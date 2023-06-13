Since her days as an intern for the College World Series of Omaha, the event has been a big deal to Amy Hornocker.

Now that she has taken over as executive director, Hornocker has the power to make even more of an impact. And from her office just west of Charles Schwab Field, Hornocker has a front-row seat.

She has been working hard following in the footsteps of Kathryn Morrissey, who resigned after the 2022 CWS.

“A lot of things have changed since my internship in 2005,” she said. “The series is just a bigger animal now.”

Hornocker, who grew up in Des Moines, got her first taste of the CWS in 1998. As a student-manager for her high school baseball team, she attended a game at Rosenblatt Stadium after the team drove down from a tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

“We sat in general admission and roasted,” she said. “We still had a good time and that’s when it first got into my head.”

A large logo from that 1998 CWS is prominently displayed in her office, along with other sports memorabilia.

After receiving her degree in sports management, Hornocker accepted an internship in 2005 with the CWS. That was a busy time as Nebraska reached the eight-team event for the third time in five years.

“It was all so crazy,” she said. “Autograph lines were so long and people were pushing people over to move up just a little bit.”

Hornocker left to work at the Omaha Sports Commission for 10 years but returned to the CWS group in 2017 when a full-time position opened up.

“I had the opportunity to work on 30-plus events for the commission, including three Swim Trials,” she said. “I enjoyed my time there, but I felt like I was coming back home with the CWS.”

Then the office moved from 50th and Dodge to a more convenient location near the stadium. And when Morrissey was set to retire after her 12-year stint as executive director, Hornocker was ready for the challenge.

About the only regret she has about the CWS is that her alma mater can’t qualify. Due to budget cuts, Iowa State ended its baseball program in 2001.

“It went away when I was a freshman, so that’s a bummer,” she said. “It’s never come back so I won’t get the chance to cheer for my Cyclones.”

Hornocker said it doesn’t matter to her which eight teams qualify in the end, though she added it never hurts to have a mix of regulars and newcomers.

“As far as an economic impact, we’ve seen what can happen when LSU gets here,” she said. “But Omaha always supports a Cinderella so that always makes for a good story, too.”

Hornocker said one of the toughest years was 2020, when the CWS was canceled because of the pandemic.

“We really saw the love that people had for the CWS because they were calling us to open up parking lots so they could still tailgate,” she said. “The fans love the event, and we hope that we don’t go through anything like that again.”

Her full-time staff recently has been joined by several interns, which Hornocker said “livens up the office.” Marketing staffer Joey Gardner and a few interns recently generated interest in the upcoming CWS by taking photos of a championship trophy replica around town.

“The social media platforms have gotten so big,” Hornocker said. “That was something we’ve really wanted to improve and so we plucked Joey away from Creighton.”

With the series beginning its 2023 edition Friday, Hornocker is busy hammering out the countless details of the event. On a recent day, there was a morning meeting with the NCAA to discuss on-field details before Game 10 to honor Heroes in the Heartland.

“There’s a million moving parts, and we couldn’t do it alone,” Hornocker said. “It takes great cooperation from so many to put on this event, and it’s great when everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

The best news for Hornocker is that the NCAA and CWS of Omaha have a contract that will keep the event here through at least 2036.

“That’s a great thing,” she said. “We never want to take anything for granted because the series and Omaha belong together.”

Photos: College World Series vs. the weather