Get to know Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, the last teams standing in the CWS
BASEBALL

The path to the CWS title series for Mississippi State and Vanderbilt

Get ready for the championship series of the College World Series with a look at how each team got here, their key players and more.

* * *

Mississippi State (48-17)

Season in review

D1Baseball: 11/Baseball America: 8/Collegiate Baseball: 3

CWS history

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 11

CWS record: 16-23 (3-1 in 2021)

COACH: CHRIS LEMONIS

National titles: 0

CWS record: 4-3 (in two appearances)

Career record: 253-127-2 (112-36 at MSU)

How they got here

Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined for 21 strikeouts and yielded four hits in Mississippi State’s 2-1 win over Texas in its CWS opener. The Bulldogs scored both runs in the fourth on Brad Cumbest’s triple. In the winners bracket against Virginia, starter Christian MacLeod last 1 1/3 innings, giving up four runs. MSU didn’t have a hit through seven innings but exploded in the eighth. Kellum Clark started the festivities with a two-run homer and SEC player of the year Tanner Allen followed with a three-run blast to put the Bulldogs ahead. MSU had 11 players bat in the eighth, scoring six runs on six hits in the 6-5 win. Texas’ Ivan Melendez hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to help the Longhorns win 8-5 and force a winner-take-all Bracket 2 title game. For the second time in a week, Bednar and Sims kept the Texas offense at bay. The pair combined to allow three runs and four hits. Tanner Leggett delivered a walk-off single in the ninth to send the Bulldogs to the championship series for the second time.

Schedule

Febuary: 20, vs. Texas, 8-3 W. 21, vs. TCU, 3-2 L. 22, vs. Texas Tech, 11-5 W. 24, vs. Jackson State, 7-3 W. 26, vs. Tulane, 7-3 L. 27, vs. Tulane, 9-5 W. 28, vs. Tulane, 5-4 W.

March: 3, vs. Southern Miss, 4-1 W. 5, vs. Kent State, 8-3 W. 6, vs. Kent State, 9-5 L. 7, vs. Kent State, 13-0 W. 9, vs. Grambling, 10-0 W. 10, vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 4-0 W. 12, vs. Eastern Michigan, 14-0 W. 13, vs. Eastern Michigan, 4-1 W. 14, vs. Eastern Michigan, 4-1 W. 16, vs. Samford, 10-2 W. 19, at LSU, 6-1 W. 20, at LSU, 3-0 W. 21, at LSU, 8-3 L. 24, vs. North Alabama, 18-1 W. 26, vs. Arkansas, 8-2 L. 27, vs. Arkansas, 11-5 L. 28, vs. Arkansas, 6-4 L.

April: 1, vs. Kentucky, 8-1 W. 2, vs. Kentucky, 3-2 W. 3, vs. Kentucky, 4-3 W. 6, vs. Southern, 15-1 W. 9, at Auburn, 6-5 W. 10, at Auburn, 7-2 W. 11, at Auburn, 19-10 W. 13, vs. Arkansas State, 18-10 W. 16, vs. Mississippi, 5-2 W. 17, vs. Mississippi, 9-0 L. 18, vs. Mississippi, 7-5 W. 20, vs. UAB, 19-7 W. 23, at Vanderbilt, 6-2 L. 24, at Vanderbilt, 7-4 W. 25, at Vanderbilt, 7-4 L. 30, vs. Texas A&M, 8-7 (12 inn.) W.

May: 1, vs. Texas A&M, 3-2 W. 1, vs. Texas A&M, 10-5 W. 5, at The Citadel, 10-2 W. 7, at South Carolina, 9-0 W. 8, at South Carolina, 9-6 W. 9, at South Carolina, 4-3 (11 inn.) L. 13, vs. Missouri, 5-4 W. 14, vs. Missouri, 7-6 L. 15, vs. Missouri, 16-8 L. 18, vs. Jacksonville State, 6-1 W. 20, at Alabama, 4-2 W. 21, at Alabama, 7-0 W. 22, at Alabama, 7-3 W. SEC tournament — 26, vs. Florida, 13-1 L. 27, vs. Tennessee, 12-2 L.

June: Starkville Regional — 4, vs. Samford, 8-4 W. 5, vs. VCU, 16-4 W. 7, vs. Campbell, 6-5 W. Starkville Super Regional — 12, vs. Notre Dame, 9-8 W. 13, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1 L. 14, vs. Notre Dame, 11-7 W.

College World Series: 20, vs. Texas, 2-1 W. 22, vs. Virginia, 6-5 W. 25, vs. Texas, 8-5 L. 26, vs. Texas, 4-3 W.

HITTING LEADERS G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB AVG

Tanner Allen .......... 64 249 66 95 17 5 11 66 10 .382

Rowdey Jordan ...... 65 253 72 83 21 4 10 43 9 .328

Brad Cumbest ........ 47 114 23 36 9 2 5 21 2 .316

Logan Tanner ......... 64 233 43 65 12 0 14 49 0 .279

Scotty Dubrule ....... 64 211 38 58 6 0 0 27 6 .275

Kamren James ....... 64 237 47 64 12 0 11 59 19 .270

Luke Hancock ........ 65 223 39 57 4 0 10 59 3 .256

Kellum Clark .......... 30 81 21 20 6 1 4 13 1 .247

Lane Forsythe ........ 56 175 29 39 5 0 1 18 1 .223

Josh Hatcher .......... 56 146 16 28 8 0 2 12 5 .192

PITCHING G IP H R ER BB SO Rec. SV ERA

Landon Sims 24 53.1 28 9 9 14 96 5-0 12 1.52

Chase Patrick 18 13.2 13 4 3 6 9 0-0 0 1.98

Houston Harding 20 58 48 24 20 19 63 7-2 0 3.10

Will Bednar 18 86.1 72 35 32 23 135 8-1 0 3.34

Preston Johnson 21 28 23 15 13 12 43 3-0 0 4.18

Brandon Smith 20 37.1 36 23 18 12 40 4-4 1 4.34

C. MacLeod 18 82 77 49 42 31 113 6-5 0 4.61

Jackson Fristoe 15 48 40 32 31 36 67 3-3 0 5.81

Vanderbilt (48-16)

Season in review

D1Baseball: 4/Baseball America: 2/Collegiate Baseball: 1

CWS history

National titles: 2

Previous appearances: 4

CWS record: 19-8 (3-1 in 2021)

COACH: TIM CORBIN

National titles: 2

CWS record: 19-8 in five appearances

Career record: 907-513-1 (801-375-1 at Vandy)

How they got here

The Commodores overcame a shaky start from Kumar Rocker (5 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits in 5 2/3 innings) in their CWS opener to beat Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings thanks to Carter Young and Jayson Gonzalez. Young hit a two-run homer (his team-leading 16th), and Gonzalez delivered a walk-off single in the 12th to go along with a two-run home run earlier in the game. Jack Leiter struck out 15 and allowed four hits, but one was a solo home run by North Carolina State’s Terrell Tatum. The offense managed two hits in the 1-0 loss. The Commodores got their second walk-off win of the CWS when a wild pitch from Stanford’s Brendan Beck allowed Spencer Jones to score for a 6-5 win. Rodriguez and Parker Noland each had run-scoring hits, while Rocker allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings in a 3-1 win over NC State, and the Commodores advanced to the championship series when the Bracket 1 final was deemed a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols within NC State program.

Schedule

Feb.: 22, vs. Wright State, 14-1 W. 22, vs. Wright State, 1-0 W. 24, vs. Western Kentucky, 12 -1 W. 26, vs. Georgia State, 4-2 L. 27, vs. Georgia State, 5-4 W. 28, vs. Georgia State, 12-2 W. 28, vs. Georgia State, 17-6 W.

March: 5, vs. UIC, 15-0 W. 6, vs. UIC, 5-2 W. 7, vs. UIC, 4-2 W. 9, vs. Memphis, 10-4 W. 13, at Oklahoma State, 5-0 W. 13, at Oklahoma State, 18-4 W. 14, at Oklahoma State, 10-6 L. 16, vs. Belmont, 4-1 W. 19, vs. South Carolina, 3-2 W. 20, vs. South Carolina, 5-0. 21, vs. South Carolina, 6-5 L. 23, vs. Lipscomb, 11-3 W. 25, at Missouri, 10-2 W. 26, at Missouri, 11-3 W. 27, at Missouri, 3-1 W. 30, vs. Tennessee Tech, 12-5 W.

April: 1, at LSU, 13-1 W. 2, at LSU, 11-2 W. 3, at LSU, 5-4 W. 6, vs. Tennessee-Martin, 5-4 W. 8, vs. Georgia, 14-2 L. 9, vs. Georgia, 5-2 W. 10, vs. Georgia, 9-1 L. 13, vs. Eastern Kentucky, 6-4 W. 16, at Tennessee, 5-0 W. 17, at Tennessee, 8-4 L. 18, at Tennessee, 10-4 W. 20, vs. Austin Peay, 7-0 W. 23, vs. Mississippi State, 6-2 W. 24, vs. Mississippi State, 7-4 L. 25, vs. Mississippi State, 7-4 W. 30, at Florida, 11-7 W.

May: 1, at Florida, 11-8 L. 2, at Florida, 5-3 L. 4, at Louisville, 7-2 L. 7, vs. Alabama, 9-6 W. 8, vs. Alabama, 6-2 W. 11, vs. North Alabama, 3-2 W. 14, at Mississippi, 3-1 L. 15, at Mississippi, 13-2 W. 16, at Mississippi, 13-10 L. 18, vs. Florida International, 20-4 W. 20, vs. Kentucky, 4-2 W. 21, vs. Kentucky, 8-2 W. 22, vs. Kentucky, 7-5 L. SEC tournament — 26, vs. Mississippi, 5-4 W. 27, vs. Arkansas, 6-4 L. 28, vs. Mississippi, 4-1 L.

June: Nashville Regional — 4, vs. Presbyterian, 10-0 W. 5, vs. Georgia Tech, 4-3 W. 6, vs. Georgia Tech, 14-11 (11 inn.) W. Nashville Super Regional — 11, vs. East Carolina, 2-0 W. 12, vs. East Carolina, 4-1 W.

College World Series: 19, vs. Arizona, 7-6 (12 inn.) W. 21, vs. North Carolina State, 1-0 L. 23, vs. Stanford, 6-5 W. 25, vs. North Carolina State, 3-1 W. 26, vs. North Carolina State, (no contest) ccd.

HITTING LEADERS G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB AVG

Dominic Keegan ..... 57 223 55 80 17 3 15 57 0 .359

Enrique Bradfield .... 64 234 59 81 8 3 1 38 46 .346

Isaiah Thomas .......  56 213 44 67 12 5 13 39 12 .315

Troy LaNeve ........... 36 83 16 24 7 0 6 22 0 .289

Tate Kolwyck .......... 41 135 27 39 10 1 6 25 2 .289

Jayson Gonzalez ...... 58 186 34 53 9 3 8 38 2 .285

Javier Vaz ............... 20 32 7 9 2 0 1 11 5 .281

Jack Bulger ............. 49 156 32 43 7 0 5 28 2 .276

Parker Noland ......... 63 236 38 64 15 0 7 42 4 .271

Carter Young .......... 58 227 47 58 15 5 16 51 9 .256

CJ Rodriguez ........... 55 176 26 44 9 0 4 33 1 .250

PITCHING G IP H R ER BB SO Rec. SV ERA

Jack Leiter 17 104 45 28 24 42 171 10-4 0 2.08

Nick Maldonado 27 47.2 30 13 13 7 55 1-2 8 2.45

Luke Murphy 26 39.2 23 11 11 15 60 4-1 9 2.50

Kumar Rocker 19 117.2 69 38 33 37 173 14-3 0 2.52

Chris McElvain 21 43.2 35 18 18 24 55 5-1 2 3.71

Christian Little 13 40.2 37 28 22 18 47 3-1 0 4.87

Patrick Reilly 15 42.1 30 25 23 24 52 4-2 0 4.89

