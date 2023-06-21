Freshmen took center stage in Wednesday’s Bracket One championship game between Florida and TCU, making timely plays for both teams.

Cade Kurland drove in the eventual winning run in the top of the ninth for Florida in the Gators’ 3-2 win. Michael Robertson scored the winning run as a pinch runner and then closed out the game with a catch at the fence in center field to rob TCU’s Brayden Taylor of extra bases and send UF to the championship series for the first time since 2017.

“Mikey’s catch was awesome,” Florida junior Jac Caglianone said. “That ball off the bat, I’m sure everybody thought it had a chance to go out. And seeing him not be afraid of the wall was huge.”

Robertson has not had an official at-bat since June 3 against Texas Tech, but has come in as a defensive replacement twice in Omaha.

“It takes a collective group to get to this point,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “Like Michael hasn’t played a lot, makes a great catch in center field.”

Kurland is hitting just 2-for-15 at the College World Series, but his hit off of TCU’s Garrett Wright was his most important of the season. He fouled off a couple of pitches and drove the 0-2 offering from Wright deep into the hole between second and third base and hustled down the line to beat Horned Frog shortstop Anthony Silva’s throw. Robertson came in from third to score and put the Gators in front 3-2.

“It’s really important to stay in the moment for when you do get the opportunity,” Kurland said. “And that’s why, (Wright) got me 0-2 quick, and I just knew he wasn’t going to get me out. I wasn’t going to go down.”

Luke Heyman, who played first base Wednesday, had two hits for the Gators. He is hitting 4-for-11 with a home run and three RBIs at the CWS.

Kole Klecker and Ben Abeldt were two of four freshmen in prominent roles Wednesday. Klecker started his second game of the CWS after throwing five innings of one-run ball against Oral Roberts in Friday’s opening game. He allowed two runs and six hits over five innings.

“I didn’t know who we were going to start, but Kole shot me a text (asking for the ball), and that kind of made my decision,” TCU coach Kirk Saarloos said. “He answered the bell every single time.”

Abeldt followed with three innings of relief, striking out five and allowing just one run.

“The first guy I wanted to come in after that was Ben because he’s done the same,” Saarloos said.

Abeldt allowed two runs over 6.2 innings and had eight strikeouts in three CWS appearances.

“They couldn’t have asked more from their young players and all of their players,” O’Sullivan said of the Horned Frogs.

Silva drove the first pitch he saw from Florida reliever Brandon Neely to deep left-center for a two-out, ground-rule double to tie the game at 2-all in the bottom of the eighth. Silva had four hits and three RBIs in four CWS games for TCU.

Catcher Karson Bowen had one hit and scored a run, giving him five hits and four runs scored in Omaha.

“This freshmen class, honestly, taught us a lot,” TCU junior third baseman Brayden Taylor said. “It was about us leading them in the fall, trying to get them accustomed to learning how TCU baseball runs.

“They hooked on immediately. And throughout the season, they’re the ones picking us up, so I’m very excited to see their future.”

Photos: 2022 College World Series June 21