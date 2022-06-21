From Auburn star to all-star, Tim Hudson's CWS career comes full circle

Long before Tim Hudson’s 17-year major league career, the right-hander was a rising star at Auburn.
Hudson logged 193 innings in two seasons with the Tigers. In his final college start, Hudson threw 6.1 innings of four-hit, one-run ball.
That was at Rosenblatt Stadium during a 10-1 win over Rice in the 1997 College World Series. Until this week, that was Auburn's last CWS victory.
Twenty-five years later, Hudson is back in an Omaha dugout with the Tigers. As their pitching coach.
“I think somebody could do a quick Google search and see that Tim Hudson does not have to be getting up every day grinding to coach college baseball to make ends meet,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “He played here in Omaha and how cool was it that he gets to coach here.”
The Tiger staff has been a big part of the reason the team made it to Omaha, including its 6-2 win over Stanford on Monday.
As for 1997, Hudson wasn't just a pitcher. Though he finished 15-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 165 strikeouts, he also clubbed 18 home runs, drove in 95 runs and finished his senior campaign with 108 hits and a .396 average.
But it was his prowess on the mound that made him a sixth-round pick in the 1997 draft and eventually on the MLB hall of fame ballot. Now, he's bringing that experience back to his alma mater.
“(He has) a ton of experience and there's a ton of knowledge,” junior pitcher Trace Bright said. “Trying to pick his brain all the time at practice, even if you're not pitching, about how he sees things. That's big for me.
"I try to get little tidbits of information that may help me that I can apply to my game.”
Bright was the winning pitcher Monday. After five innings, he turned it over to the bullpen, which was dominant throughout the regionals. A lot of the credit goes to Hudson, the team says.
“He's been awesome,” said junior Blake Burkhalter, who recorded the save in Monday. “He actually helped me pick up my cutter and he will work with anybody if you ask him. He's always looking to help. And after every inning I come in the dugout and I'll go over there and talk to him.
“With a mind like that in the dugout, you've got to take advantage of it.”
Though Thompson said he’s not sure how long Hudson will remain in his role, he plans on enjoying every day the MLB all-star spends around the program. He first return to Auburn in 2020 on a year-to-year basis, and has grinded through the adjustments of coaching and seeing the game through a different lens. He also finished his degree.
This season, the Tigers has lowered their ERA to 4.39 (from 5.24 in 2021) and racked up 653 strikeouts. They had 16 against Stanford.
“There's some special elite stuff with what he's done by being able to come back into our program that I'll never forget,” Thompson said. “He wanted to give back to Auburn because Auburn spring-boarded a career for him. And I'll forever be grateful.”
The Tigers saw their season come to a close Tuesday night in a 11-1 loss to Arkansas. Auburn finished 43-22.
But for Hudson and the his players, it finished in the place everyone in college baseball aims to end their season.
“It's a really nice piece and the icing on top of the cake for him to put on his Auburn deal,” Thompson said.
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 20
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris is greeted by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Justin Bench scores on a RBI single by Kevin Graham in the first inning against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham salutes the crowd after the Rebels’ win over Arkansas in a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott throws a pitch against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko is greeted after a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Garrett Wood yells with Hayden Dunhurst after they scored on a double by Calvin Harris against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham dives after a fly ball he lost track off in the sun that lead to an Arkansas run during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham dives after a fly ball he lost track off in the sun that lead to an Arkansas run during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott looks in for a sign against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Morris reacts in a rough first inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez mishandles a ground ball against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Gregory throws a deep hit ball in against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss starting pitcher Hunter Elliott pumps his fist during the final inning of the Rebels’ win over Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko rounds the bases after a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Robert Moore rounds second base on a single by Jalen Battles against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Gregory lays down a RBI sac bunt against Ole Miss' during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Jalen Battles signals to Zack Gregory after scoring on a RBI sac bunt against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott throws a pitch against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko rounds the bases after a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Ole Miss bench greets Tim Elko after he hit a two-run home run against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliott gathers a sign before a pitch against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Morris reacts after walking in a run against Ole Miss in the first inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Michael Turner fields a throw as Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez scores during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco removes starting pitcher Hunter Elliott in the seventh inning against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss starting pitcher Hunter Elliott hands off the ball to relief pitcher Mason Nichols during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez is greeted by Peyton Chatagnier after scoring against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss and Arkansas stand the National Anthem before a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Arkansas mascot Tusk holds a flag up with a fan before a College World Series game on Monday against Ole Miss.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch signal to Cole Foster after a three RBI triple against Stanford during a College World Series game on Monday. Cardinal catcher Kody Huff looks on.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch signal to Cole Foster after a three RBI triple against Stanford during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Adam Crampton(10) and Eddie Park(22) can’t come up with a shallow fly ball to left field against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Tommy Troy celebrates while coming home to score on Adam Crampton’s RBI double against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer as starting pitcher Hunter Elliott is removed in the seventh inning after a strong performance against Arkansas during a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Bobby Peirce reacts to a bases loaded walk against Stanford in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Brock Jones, left, and Carter Graham react after their season ending loss to Auburn in a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cole Foster is caught in a pickle as Stanford's Kody Huff pursues him up the third base line during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Drew Bowser throws to Carter Graham against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Adam Crampton(10) and Eddie Park(22) can’t come up with a shallow fly ball to left field against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Brock Jones goes after a three RBI double hit by Auburn's Cole Foster in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Kason Howell retrieves an RBI double hit by Stanford's Brett Barrera in the first inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Adam Crampton drills an RBI double against Auburn in the second inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Trace Bright throws against Stanford during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Brody Moore reacts after being caught stealing against Stanford in the fourth inning during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Drew Dowd throws a pitch against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford relief pitcher Quinn Mathews throws against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk past the stadium ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans are reflected in sunglasses in a merchandise tent outside the stadium ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk past the stadium ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Norrell, 6, of Auburn, Ala., has hiss hair painted blue and orange ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk past merchandise tents ahead of the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans browse merchandise before a College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Tommy Troy celebrates a double in the second inning against Auburn during a College World Series game on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans jockey for position for a potential ball thrown their way during the Auburn vs Stanford College World Series game on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez (45) signs balls for fans following the Stanford vs. Auburn baseball game on the fourth day of the College World Series in Omaha on Monday. Auburn won the game 6-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Hayden Leatherwood shows off a tattoo before a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hayden Leatherwood signs a ball for a fan before a College World Series game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn fan Mary Catherine Shaw reacts during the final innings of the Tigers’ win over Stanford in a College World Series game on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Ole Miss vs Arkansas at the College World Series on Monday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
