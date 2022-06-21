Former Nebraska administrator Butch Hug runs a tight ship at the CWS

Butch Hug palms the baseballs before any pitcher.
Hug, the former Nebraska administrator and field liaison at this week’s College World Series, arrived at Charles Schwab field at 8 a.m. last Wednesday to unwrap 175 dozen game balls and 96 dozen practice balls from plastic covers in a closet-sized room behind the first-base dugout.
The balls come 12 to a box, and when they’re ready, Hug stacks them in 10 rows of 10. Every time. You can help, but only if you help Hug’s way.
“(My helpers) do it right,” Hug said, “or they aren’t there anymore.”
Hug learned the direct approach after being drafted into the U.S. Army. He spent a year in Vietnam, writing letters to families of dead soldiers – no room to mince words.
His officers had no patience for slackers. They never asked soldiers to perform a task, Hug said. They expected it. He sees athletes and coaches in the same vein.
“I always say athletics and the military are the only two disciplines we have,” Hug said. “You don’t have a choice. I like that philosophy.”
Former Millard athletics and activities director surrenders certification over allegations
Tyler Lindstrom, brother of Nebraska state senator, dead at 39
In better-fitting cleats, Chubba Purdy builds bonds with his Nebraska teammates
Gretna siblings killed in crash remembered as 'exemplary young people'
19-year-old from Springfield dies when pickup truck crashes near Plattsmouth
Nebraska flirting with worst-ever finish in Director's Cup
Two Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa
Bellevue West's Dae’Vonn Hall headlines Nebraska's second Friday Night Lights camp
At youth camp, Nebraska football players predict big season in 2022
Nebraska football and Bryan Applewhite have Texas recruiting pipeline flowing again
Storms generate two tornadoes, winds of 115 mph, leaving trail of damage in Nebraska, Iowa
Lo Sole Mio owners drop plan to sell, say July 2 is restaurant's last day
About 6,000 bees removed — safely — from Omaha home
Nebraska OL Turner Corcoran is now 100% healthy after offseason rehab
Casey Thompson has two goals this summer — be a leader, master Nebraska's playbook
Butch Hug, a retired associate athletic director for events at Nebraska, is now in charge of preparing the baseballs used during the College World Series.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
He applies the same thinking to his job. Always has, ever since he started assisting the equipment manager at Auburn High School. Hug lacked the size to play football, but he had the nerve.
The Bulldogs had two equipment assistants when Hug started. One week later, they only had Hug. Why?
“You know what you’re doing,” Auburn coach Max Kitzelman said.
Hug proved as much over the next five decades, most of which he spent at Nebraska. Hug worked at NU for 37 years with a medley of different coaches. Bob Devaney, Tom Osborne. He’s reuniting this week with former Nebraska baseball coach Dave Van Horn, whose Arkansas Razorbacks against Auburn on Tuesday.
“I was never the smartest in the room,” Hug said. “I was just in really smart rooms.”
He still holds those rooms in high regard. As Hug explains to his (mostly younger) co-workers, jobs must be completed “The Nebraska Way,” Hug says, the right way. On the first try.
“Where are you going to find the time to do it again if you don’t get it right the first time?”
That’s the attitude that made Hug indispensable to so many Husker coaches over the years. And two years after retirement, he’s still a nimble thinker. Last week, on the first day of CWS practices, players struggled to solve the gate by the third-base dugout? Push or pull? Absent labels or signs, Hug taped a bandaid to the gate’s handle and drew an arrow explaining how it opened.
For the record: Push from the dugout, pull from the infield.
“He’s MacGyver,” head of field operations Chad Tolliver said. “Something breaks, he fixes it in some crazy way that you never thought of. But it always works.”
So does Hug, it seems, even though he’s officially retired. He said he’s helping at the CWS this year because, simply, “they called and asked.” He reckons he’d do the same if other large events made the same call.
He likes working with young people. They remind him of his early days and the veterans that helped shape his career. He wants to pay it forward.
Tolliver is happy to oblige him. He likes sending interns to Hug’s baseball cave. They’ll learn discipline. Fast. If Hug isn’t satisfied with your work, Tolliver said, he’ll tell you “in a very specific way,” Tolliver said.
“I don’t have a feel for people who are stuck on stupid,” Hug said. “Do it the right way, and do it the first time.”
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 20
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris is greeted by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Justin Bench scores on a RBI single by Kevin Graham in the first inning against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham salutes the crowd after the Rebels’ win over Arkansas in a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott throws a pitch against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko is greeted after a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Garrett Wood yells with Hayden Dunhurst after they scored on a double by Calvin Harris against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham dives after a fly ball he lost track off in the sun that lead to an Arkansas run during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham dives after a fly ball he lost track off in the sun that lead to an Arkansas run during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott looks in for a sign against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Morris reacts in a rough first inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez mishandles a ground ball against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Gregory throws a deep hit ball in against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss starting pitcher Hunter Elliott pumps his fist during the final inning of the Rebels’ win over Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko rounds the bases after a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Robert Moore rounds second base on a single by Jalen Battles against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Gregory lays down a RBI sac bunt against Ole Miss' during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Jalen Battles signals to Zack Gregory after scoring on a RBI sac bunt against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott throws a pitch against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko rounds the bases after a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Ole Miss bench greets Tim Elko after he hit a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliott gathers a sign before a pitch against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Morris reacts after walking in a run against Ole Miss in the first inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Michael Turner fields a throw as Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez scores during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco removes starting pitcher Hunter Elliott in the seventh inning against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss starting pitcher Hunter Elliott hands off the ball to relief pitcher Mason Nichols during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez is greeted by Peyton Chatagnier after scoring against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss and Arkansas stand the National Anthem before a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Arkansas mascot Tusk holds a flag up with a fan before a College World Series game on Monday against Ole Miss.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch signal to Cole Foster after a three RBI triple against Stanford during a College World Series game on Monday. Cardinal catcher Kody Huff looks on.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch signal to Cole Foster after a three RBI triple against Stanford during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Adam Crampton(10) and Eddie Park(22) can’t come up with a shallow fly ball to left field against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Tommy Troy celebrates while coming home to score on Adam Crampton’s RBI double against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer as starting pitcher Hunter Elliott is removed in the seventh inning after a strong performance against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Bobby Peirce reacts to a bases loaded walk against Stanford in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Brock Jones, left, and Carter Graham react after their season ending loss to Auburn in a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cole Foster is caught in a pickle as Stanford's Kody Huff pursues him up the third base line during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Drew Bowser throws to Carter Graham against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Adam Crampton(10) and Eddie Park(22) can’t come up with a shallow fly ball to left field against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Brock Jones goes after a three RBI double hit by Auburn's Cole Foster in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Kason Howell retrieves an RBI double hit by Stanford's Brett Barrera in the first inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Adam Crampton drills an RBI double against Auburn in the second inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Trace Bright throws against Stanford during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Brody Moore reacts after being caught stealing against Stanford in the fourth inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Drew Dowd throws a pitch against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford relief pitcher Quinn Mathews throws against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk past the stadium ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans are reflected in sunglasses in a merchandise tent outside the stadium ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk past the stadium ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Norrell, 6, of Auburn, Ala., has hiss hair painted blue and orange ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk past merchandise tents ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans browse merchandise before a College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Tommy Troy celebrates a double in the second inning against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans jockey for position for a potential ball thrown their way during the Auburn vs Stanford College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez (45) signs balls for fans following the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series in Omaha on Monday. Auburn won the game 6-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Hayden Leatherwood shows off a tattoo before a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hayden Leatherwood signs a ball for a fan before a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn fan Mary Catherine Shaw reacts during the final innings of the Tigers’ win over Stanford in a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Ole Miss vs Arkansas at the College World Series on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!