Get to know Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, the last teams standing in the CWS

Get ready for the championship series of the College World Series with a look at how each team got here, their key players and more.
* * *
Mississippi State (48-17)
Season in review
D1Baseball: 11/Baseball America: 8/Collegiate Baseball: 3
CWS history
National titles: 0
Previous appearances: 11
CWS record: 16-23 (3-1 in 2021)
COACH: CHRIS LEMONIS
National titles: 0
CWS record: 4-3 (in two appearances)
Career record: 253-127-2 (112-36 at MSU)
How they got here
Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined for 21 strikeouts and yielded four hits in Mississippi State’s 2-1 win over Texas in its CWS opener. The Bulldogs scored both runs in the fourth on Brad Cumbest’s triple. In the winners bracket against Virginia, starter Christian MacLeod last 1 1/3 innings, giving up four runs. MSU didn’t have a hit through seven innings but exploded in the eighth. Kellum Clark started the festivities with a two-run homer and SEC player of the year Tanner Allen followed with a three-run blast to put the Bulldogs ahead. MSU had 11 players bat in the eighth, scoring six runs on six hits in the 6-5 win. Texas’ Ivan Melendez hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to help the Longhorns win 8-5 and force a winner-take-all Bracket 2 title game. For the second time in a week, Bednar and Sims kept the Texas offense at bay. The pair combined to allow three runs and four hits. Tanner Leggett delivered a walk-off single in the ninth to send the Bulldogs to the championship series for the second time.
Schedule
Febuary: 20, vs. Texas, 8-3 W. 21, vs. TCU, 3-2 L. 22, vs. Texas Tech, 11-5 W. 24, vs. Jackson State, 7-3 W. 26, vs. Tulane, 7-3 L. 27, vs. Tulane, 9-5 W. 28, vs. Tulane, 5-4 W.
March: 3, vs. Southern Miss, 4-1 W. 5, vs. Kent State, 8-3 W. 6, vs. Kent State, 9-5 L. 7, vs. Kent State, 13-0 W. 9, vs. Grambling, 10-0 W. 10, vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 4-0 W. 12, vs. Eastern Michigan, 14-0 W. 13, vs. Eastern Michigan, 4-1 W. 14, vs. Eastern Michigan, 4-1 W. 16, vs. Samford, 10-2 W. 19, at LSU, 6-1 W. 20, at LSU, 3-0 W. 21, at LSU, 8-3 L. 24, vs. North Alabama, 18-1 W. 26, vs. Arkansas, 8-2 L. 27, vs. Arkansas, 11-5 L. 28, vs. Arkansas, 6-4 L.
April: 1, vs. Kentucky, 8-1 W. 2, vs. Kentucky, 3-2 W. 3, vs. Kentucky, 4-3 W. 6, vs. Southern, 15-1 W. 9, at Auburn, 6-5 W. 10, at Auburn, 7-2 W. 11, at Auburn, 19-10 W. 13, vs. Arkansas State, 18-10 W. 16, vs. Mississippi, 5-2 W. 17, vs. Mississippi, 9-0 L. 18, vs. Mississippi, 7-5 W. 20, vs. UAB, 19-7 W. 23, at Vanderbilt, 6-2 L. 24, at Vanderbilt, 7-4 W. 25, at Vanderbilt, 7-4 L. 30, vs. Texas A&M, 8-7 (12 inn.) W.
May: 1, vs. Texas A&M, 3-2 W. 1, vs. Texas A&M, 10-5 W. 5, at The Citadel, 10-2 W. 7, at South Carolina, 9-0 W. 8, at South Carolina, 9-6 W. 9, at South Carolina, 4-3 (11 inn.) L. 13, vs. Missouri, 5-4 W. 14, vs. Missouri, 7-6 L. 15, vs. Missouri, 16-8 L. 18, vs. Jacksonville State, 6-1 W. 20, at Alabama, 4-2 W. 21, at Alabama, 7-0 W. 22, at Alabama, 7-3 W. SEC tournament — 26, vs. Florida, 13-1 L. 27, vs. Tennessee, 12-2 L.
June: Starkville Regional — 4, vs. Samford, 8-4 W. 5, vs. VCU, 16-4 W. 7, vs. Campbell, 6-5 W. Starkville Super Regional — 12, vs. Notre Dame, 9-8 W. 13, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1 L. 14, vs. Notre Dame, 11-7 W.
College World Series: 20, vs. Texas, 2-1 W. 22, vs. Virginia, 6-5 W. 25, vs. Texas, 8-5 L. 26, vs. Texas, 4-3 W.
HITTING LEADERS G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB AVG
Tanner Allen .......... 64 249 66 95 17 5 11 66 10 .382
Rowdey Jordan ...... 65 253 72 83 21 4 10 43 9 .328
Brad Cumbest ........ 47 114 23 36 9 2 5 21 2 .316
Logan Tanner ......... 64 233 43 65 12 0 14 49 0 .279
Scotty Dubrule ....... 64 211 38 58 6 0 0 27 6 .275
Kamren James ....... 64 237 47 64 12 0 11 59 19 .270
Luke Hancock ........ 65 223 39 57 4 0 10 59 3 .256
Kellum Clark .......... 30 81 21 20 6 1 4 13 1 .247
Lane Forsythe ........ 56 175 29 39 5 0 1 18 1 .223
Josh Hatcher .......... 56 146 16 28 8 0 2 12 5 .192
PITCHING G IP H R ER BB SO Rec. SV ERA
Landon Sims 24 53.1 28 9 9 14 96 5-0 12 1.52
Chase Patrick 18 13.2 13 4 3 6 9 0-0 0 1.98
Houston Harding 20 58 48 24 20 19 63 7-2 0 3.10
Will Bednar 18 86.1 72 35 32 23 135 8-1 0 3.34
Preston Johnson 21 28 23 15 13 12 43 3-0 0 4.18
Brandon Smith 20 37.1 36 23 18 12 40 4-4 1 4.34
C. MacLeod 18 82 77 49 42 31 113 6-5 0 4.61
Jackson Fristoe 15 48 40 32 31 36 67 3-3 0 5.81
Vanderbilt (48-16)
Season in review
D1Baseball: 4/Baseball America: 2/Collegiate Baseball: 1
CWS history
National titles: 2
Previous appearances: 4
CWS record: 19-8 (3-1 in 2021)
COACH: TIM CORBIN
National titles: 2
CWS record: 19-8 in five appearances
Career record: 907-513-1 (801-375-1 at Vandy)
How they got here
The Commodores overcame a shaky start from Kumar Rocker (5 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits in 5 2/3 innings) in their CWS opener to beat Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings thanks to Carter Young and Jayson Gonzalez. Young hit a two-run homer (his team-leading 16th), and Gonzalez delivered a walk-off single in the 12th to go along with a two-run home run earlier in the game. Jack Leiter struck out 15 and allowed four hits, but one was a solo home run by North Carolina State’s Terrell Tatum. The offense managed two hits in the 1-0 loss. The Commodores got their second walk-off win of the CWS when a wild pitch from Stanford’s Brendan Beck allowed Spencer Jones to score for a 6-5 win. Rodriguez and Parker Noland each had run-scoring hits, while Rocker allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings in a 3-1 win over NC State, and the Commodores advanced to the championship series when the Bracket 1 final was deemed a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols within NC State program.
Schedule
Feb.: 22, vs. Wright State, 14-1 W. 22, vs. Wright State, 1-0 W. 24, vs. Western Kentucky, 12 -1 W. 26, vs. Georgia State, 4-2 L. 27, vs. Georgia State, 5-4 W. 28, vs. Georgia State, 12-2 W. 28, vs. Georgia State, 17-6 W.
March: 5, vs. UIC, 15-0 W. 6, vs. UIC, 5-2 W. 7, vs. UIC, 4-2 W. 9, vs. Memphis, 10-4 W. 13, at Oklahoma State, 5-0 W. 13, at Oklahoma State, 18-4 W. 14, at Oklahoma State, 10-6 L. 16, vs. Belmont, 4-1 W. 19, vs. South Carolina, 3-2 W. 20, vs. South Carolina, 5-0. 21, vs. South Carolina, 6-5 L. 23, vs. Lipscomb, 11-3 W. 25, at Missouri, 10-2 W. 26, at Missouri, 11-3 W. 27, at Missouri, 3-1 W. 30, vs. Tennessee Tech, 12-5 W.
April: 1, at LSU, 13-1 W. 2, at LSU, 11-2 W. 3, at LSU, 5-4 W. 6, vs. Tennessee-Martin, 5-4 W. 8, vs. Georgia, 14-2 L. 9, vs. Georgia, 5-2 W. 10, vs. Georgia, 9-1 L. 13, vs. Eastern Kentucky, 6-4 W. 16, at Tennessee, 5-0 W. 17, at Tennessee, 8-4 L. 18, at Tennessee, 10-4 W. 20, vs. Austin Peay, 7-0 W. 23, vs. Mississippi State, 6-2 W. 24, vs. Mississippi State, 7-4 L. 25, vs. Mississippi State, 7-4 W. 30, at Florida, 11-7 W.
May: 1, at Florida, 11-8 L. 2, at Florida, 5-3 L. 4, at Louisville, 7-2 L. 7, vs. Alabama, 9-6 W. 8, vs. Alabama, 6-2 W. 11, vs. North Alabama, 3-2 W. 14, at Mississippi, 3-1 L. 15, at Mississippi, 13-2 W. 16, at Mississippi, 13-10 L. 18, vs. Florida International, 20-4 W. 20, vs. Kentucky, 4-2 W. 21, vs. Kentucky, 8-2 W. 22, vs. Kentucky, 7-5 L. SEC tournament — 26, vs. Mississippi, 5-4 W. 27, vs. Arkansas, 6-4 L. 28, vs. Mississippi, 4-1 L.
June: Nashville Regional — 4, vs. Presbyterian, 10-0 W. 5, vs. Georgia Tech, 4-3 W. 6, vs. Georgia Tech, 14-11 (11 inn.) W. Nashville Super Regional — 11, vs. East Carolina, 2-0 W. 12, vs. East Carolina, 4-1 W.
College World Series: 19, vs. Arizona, 7-6 (12 inn.) W. 21, vs. North Carolina State, 1-0 L. 23, vs. Stanford, 6-5 W. 25, vs. North Carolina State, 3-1 W. 26, vs. North Carolina State, (no contest) ccd.
HITTING LEADERS G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB AVG
Dominic Keegan ..... 57 223 55 80 17 3 15 57 0 .359
Enrique Bradfield .... 64 234 59 81 8 3 1 38 46 .346
Isaiah Thomas ....... 56 213 44 67 12 5 13 39 12 .315
Troy LaNeve ........... 36 83 16 24 7 0 6 22 0 .289
Tate Kolwyck .......... 41 135 27 39 10 1 6 25 2 .289
Jayson Gonzalez ...... 58 186 34 53 9 3 8 38 2 .285
Javier Vaz ............... 20 32 7 9 2 0 1 11 5 .281
Jack Bulger ............. 49 156 32 43 7 0 5 28 2 .276
Parker Noland ......... 63 236 38 64 15 0 7 42 4 .271
Carter Young .......... 58 227 47 58 15 5 16 51 9 .256
CJ Rodriguez ........... 55 176 26 44 9 0 4 33 1 .250
PITCHING G IP H R ER BB SO Rec. SV ERA
Jack Leiter 17 104 45 28 24 42 171 10-4 0 2.08
Nick Maldonado 27 47.2 30 13 13 7 55 1-2 8 2.45
Luke Murphy 26 39.2 23 11 11 15 60 4-1 9 2.50
Kumar Rocker 19 117.2 69 38 33 37 173 14-3 0 2.52
Chris McElvain 21 43.2 35 18 18 24 55 5-1 2 3.71
Christian Little 13 40.2 37 28 22 18 47 3-1 0 4.87
Patrick Reilly 15 42.1 30 25 23 24 52 4-2 0 4.89