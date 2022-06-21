Former Nebraska administrator Butch Hug runs a tight ship at the CWS

Butch Hug palms the baseballs before any pitcher.

Hug, the former Nebraska administrator and field liaison at this week’s College World Series, arrived at Charles Schwab field at 8 a.m. last Wednesday to unwrap 175 dozen game balls and 96 dozen practice balls from plastic covers in a closet-sized room behind the first-base dugout.

The balls come 12 to a box, and when they’re ready, Hug stacks them in 10 rows of 10. Every time. You can help, but only if you help Hug’s way.

“(My helpers) do it right,” Hug said, “or they aren’t there anymore.”

Hug learned the direct approach after being drafted into the U.S. Army. He spent a year in Vietnam, writing letters to families of dead soldiers – no room to mince words.

His officers had no patience for slackers. They never asked soldiers to perform a task, Hug said. They expected it. He sees athletes and coaches in the same vein.

“I always say athletics and the military are the only two disciplines we have,” Hug said. “You don’t have a choice. I like that philosophy.”

He applies the same thinking to his job. Always has, ever since he started assisting the equipment manager at Auburn High School. Hug lacked the size to play football, but he had the nerve.

The Bulldogs had two equipment assistants when Hug started. One week later, they only had Hug. Why?

“You know what you’re doing,” Auburn coach Max Kitzelman said.

Hug proved as much over the next five decades, most of which he spent at Nebraska. Hug worked at NU for 37 years with a medley of different coaches. Bob Devaney, Tom Osborne. He’s reuniting this week with former Nebraska baseball coach Dave Van Horn, whose Arkansas Razorbacks against Auburn on Tuesday.

“I was never the smartest in the room,” Hug said. “I was just in really smart rooms.”

He still holds those rooms in high regard. As Hug explains to his (mostly younger) co-workers, jobs must be completed “The Nebraska Way,” Hug says, the right way. On the first try.

“Where are you going to find the time to do it again if you don’t get it right the first time?”

That’s the attitude that made Hug indispensable to so many Husker coaches over the years. And two years after retirement, he’s still a nimble thinker. Last week, on the first day of CWS practices, players struggled to solve the gate by the third-base dugout? Push or pull? Absent labels or signs, Hug taped a bandaid to the gate’s handle and drew an arrow explaining how it opened.

For the record: Push from the dugout, pull from the infield.

“He’s MacGyver,” head of field operations Chad Tolliver said. “Something breaks, he fixes it in some crazy way that you never thought of. But it always works.”

So does Hug, it seems, even though he’s officially retired. He said he’s helping at the CWS this year because, simply, “they called and asked.” He reckons he’d do the same if other large events made the same call.

He likes working with young people. They remind him of his early days and the veterans that helped shape his career. He wants to pay it forward.

Tolliver is happy to oblige him. He likes sending interns to Hug’s baseball cave. They’ll learn discipline. Fast. If Hug isn’t satisfied with your work, Tolliver said, he’ll tell you “in a very specific way,” Tolliver said.

Or, put another way:

“I don’t have a feel for people who are stuck on stupid,” Hug said. “Do it the right way, and do it the first time.”

