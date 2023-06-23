Kevin O'Sullivan has seen this scenario play out time and again over the years at the College World Series.

"You have to have special performances from people you don't expect," the Florida coach said after the opening night of this CWS. "What can you say? This guy has hung in there, he's battled."

O'Sullivan was referring to sophomore outfielder Ty Evans, who went hitless from April 12 through June 3 before coming through in the clutch in Omaha.

"It's been awesome," Evans said Wednesday afternoon after the Gators clinched their spot in the CWS final. "It's everyone's dream to kind of come up big in the College World Series. I got the chance to contribute."

Evans stepped up last Friday and, in the process, changed the whole trajectory of the Gators' journey to the final.

Florida trailed Virginia 4-1 with one on and one out in the seventh inning. Evans was called on to pinch-hit and delivered a double. Teammate Dale Thomas then scored on a groundout to make it 4-2.

The Gators still trailed 5-3 when Evans led off the bottom of the ninth with a momentum-shifting home run to left field. Two batters later, Wyatt Langford, who is expected to be one of the first players taken in next month MLB draft, blasted a game-tying homer and Florida eventually won 6-5 on a sacrifice fly.

"Ty, he's put in the work all year," Langford said after that win. "Like (O'Sullivan) said, he's probably disappointed with the amount of playing time, but he's stuck it out. And he knew his time was going to come. That's just how this game goes."

That performance earned Evans a starting spot against Oral Roberts two days later and in his first at-bat he launched a two-run home run. That put the Gators ahead for good as they held on for a 5-4 win.

Three consecutive at-bats, three extra-base hits. One huge boost of confidence for a guy who was 2 for his previous 25 at the plate since April 4. One of those two hits — an RBI single — came in his only regional appearance when Florida beat UConn.

"When I first came out of the lineup, it was a little bit in my head," Evans said. "I just try to contribute to the team as much as possible, whether I'm in the lineup or not."

Evans' sophomore season had a much more promising start. He was one of Florida's hottest hitters in February as he hit safely in his first seven games and drove in 15 runs.

Evans cooled off, but on April 1 he was still batting .250 with 32 RBIs. Then came the slump as he found himself on the bench more than on the field.

"Everything with my swing in batting practice was fine. I think it was more of a mental thing," Evans said. "Here lately, after having a break, I'm bringing what I can to the table, especially in this tournament."

And after pulling out three one-run wins, the Gators are two victories from their second national title in program history.

Evans will play a factor, no matter what role he's in.

"For me, Ty is a fantastic person," catcher BT Riopelle said. "He loves every guy in that dugout, 1 through 9, guys off the bench. He loves the coaches and the program."

