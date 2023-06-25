No one knew where it was headed. Not even Ty Evans.

Moments after the Florida sophomore connected with the pitch, all eyes at Charles Schwab Field traced its path. As the ball hovered near the foul poll, Evans held his grand slam victory lap to a reluctant light jog before he watched the ball plop down past UF’s pennant in the bullpen.

His thoughts were the same as most spectators.

“I honestly thought it was foul off the bat, probably just like everyone else,” Evans said. “But I just kind of started jogging it out and I looked up at Luke (Heyman) and he was spinning around in circles. I knew it was out once he started doing that.”

With one confusing swing, Evans pried open a 7-3 lead through three innings, the first domino in the Gators’ 24-4 rout of LSU in Sunday’s game two of the College World Series championship series.

There was no questioning the imprint Evans left on the outlook of the series. The 6-foot-2 sophomore wasn’t even in the starting lineup when Florida arrived in Omaha. Yet his game-breaking grand slam — his second home run of the day — made him the first player program history to hit four home runs in a single CWS.

The ball that mocked the foul line with its narrow escape? It became the first grand slam in CWS championship series history.

For the Gators, it was more than enough separation to extend their stay in Omaha.

“It really helped take the pressure off as a team,” sophomore Jac Caglianone said. “Having a comfortable lead, something that we really haven’t had this week so far.”

After trading runs early, LSU led by a run entering that fateful third inning. It wasn’t until Evans’ big hit that it became apparent that the Gators might not slow down.

Florida’s bat seemingly charged into almost every ball before the wind carried them to Neverland — an endless fairytale full of hits and home runs that would go on to become a CWS record.

Tiger coach Jay Johnson noted that things began to slip away after Blake Purnell’s double play the following inning ensured LSU didn't immediately respond. But it was evidently Evans’ grand slam — and the winds that carried it — that left him frustrated.

“Let’s be honest, credit Evans for getting a swing on it, but that ball would’ve easily been foul had the wind not shifted,” Johnson said. “But the wind shifted.”

If it wasn’t Evans, it was Caglianone. If it wasn’t Caglianone, it was junior Wyatt Langford.

The three combined for 16 RBIs. Scattered in between were a series of other suffocating runs, each one making Florida’s bludgeoning increasingly painful for LSU.

The Gators scored in all but two innings.

Caglianone’s second home run to close the top of the eighth inning was well past overkill. As were Florida’s pair of hits in the ninth and the error that allowed Tyler Shelnut to reach home through a series of events that, by then, weren’t all that baffling.

Instead, they evoked some level of exhaustion.

Florida continued to score, its 24 runs becoming a CWS single-game record. LSU continued to watch from the railing of the dugout.

It had been decided early: Florida was going to find a way to get on base. What felt like the only thing the Tigers could control was who would be on the mound to watch it unfold.

In the moment, Evans wasn't so sure what he was looking at. But his historic hit was all the Gators needed to see to survive.

“Ty stepped up in the biggest way possible this week,” Caglianone said. “Couldn’t ask any more of him.”

