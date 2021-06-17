Get to know all eight College World Series teams

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Teel: A third-team All-ACC selection, Teel leads the Cavaliers in batting average (.320), home runs (9), RBIs (40), slugging percentage (.518), and on-base percentage (.402). The freshman has kept his strong season going in the postseason. In NCAA tournament play, he is batting 12 for 33 (.364) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs. He has reached base in 23 consecutive games.

Andrew Abbott: Abbott took first-team All-ACC honors in his senior season. His 152 strikeouts this season are the third-most in the country (behind only Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker) and are the second-most in a campaign for Virginia (Danny Hultzen, 165 in 2011). Abbott has not been as sharp in the postseason as he was during the regular season. In two NCAA tournament starts, he has allowed 12 hits and eight runs in 10⅔ innings. He does have 14 strikeouts, but the Cavaliers will need him to be the best he’s been all season to curb the trend of losing their opening game in each stage of this NCAA tournament.

SCOUTING REPORT