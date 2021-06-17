Get to know all eight College World Series teams

Get ready for the College World Series with previews of all eight teams looking at their CWS history, how they got to Omaha, key players, scouting reports and more.
* * *
NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK
Record: 35-18
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
SEASON IN REVIEW
Record against CWS teams: 0-0
Record against Top 25: 5-4
D1Baseball ranking: 16
Baseball America: 16
Collegiate Baseball: 7
CWS HISTORY
National titles: 0
Previous appearances: 2
CWS record: 3-4
Last appearance: 2013
COACH: ELLIOTT AVENT
National titles: 0
CWS record: 1-2
CWS appearances: 1
Career record: 1,148-762 (924-549 at NCSU)
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The Wolfpack did something no other team in this year’s College World Series field did: won both the regional and super regional on the road. N.C. State swept through the regional at Louisiana Tech, including a pair of wins over the host Bulldogs. Right fielder Devonte Brown, the regional’s most valuable player, drove in seven runs in the three games in Ruston. The Wolfpack followed that up by handing top-ranked Arkansas its first series loss of the season, taking two of three from the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. N.C. State lost the opening game 21-2 and bounced back with a pair of one-run wins. Jose Torres hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth of the deciding game to give the Wolfpack their first Omaha trip since 2013.
KEY PLAYERS
Tyler McDonough: A second-team All-ACC selection, the sophomore has seen time at second base, third base and center field. He leads the Wolfpack in home runs (15), doubles (20), runs scored (57), hits (76) and total bases (140). McDonough had a 53-game streak of reaching base snapped in mid-May, and he has reached base in 121 of his 131 career games.
Jonny Butler: An All-ACC first-team selection, the junior outfielder paces N.C. State in batting average (.377), RBIs (48), slugging percentage (.665), on-base percentage (.451) and stolen bases (16). He had four hits and five RBIs in three wins in Ruston, and he hit a two-run home run in the super regional-clinching win against Arkansas.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Wolfpack started the season slowly with a 4-9 record out of the gate, but they have been among the best teams in the country recently, having gone 31-9 since late March. Expect a high-scoring game when N.C. State plays. The Wolfpack hitters average more than seven runs per game, and the pitching staff is allowing more than five runs per contest. After sweeping three games in Ruston and then bouncing back from a 19-run loss in the opener to win the final two super regional games at Arkansas, the Wolfpack are well-tested and ready to keep their hot streak going.
* * *
STANFORD CARDINAL
Record: 38-15
Location: Palo Alto, California
SEASON IN REVIEW
Record against CWS teams: 2-1
Record against Top 25: 13-5
D1Baseball: 7
Baseball America: 7
Collegiate Baseball: 6
CWS HISTORY
National titles: 2
Previous appearances: 16
CWS record: 40-29
Last appearance: 2008
COACH: DAVID ESQUER
National titles: 0
CWS record: 1-2 (0-0 at SU)
CWS appearances: 1 (0 at SU)
Career record: 659-519-2 (134-52 at SU)
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The No. 9 seed Cardinal have been rolling on offense since the NCAA tournament began. Stanford scored 32 runs in its three wins (including 23 in two victories against UC Irvine) in the regional round, and then scored 24 in two super regional games to become the first visiting team to win a super regional at Texas Tech. While the Cardinal did allow 21 runs in four regional games, Stanford’s pitching limited the high-scoring Red Raiders to three runs in two games.
KEY PLAYERS
Brock Jones: The sophomore outfielder was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, and he has reached safely in all but four games this season. Jones has a well-rounded offensive approach and leads the Cardinal in runs scored (53), home runs (16), RBIs (54), slugging percentage (.620), on-base percentage (.452), stolen bases (14) and walks (48). Jones, who hit three home runs and had six RBIs in the super regional-clinching game, makes for a tough out in the middle of the Cardinal lineup.
Brendan Beck: The Pac-12 pitcher of the year and a second-team All-American according to Collegiate Baseball, Beck ranks in the top 25 nationally with 128 strikeouts. He has had five consecutive starts with at least nine strikeouts, including 13 in the super regional opener against Texas Tech. He has tossed two complete games and has gone at least six innings in all but one start this year. Stanford is 11-2 in games he has started, and he gives the Cardinal a chance to win every time he takes the mound.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Cardinal have shown remarkable consistency, only losing one three-game series all season. With Beck at the top of the rotation and closer Zach Grech, whose 13 saves rank fourth in Division I, Stanford has a proven formula for winning the opening game of any series. The Cardinal can win with pitching or with offense, as the team has hit 80 home runs. The only team to beat Stanford twice this year has been California, so the Cardinal will not be an easy out in their first trip to the College World Series since 2008.
* * *
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Record: 45-16
Location: Tucson, Arizona
SEASON IN REVIEW
Record against CWS teams: 1-2
Record against Top 25: 6-6
D1Baseball: 5
Baseball America: 6
Collegiate Baseball: 5
CWS HISTORY
National titles: 4
Previous appearances: 17
CWS record: 43-30
Last appearance: 2016
COACH: JAY JOHNSON
National titles: 0
CWS record: 5-3
CWS appearances: 1
Career record: 317-170 (208-112 at UA)
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The fifth-seeded Wildcats, who won the Pac-12 title outright, went unbeaten in regional play, including a pair of wins over UC Santa Barbara. The Wildcats hit six home runs and scored 25 runs in their two super regional wins over Ole Miss. In all, Arizona’s high-powered offense has scored 49 runs in its six NCAA tournament games (5-1).
KEY PLAYERS
Jacob Berry: Collegiate Baseball’s co-National Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Berry, who serves as Arizona’s designated hitter, tops the Pac-12 and ranks third in Division I with 70 RBIs. He also leads the Wildcats in home runs (17), triples (5), total bases (164) and slugging percentage (.692).
Daniel Susac: Susac shared Collegiate Baseball’s National Freshman of Year honors with Berry and was also selected as the Pac-12 freshman of the year and a second-team All-American. Susac’s 61 RBIs rank second on the team and the Pac-12 behind Berry, and he leads Arizona with 20 doubles. His 12 home runs are also second-best for the Wildcats.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Wildcats have put up tremendous offensive numbers, ranking in the top 10 nationally in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs scored, runs per game, doubles, triples and walks. Dontá Williams, who was 8 for 14 at the plate in three super regional games, is second in the country with 80 runs scored, and Branden Boissiere ranks fifth with 92 hits. Berry and Susac form a formidable heart of the order, but Arizona gets production throughout. Nine Wildcats have a batting average above .300, and seven players have an on-base percentage of .410 or better. Arizona has six players with at least 77 hits. There are no easy outs in Jay Johnson’s lineup, and his team is 34-4 when scoring six or more runs.
* * *
VANDERBILT COMMODORES
Record: 45-15
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
SEASON IN REVIEW
Record against CWS teams: 4-2
Record against Top 25: 11-9
D1Baseball: 4
Baseball America: 2
Collegiate Baseball: 1
CWS HISTORY
National titles: 2
Previous appearances: 4
CWS record: 16-7
Last appearance: 2019
COACH: TIM CORBIN
National titles: 2
CWS record: 16-7
CWS appearances: 4
Career record: 904-512-1 (798-374-1 at VU)
HOW THEY GOT HERE
As the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, the Commodores have swept their way through the regional and super regional. Vanderbilt had a pair of close games against Georgia Tech in the regional, winning 4-3 and then 14-11 in 11 innings in the regional championship game. Isaiah Thomas hit a grand slam in the 11th to put VU ahead for good. The Commodores only scored six runs in two super regional games against East Carolina, but that was more than enough run support for Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, as the duo combined to give up five hits and one run while posting 21 strikeouts against the Pirates.
KEY PLAYERS
Kumar Rocker: The most outstanding player of the 2019 CWS has kept rolling from his outstanding freshman season. Rocker, a first-team All-American and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, ranks second nationally with 155 strikeouts. In his two NCAA tournament starts in 2021, he has 20 strikeouts while allowing just five hits and has yet to give up a run in 14⅔ innings.
Jack Leiter: In his first full season for the Commodores, Leiter, the son of three-time World Series winner Al Leiter, has paired with Rocker to form the top one-two starting pitching combination in the country. Leiter leads the nation in strikeouts with 156. He struck out 16 in a no-hitter against South Carolina in March. A first-team All-American and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Leiter has recorded 21 strikeouts in 13 innings in the NCAA tournament.
SCOUTING REPORT
The defending national champions are rounding into form after posting an 8-8 record in May. Rocker and Leiter are likely top-five picks in July’s MLB draft, and they are tough to beat. The names on the Vanderbilt offense are different from the 2019 team, but the results have been pretty similar. SEC Freshman of the Year Enrique Bradfield Jr. leads the country with 46 stolen bases, and Carter Young, Dominic Keegan and Isaiah Thomas have combined for 42 home runs. Tim Corbin’s team appears primed for another championship run.
* * *
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Record: 45-16
Location: Tucson, Arizona
SEASON IN REVIEW
Record against CWS teams: 0-1
Record against Top 25: 5-8
D1Baseball: 3
Baseball America: 5
Collegiate Baseball: 2
CWS HISTORY
National titles: 6
Previous appearances: 36
CWS record: 85-61
Last appearance: 2018
COACH: DAVID PIERCE
National titles: 0
CWS record: 0-2
CWS appearances: 1
Career record: 366-201 (169-92 at UT)
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The No. 2 seed Longhorns, who were co-champions of the Big 12, have dominated NCAA tournament play. Texas rolled through its home regional, beating Southern, Arizona State and Fairfield by a combined score of 33-5. In the super regional against South Florida, Eric Kennedy delivered a walk-off double to clinch the opener, and in the second game, Kennedy, Mike Antico, Cam Williams and Trey Faltine combined for nine RBIs in a 12-4 win. The Longhorns have outpaced opponents 49-12 in five NCAA tournament games.
KEY PLAYERS
Ivan Melendez: A first-team All-Big 12 selection, the sophomore designated hitter leads the Longhorns in home runs (12), total bases (114) and slugging percentage (.610). In April, Melendez batted .412 with a .529 on-base percentage and a .919 slugging percentage. He hit eight home runs and drove in 27 runs in that span as the Longhorns went 17-2. In the NCAA tournament, he is 4 for 18 with a solo home run. The Texas lineup is more difficult to face when Melendez is rolling.
Ty Madden: A second-team All-American and the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Madden has allowed opponents to hit just .189 against him. He has had nine starts with at least seven strikeouts this season and three starts with double-digit strikeouts, including a career-high 14 against Houston in March. He sets the tone for the Texas pitching staff and has continued to do so in the NCAA tournament. In two tournament starts, he allowed six hits and one run while striking out 16 in 12⅔ innings.
SCOUTING REPORT
Texas is one of the top pitching teams in the country. Madden, Tristan Stevens and Pete Hansen are arguably the top rotation in Division I. The Longhorns lead the nation in earned run average at 2.89, which is 0.25 better than second-place Fairfield. Texas is also one of the top fielding teams in the country, ranking in the top 15 with a .980 fielding percentage. Pitching and defense is a familiar formula for the Longhorns, and throw in a lineup that can produce from top to bottom, as eight of the nine regulars have at least 30 RBIs, and Texas is one of the favorites to win it all this week.
* * *
MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS
Record: 45-16
Location: Starkville, Mississippi
SEASON IN REVIEW
Record against CWS teams: 2-3
Record against Top 25: 7-10
D1Baseball: 11
Baseball America: 8
Collegiate Baseball: 3
CWS HISTORY
National titles: 0
Previous appearances: 11
CWS record: 13-22
Last appearance: 2019
COACH: CHRIS LEMONIS
National titles: 0
CWS record: 1-2
CWS appearances: 1
Career record: 250-126-2 (109-35 at MSU)
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The No. 7 seed Bulldogs swept their home regional, beating Samford, VCU and Campbell by a combined 30-13. Will Bednar and Christian MacLeod combined for 21 strikeouts in the first two regional games, and Kamren James hit a pair of home runs. Relief ace Landon Sims took center stage in the super regional against Notre Dame. After Logan Tanner hit a home run to put MSU ahead in the seventh inning of the opener, Sims tossed two scoreless innings to get the save. After Notre Dame took the middle game, Sims worked the final four innings for the win. In his two super regional appearances, he allowed three hits and two runs with seven strikeouts in six innings.
KEY PLAYERS
Tanner Allen: A first-team All-American and the SEC player of the year, Allen ranks sixth in Division I with 91 hits, and he is in the top 25 with 62 RBIs. He also leads the Bulldog lineup in slugging percentage (.634), on-base percentage (.463), batting average (.392) and triples (5). In the super regional, he batted 3 for 9 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs.
Landon Sims: A second-team All-American, Sims has become Mississippi State’s go-to reliever in his first full season. After making seven appearances in the shortened 2020 season, he has operated in the closer role for the Bulldogs this season. Sims has racked up 85 strikeouts and issued just 14 walks in 46⅓ innings. Opponents have scored just eight runs against him and have a .154 batting average when he’s on the mound. He is a big reason why the Bulldogs are 41-1 when leading after eight innings. If the Bulldog starters can get through the sixth with the lead, Sims can finish the game from there.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Bulldog pitching staff leads the country with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Starters Will Bednar and Christian MacLeod have each posted 113 strikeouts, giving MSU a pair of pitchers with 100-plus strikeouts for the fifth time in school history. Allen and Rowdey Jordan are a formidable duo at the top of the MSU lineup, and the Bulldogs have five players with at least 10 home runs and also five with at least 43 RBIs. Mississippi State is making its third consecutive CWS appearance, so it won’t be intimidated by the biggest stage in the game. This group could be the ones to break through and give MSU its first baseball championship.
* * *
VIRGINIA CAVALIERS
Record: 35-25
Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
SEASON IN REVIEW
Record against CWS teams: 0-0
Record against Top 25: 6-6
D1Baseball: NR
Baseball America: NR
Collegiate Baseball: 8
CWS HISTORY
National titles: 1
Previous appearances: 4
CWS record: 12-8
Last appearance: 2015
COACH: BRIAN O’CONNOR
National titles: 1
CWS record: 12
CWS appearances: 4
Career record: 749-317-2
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The Cavaliers will most likely send some nice fruit baskets to Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina, as Brian O’Connor’s team claimed the regional title there, where the Gamecocks were the host, and then stayed there to claim a neutral-site super regional title over Dallas Baptist in three games. The Cavaliers are 6-0 in NCAA tournament elimination games after dropping the first game of the regional and super regional. Devin Ortiz hit a walk-off home run in the regional championship game against Old Dominion, and Kyle Teel hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to put Virginia ahead of the Patriots for good in the third game of the super regional to clinch Virginia’s fifth CWS berth, all since 2009.
KEY PLAYERS
Kyle Teel: A third-team All-ACC selection, Teel leads the Cavaliers in batting average (.320), home runs (9), RBIs (40), slugging percentage (.518), and on-base percentage (.402). The freshman has kept his strong season going in the postseason. In NCAA tournament play, he is batting 12 for 33 (.364) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs. He has reached base in 23 consecutive games.
Andrew Abbott: Abbott took first-team All-ACC honors in his senior season. His 152 strikeouts this season are the third-most in the country (behind only Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker) and are the second-most in a campaign for Virginia (Danny Hultzen, 165 in 2011). Abbott has not been as sharp in the postseason as he was during the regular season. In two NCAA tournament starts, he has allowed 12 hits and eight runs in 10⅔ innings. He does have 14 strikeouts, but the Cavaliers will need him to be the best he’s been all season to curb the trend of losing their opening game in each stage of this NCAA tournament.
SCOUTING REPORT
Like its ACC counterpart N.C. State, Virginia started the season slowly. After an April 1 loss at Georgia Tech, the Cavaliers were 11-14. Since then, Virginia has gone 24-11 to get back to the College World Series. Teel and Zack Gelof anchor the Cavalier offense, and Abbott is capable of shutting down any lineup in the country. Closer Stephen Schoch and the rest of the Virginia bullpen have put up strong numbers, with the Cavaliers being 25-1 when leading after six innings. Brian O’Connor’s team will be unfazed if it ends up playing in an elimination game, and that may be where the Cavaliers feel most comfortable. In 2015, Virginia was a regional No. 3 seed who won the national title, and the Cavaliers are talented enough to repeat that feat.
* * *
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Record: 50-16
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
SEASON IN REVIEW
Record against CWS teams: 2-2
Record against Top 25: 6-6
D1Baseball: 2
Baseball America: 3
Collegiate Baseball: 4
CWS HISTORY
National titles: 0
Previous appearances: 4
CWS record: 8-8
Last appearance: 2005
COACH: TONY VITELLO
National titles: 0
CWS record: 0-0
CWS appearances: 0
Career record: 134-66
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The No. 3 seed Volunteers swept through regional and super regional action. Tennessee trailed Wright State, the four seed in its regional, by three going into the bottom of the ninth in the regional opener before Drew Gilbert hit a walk-off grand slam that jump started the Volunteers’ run to Omaha. Tennessee followed up the WSU win with a pair of victories over Liberty to claim the regional title and then swept two games against LSU in the super regional to clinch the program’s fifth CWS berth. In the super regional-clinching game, the Volunteers hit six home runs, which is a school record for an NCAA tournament game.
KEY PLAYERS
Jake Rucker: A third-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection, Rucker paces Tennessee and ranks in the top 15 in the country with 88 hits. He also leads the Volunteers in doubles (21), total bases (140) and slugging percentage (.526). After a 2-for-13 showing in Tennessee’s three regional games, he went 5 for 9 with two home runs and four RBIs in the two super regional games against LSU.
Chad Dallas: A third-team All-American, Dallas has posted an 11-1 record at the top of the Volunteer rotation. He leads the UT staff with 96⅔ innings pitched and has recorded a team-best 118 strikeouts. In two NCAA tournament starts, he has 17 strikeouts in 10⅓ innings. In the super regional against LSU, Dallas allowed two runs and five hits while striking out 12 in six innings.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Volunteer lineup mashes baseballs. Tennessee’s 133 doubles is third-best nationally, and the Volunteers have hit 98 home runs, which is fourth-most on the season. UT also ranks in the top 10 nationally in hits (fourth, 642), runs (sixth, 471) and walks (fifth, 330). Tennessee’s team slugging percentage of .477 ranks 23rd nationally. The Volunteers boast six players with at least nine home runs and they have seven players with a slugging percentage of at least .440. Tennessee is capable of putting up runs in bunches. UT is 35-1 when scoring six or more runs and 25-2 when it hits two or more home runs. If the offense, which has averaged eight runs per game in the NCAA tournament, keeps rolling, the Volunteers could win the program’s first national title.
