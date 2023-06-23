Kevin O'Sullivan has seen this scenario play out time and again over the years at the College World Series.
"You have to have special performances from people you don't expect," the Florida coach said after the opening night of this CWS. "What can you say? This guy has hung in there, he's battled."
O'Sullivan was referring to sophomore outfielder Ty Evans, who went hitless from April 12 through June 3 before coming through in the clutch in Omaha.
"It's been awesome," Evans said Wednesday afternoon after the Gators clinched their spot in the CWS final. "It's everyone's dream to kind of come up big in the College World Series. I got the chance to contribute."
Evans stepped up last Friday and, in the process, changed the whole trajectory of the Gators' journey to the final.
Florida trailed Virginia 4-1 with one on and one out in the seventh inning. Evans was called on to pinch-hit and delivered a double. Teammate Dale Thomas then scored on a groundout to make it 4-2.
The Gators still trailed 5-3 when Evans led off the bottom of the ninth with a momentum-shifting home run to left field. Two batters later, Wyatt Langford, who is expected to be one of the first players taken in next month MLB draft, blasted a game-tying homer and Florida eventually won 6-5 on a sacrifice fly.
"Ty, he's put in the work all year," Langford said after that win. "Like (O'Sullivan) said, he's probably disappointed with the amount of playing time, but he's stuck it out. And he knew his time was going to come. That's just how this game goes."
That performance earned Evans a starting spot against Oral Roberts two days later and in his first at-bat he launched a two-run home run. That put the Gators ahead for good as they held on for a 5-4 win.
Three consecutive at-bats, three extra-base hits. One huge boost of confidence for a guy who was 2 for his previous 25 at the plate since April 4. One of those two hits — an RBI single — came in his only regional appearance when Florida beat UConn.
"When I first came out of the lineup, it was a little bit in my head," Evans said. "I just try to contribute to the team as much as possible, whether I'm in the lineup or not."
Evans' sophomore season had a much more promising start. He was one of Florida's hottest hitters in February as he hit safely in his first seven games and drove in 15 runs.
Evans cooled off, but on April 1 he was still batting .250 with 32 RBIs. Then came the slump as he found himself on the bench more than on the field.
"Everything with my swing in batting practice was fine. I think it was more of a mental thing," Evans said. "Here lately, after having a break, I'm bringing what I can to the table, especially in this tournament."
And after pulling out three one-run wins, the Gators are two victories from their second national title in program history.
Evans will play a factor, no matter what role he's in.
"For me, Ty is a fantastic person," catcher BT Riopelle said. "He loves every guy in that dugout, 1 through 9, guys off the bench. He loves the coaches and the program."
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) and Bennett Lee (27) hug following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
LSU's Jared Jones (22) celebrates with his parents, George and Michelle Jones, following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
LSU celebrates following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU players celebrate after a walk-off home run by LSU's Tommy White (47) during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) reacts after LSU hit a walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeated Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts as he runs to home base after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) celebrates after a two-run walk-off home run by Tommy White (47) to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) embraces Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) as Massey is relieved during the eleventh in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) fist bump after Massey allowed a single during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) watches the ball after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU fans celebrate an out during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the ninth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) connects during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest and LSU fans react after a tagged out at home plate during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) reacts as home plate umpire Travis Reininger signals the out after Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) slides under home plate umpire Travis Reininger Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) tags out Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) talks with associate head coach Bill Cilento during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) bunts during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates the final out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) reacts after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) talk after Loweder broke the Wake Forest strikeout record, 141, during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Cade Beloso (24) during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) connects to hit a double during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) strikes out during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) makes the catch at first base to out Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) smiles after pitching during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5), LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) and home plate umpire Travis Reininger look up at a pop foul during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hut by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields a ground ball hit by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) throws out LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) at first base during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) attempts to tag out Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) in a pickoff attempt during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) slides into second base as LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) throws to first after tagging out Winnay during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) high-fives LSU's Ty Floyd (9) after making an out during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) fields a ground ball hit to left field by Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Spectators watch Wake Forest play LSU during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) walks out of the dugout before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) signs autographs for fans before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest batting equipment sits on an NCAA mat on the dirt track before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
