Brandon Sproat, the 6’3 right handed junior pitcher from Pace, Fla., had an opportunity to repeat a splendid performance. Against Virginia in the CWS opener, Sproat lasted 6.1 innings, striking out seven batters and allowing just three runs on 109 pitches.

He repeated the pitch count, but not the inning total. His 111 pitches in a 4-3 loss to LSU are a season high, but they came in just four innings of work. Longtime catcher BT Riopelle acknowledged that the early exit was an issue for the Gators.

“He ran up his pitch count really fast and he was out after four innings,” Riopelle said. “That didn't really play into our plan.”

The four innings of work for Sproat is tied for his second-quickest exit this season. A big reason for that was his lack of control. He walked or hit a combined four batters in his first two innings of work, contributing to what his head coach Kevin O’Sullivan called “a tough start on the mound.”

And yet, Sproat was also a key factor in the game even getting to extra innings. He held the Tigers to hits in 3 of their 15 at-bats with men on, and struck out seven batters. LSU was able to score two runs on Sproat, but they also stranded six runners in scoring position — and 10 total when Sproat was on the mound.

In situations where things seemed dire — like in the second inning when the Tigers had men on first and second with only one out — Sproat was able to wriggle his way out of jams and limit the damage.

O’Sullivan noted that while LSU often stacked up hitter-friendly situations and counts, “Brandon was able to pitch his way out of it.” He also talked about the way the team has “handled the moment really well.”

Riopelle also was impressed with Sproat’s resilience.

“Whenever Sproat got in jams like that, he kind of pulled himself together and made some pitches when it mattered the most,” Riopelle said.

However, the resilience was no consolation to Sproat or the team in the face of their first loss in Omaha. Sproat was emotional after the game, as were his teammates, but their mentality has not changed.

“You can throw out all the talent and throw out everything else. All that matters now is if you execute,” Riopelle said.

The Gators will have one more chance to execute tonight if they want to keep their season alive. If they can use Sproat’s resilience as a model, they just might be able to.

Photos: College World Championship Series, June 24