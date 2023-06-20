The first time Wade Little visited Omaha for the College World Series, he met a baseball legend at an Old Market hotel bar.

It was 1997. Wade, a Louisiana native and LSU fan, struck up a conversation with a man carrying a Louisville Slugger cane and a giant ring on his finger.

They chatted about Omaha and baseball.

Halfway through the conversation, Wade discovered the man was Rod Dedeaux, who coached the USC baseball team to 11 national championships.

Wade got a picture with Dedeaux that he still keeps on his phone. And he developed a love for Omaha and the College World Series.

On Monday, Wade was back in Omaha for his 20th visit to the CWS. He was joined by 11 family members and Omahan Mic Atchity.

Wade and Atchity also met at an Old Market bar during the CWS in 2003. After a chance meeting the next year, the pair have become good friends and formed a friendship that has lasted 20 years.

Atchity said they keep in touch throughout the year, chatting on birthdays, holidays and during big games. Atchity, also an LSU fan, is planning to visit Baton Rouge for a game this year.

“They say the key to longevity in life is close personal relationships and having social connections,” Wade said. “Being here with family, friends, good friends and meeting new people — that’s kind of the key to life.”

On Monday afternoon, Wade and his family were eating frog legs and preparing to watch their beloved LSU take on Wake Forest that night.

The family is staying in Walnut Hill Chapel, near 45th and Hamilton Streets. The old church, now a rental, still has elements from its former life, such as the pew sitting in the living room and the Bible verse on the wall.

Since Wade’s first trips the CWS, coming to Omaha has become a family affair. Wade and his brother brought their father, Johnny Little, for Father’s Day one year.

On Sunday, Johnny celebrated Father’s Day in Omaha once again — his 14th visit to the city. He was surrounded by by his sons, sons-in-law and grandsons.

“It’s almost like home,” Johnny said of Omaha. “It’s a home away from home.”

“It’s reciprocated love,” Wade said.

Over the years, the group has grown.

“Somebody would say, ‘Oh, you’re going? We’d love to go,’” Wade said.

At first, they needed one hotel room, then two and then three. This year’s group of 12 is the largest yet. They came to Nebraska from Louisiana, North Carolina and Virginia.

Interest in coming to Omaha started early this year when LSU was No. 1 in preseason polls.

For 20 years, Steve Frederic had been hearing stories about the CWS. Frederic, who married Johnny’s oldest daughter, had never made the trip because he didn’t want to be away from his kids on Father’s Day. This year, sons Ian and Nick joined him on the trip.

“All the years I’ve heard them, all the stories, I didn’t get it until I came here,” Steve said. “Walking into the stadium for the first time, just the whole College World Series feeling ... it was like wow, this is cool.”

Steve said he wants to come back for trip number two.

The family is spending its time in Omaha attending the majority of the CWS games. And since many of the family members are now old enough, they’ll stop by a few Omaha bars.

After all, you never know who you’ll meet.

