From programs to baseballs, CWS souvenirs become memories for many

For Rich Christensen, buying a program each year at the CWS is a must.

Pat Krause has built a small pyramid out of the autographed baseballs his family has collected.

And Lindsay Schnell still has the T-shirt purchased at the 2006 Series to celebrate the first national title for her school, Oregon State.

There’s always a story behind the CWS souvenirs, a tradition that goes as far back as the Series itself. It’s impossible to walk up to the stadium without passing several stands, and more await inside.

It all comes down to personal preference, whether it’s something to read or wear or just enjoy.

But it’s not easy to prepare for the annual event, as Pat Lawlor — owner of Lawlor’s Custom Sportswear — explains.

“It’s tricky because your sales time frame is so short,” he said. “You’re not sure which teams are going to be here until a few days before it starts, and then the Series is over before you know it.”

Lawlor said CWS T-shirts that annually list all eight qualifiers are always popular. Other fans zero in on specific teams, with some squads being more popular.

“We’ve found that fans from Southern teams are pretty big buyers,” he said. “Fans from places like Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State are always ready to buy.”

Lawlor added there’s one exception to that Southern rule.

“You’d think Texas fans would buy a lot of stuff but that isn’t really the case,” he said. “They wear all of their Texas gear up here, so they don’t want to buy anything else.”

Perhaps good news for vendors this year will be the presence of Notre Dame, making its first tourney appearance in 20 years. The Irish have a rabid fan base, and their upset of No. 1 Tennessee solidifies their role as this year’s Cinderella.

Lawlor said times have changed since the Series was played at Rosenblatt Stadium. It’s more expensive to rent space near Schwab Field, and a recent NCAA ruling to control what can be sold in shops also hasn’t helped.

“It was kind of a free-for-all when the CWS was at Rosenblatt, and we’d be selling in the weirdest spots,” he said. “We had a lease to sell stuff in the parking lot at Zesto (ice cream shop).”

Rising expenses is why Lawlor’s backed off having a presence near the stadium in favor of selling merchandise at its stores.

“We’ve had sales tents in the past, but your business is only as good as your walk-up traffic,” he said. “We’ve had good years in the past, but it just got to be too expensive.”

Greg Pivovar, who has owned and operated the Stadium View Sports Cards memorabilia shop for 31 years, also has shifted from sales near “The Schwab.”

“It’s a labor of love, and a costly one,” he said. “Guys who had the prime spots next to the stadium haven’t been able to make it, so that tells you something.”

The 67-year-old Pivovar, whose brother Steve covered the CWS for The World-Herald before he died in 2016, is content to operate his small shop located on 13th Street — near the former site of Rosenblatt.

“I’m too old for a lot of that hustle and bustle near the new stadium,” he said. “I’m just looking to make enough money to pay my light bill.”

The fans continue to buy, and that remains a constant.

Christensen, an assistant baseball coach at Ralston High, has been collecting CWS programs since he was 6 — starting with the 1993 version.

“There was a time when I could tell you every champion and every runner-up by memory,” he said. “I’m hoping to buy the ones from 1987 to 1992 so I’ll have every one from the day I was born.”

Christensen, who was born June 25, said a trip to the CWS was his annual birthday present.

“I used to buy a lot of hats,” he said. “But I’m committed to buying programs now and I’ll keep that going forever.”

Krause has 30 years’ worth of programs but also likes to talk about the baseballs his kids got autographed by teams.

“They’d stand outside the buses at Rosenblatt after games and get things signed,” he said. “Almost every player on every team would cooperate.”

Krause has a pyramid of CWS baseballs in small protective cases at his house. Many are labeled with the team and the year.

“It was always pretty fun to see our kids get those autographed,” he said. “It’s neat that we have an event in our town that everyone can get excited about.”

Krause said he still has CWS T-shirts that have never been worn, something his daughter Lindsay — a member of the Nebraska volleyball team — teases him about. She was part of that autograph crew growing up with her brothers Conner and Landon.

“It’s funny to think about her going up and getting autographs,” Pat said. “Now she’s the one signing them.”

Schnell, a correspondent for USA Today, remembers her first CWS experience. It was 2006, and the Oregon State freshman drove 1,740 miles nonstop with another student to cover the Beavers for her college newspaper.

“We reached Omaha a few hours before the game,” she said. “Then we lost (11-1) and we kind of wondered why the heck we came.”

Oregon State staved off elimination four times before defeating North Carolina to secure the program's first championship.

“I still have the T-shirt I bought that year,” Schnell said. “I can’t say I wear it anymore, but I just can’t bring myself to get rid of it.”

The Nebraska native who grew up in Wayne said she still remembers the final out of that 2006 CWS.

“When that last ball was caught, it seemed like all of Rosenblatt Stadium just got silent,” Schnell said. “It was as if everybody was thinking, ‘Did Oregon State just win a championship?’”

She said being there is what made everything special, which might be the main reason why fans keep buying. They want a souvenir for years to come that shows they were in Omaha for the Series.

“You feel like you have a connection, and I still feel that way,” Schnell said. “That’s probably why I have to keep my T-shirt.”

The same for Krause’s baseballs. And Christensen’s programs.

“Fans are always looking for something,” Pivovar said. “It makes me feel good when I can help them find it.”

