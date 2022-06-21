From Auburn star to all-star, Tim Hudson's CWS career comes full circle

Long before Tim Hudson’s 17-year major league career, the right-hander was a rising star at Auburn.

Hudson logged 193 innings in two seasons with the Tigers. In his final college start, Hudson threw 6.1 innings of four-hit, one-run ball.

That was at Rosenblatt Stadium during a 10-1 win over Rice in the 1997 College World Series. Until this week, that was Auburn's last CWS victory.

Twenty-five years later, Hudson is back in an Omaha dugout with the Tigers. As their pitching coach.

“I think somebody could do a quick Google search and see that Tim Hudson does not have to be getting up every day grinding to coach college baseball to make ends meet,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “He played here in Omaha and how cool was it that he gets to coach here.”

The Tiger staff has been a big part of the reason the team made it to Omaha, including its 6-2 win over Stanford on Monday.

As for 1997, Hudson wasn't just a pitcher. Though he finished 15-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 165 strikeouts, he also clubbed 18 home runs, drove in 95 runs and finished his senior campaign with 108 hits and a .396 average.

But it was his prowess on the mound that made him a sixth-round pick in the 1997 draft and eventually on the MLB hall of fame ballot. Now, he's bringing that experience back to his alma mater.

“(He has) a ton of experience and there's a ton of knowledge,” junior pitcher Trace Bright said. “Trying to pick his brain all the time at practice, even if you're not pitching, about how he sees things. That's big for me.

"I try to get little tidbits of information that may help me that I can apply to my game.”

Bright was the winning pitcher Monday. After five innings, he turned it over to the bullpen, which was dominant throughout the regionals. A lot of the credit goes to Hudson, the team says.

“He's been awesome,” said junior Blake Burkhalter, who recorded the save in Monday. “He actually helped me pick up my cutter and he will work with anybody if you ask him. He's always looking to help. And after every inning I come in the dugout and I'll go over there and talk to him.

“With a mind like that in the dugout, you've got to take advantage of it.”

Though Thompson said he’s not sure how long Hudson will remain in his role, he plans on enjoying every day the MLB all-star spends around the program. He first return to Auburn in 2020 on a year-to-year basis, and has grinded through the adjustments of coaching and seeing the game through a different lens. He also finished his degree.

This season, the Tigers has lowered their ERA to 4.39 (from 5.24 in 2021) and racked up 653 strikeouts. They had 16 against Stanford.

“There's some special elite stuff with what he's done by being able to come back into our program that I'll never forget,” Thompson said. “He wanted to give back to Auburn because Auburn spring-boarded a career for him. And I'll forever be grateful.”

The Tigers saw their season come to a close Tuesday night in a 11-1 loss to Arkansas. Auburn finished 43-22.

But for Hudson and the his players, it finished in the place everyone in college baseball aims to end their season.

“It's a really nice piece and the icing on top of the cake for him to put on his Auburn deal,” Thompson said.

