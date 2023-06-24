Brandon Sproat, the 6’3 right handed junior pitcher from Pace, Fla., had an opportunity to repeat a splendid performance. Against Virginia in the CWS opener, Sproat lasted 6.1 innings, striking out seven batters and allowing just three runs on 109 pitches.
He repeated the pitch count, but not the inning total. His 111 pitches in a 4-3 loss to LSU are a season high, but they came in just four innings of work. Longtime catcher BT Riopelle acknowledged that the early exit was an issue for the Gators.
“He ran up his pitch count really fast and he was out after four innings,” Riopelle said. “That didn't really play into our plan.”
The four innings of work for Sproat is tied for his second-quickest exit this season. A big reason for that was his lack of control. He walked or hit a combined four batters in his first two innings of work, contributing to what his head coach Kevin O’Sullivan called “a tough start on the mound.”
And yet, Sproat was also a key factor in the game even getting to extra innings. He held the Tigers to hits in 3 of their 15 at-bats with men on, and struck out seven batters. LSU was able to score two runs on Sproat, but they also stranded six runners in scoring position — and 10 total when Sproat was on the mound.
In situations where things seemed dire — like in the second inning when the Tigers had men on first and second with only one out — Sproat was able to wriggle his way out of jams and limit the damage.
O’Sullivan noted that while LSU often stacked up hitter-friendly situations and counts, “Brandon was able to pitch his way out of it.” He also talked about the way the team has “handled the moment really well.”
Riopelle also was impressed with Sproat’s resilience.
“Whenever Sproat got in jams like that, he kind of pulled himself together and made some pitches when it mattered the most,” Riopelle said.
However, the resilience was no consolation to Sproat or the team in the face of their first loss in Omaha. Sproat was emotional after the game, as were his teammates, but their mentality has not changed.
“You can throw out all the talent and throw out everything else. All that matters now is if you execute,” Riopelle said.
The Gators will have one more chance to execute tonight if they want to keep their season alive. If they can use Sproat’s resilience as a model, they just might be able to.
Check out the latest update of the 2023 CWS bracket from Omaha.
Here are some of the biggest stars in college baseball who've helped their teams to the CWS final series in Omaha!
Hundreds of fans gather to eat, drink and enjoy baseball and friends each year in Lot D at the CWS.
Meet Charles Schwab Field's new organist playing baseball's favorite tunes at the CWS!
Photos: College World Championship Series, June 24
A group of T-6 Texan from the 33rd Flying Training Squadron and the 71st Flying Training Wing from Vance Air Force Base performs a flyover before game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Duerwachter throws a pingpong ball while tailgating with Cole Erie before the first game of the College World Series championships series
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A Florida fan tailgates before the Gators play LSU in the first game of the College World Series championships series
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Charles Schwab Field grounds crew sprays down the infield dirt with water before the first game of the College World Series championships series
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A group of T-6 Texan from the 33rd Flying Training Squadron and the 71st Flying Training Wing from Vance Air Force Base performs a flyover before game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
STF
A group of T-6 Texan from the 33rd Flying Training Squadron and the 71st Flying Training Wing from Vance Air Force Base performs a flyover before game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) kneels in center field before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) takes the field before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) knees behind the pitchers mound and writes in the dirt before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
`LSU's Dylan Crews (3) slides into home plate to score a run past Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans celebrate after LSU's Dylan Crews (3) scored during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
/l in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the second inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) throws out LSU's Josh Pearson (11) at first base during the first inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) watches LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) home run ball fly into the left field bullpen during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The LSU dugout celebrates after a home run by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates after a home run during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates after a home run during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) gestures after hitting a single during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) picks up the ball after missing the catch hit by Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates a strikeout during the fourth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Dylan Crews (3) during the fourth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Light illuminates the grand stands during the fifth inning
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A LSU fan cheers during the fifth inning
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after hitting a double during the third inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Luke Heyman (28) swings on a strike caught by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the fourth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) walks to the dugout after being relieved during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) comes in to relieve Brandon Sproat (8) during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates with Jac Caglianone (14) after scoring during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) throw out Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) catches the ball to out Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) at first base during the fifth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) throws to the infield hit by LSU's Tommy White (47) during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) throws to first base after tagging out LSU's Tommy White (47) at second base during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Colby Halter (5) attempts to throw out LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) at first base during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) strikes out during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida fans celebrate after a home run by Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) reacts after being thrown out at first base during the seventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) waits for a ball hit by LSU's Josh Pearson (11) to go foul during the seventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) trounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The LSU dugout waits to greet Tommy White (47) after White hit a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Riley Cooper (38) celebrates after striking out the final batter for LSU to defeat Florida, 4-3, in eleven innings to win game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players react after LSU defeated the Gators, 4-3, in eleven innings in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players react after LSU defeated the Gators, 4-3, in eleven innings in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) hits a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates next to Florida's BT Riopelle (15) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Michael Robertson (11) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Nic Bronzini (14) strikes out to end the eighth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) reacts after the final out of the eighth in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) pitches during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida fans cheer during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) celebrates a strike out during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) throws out Florida's BT Riopelle (15) at first base during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A Florida fan reacts during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A LSU fan reacts during the ninth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Michael Robertson (11) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the tenth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Riley Cooper (38) throws to first base during the tenth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the tenth inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) connects for a home run during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates after hitting a home run during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The LSU dugout celebrates after LSU's Cade Beloso (24) hit a home run during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates with Tommy White (47) after hitting a home run during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans celebrate after a home run by LSU's Cade Beloso (24) during the eleventh inning in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Susan Mumphrey of New Orleans holds a "year of the tigers" sign near the LSU dugout before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators walk through the Charles Schwab Field grandstands before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators enter Charles Schwab Field for game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look at Blatt Beer and Table before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators walk around the outside of Charles Schwab Field in game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Sofia Colon and Hunter Volpe of Kansas City, Mo., take a selfie before the start of game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during game one of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida fans react after LSU defeated Florida, 4-3 in game one of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) has the initials "LLM" written on his hat during the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday. The initials are to honor Thompson's friend Micah Pietila-Wiggs who passed away in 2022.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) hugs his parents Shalita and John after winning the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) is embraced by his parents Shalita and John after winning the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) hugs his dad John after winning the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
during the ___ inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) catches a ball hit by Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) during the eighth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates hitting a home run during the eleventh inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans cheer after Cade Beloso (24) hit a home run during the eleventh inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The grounds crew prepares the field before the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU lines up for the anthem before the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans wear fake mustaches during the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A large cloud sits over the outfield stands during the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Devine smiles at his daughter Winnie, 3, during the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fan Susan Mumphrey holds a sign before the first game of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans cheer as Gavin Dugas (8) rounds third base after hitting a home run during the third inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) wears tiger cleats during the third inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun illuminates a portion the stands during the fifth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans cheer after Tommy White (47) hit a home run during the eighth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans cheer during the ninth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts after nearly getting hit by a pitch during the tenth inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates a home run during the eleventh inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Christian Little (99) celebrates a home run hit by Cade Beloso (24) during the eleventh inning of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans hold up a banner for Tre' Morgan (18) after they won the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) hugs his parents Shalita and John after winning the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!