groundout. Virginia escaped further damage when Rivera, Florida's cleanup batter, hit a comebacker to Berry with the bases loaded for the final out.

That out appeared to be massive when BT Riopelle drilled a home run to left-center field to lead off the eighth inning, bringing the Gators within a run.

After the Cavaliers regained their two-run lead in the ninth, Florida's three-run ninth clinched the win.

