Get to know Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, the last teams standing in the CWS

Mississippi State (48-17)

Season in review

CWS history

How they got here

Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined for 21 strikeouts and yielded four hits in Mississippi State’s 2-1 win over Texas in its CWS opener. The Bulldogs scored both runs in the fourth on Brad Cumbest’s triple. In the winners bracket against Virginia, starter Christian MacLeod last 1 1/3 innings, giving up four runs. MSU didn’t have a hit through seven innings but exploded in the eighth. Kellum Clark started the festivities with a two-run homer and SEC player of the year Tanner Allen followed with a three-run blast to put the Bulldogs ahead. MSU had 11 players bat in the eighth, scoring six runs on six hits in the 6-5 win. Texas’ Ivan Melendez hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to help the Longhorns win 8-5 and force a winner-take-all Bracket 2 title game. For the second time in a week, Bednar and Sims kept the Texas offense at bay. The pair combined to allow three runs and four hits. Tanner Leggett delivered a walk-off single in the ninth to send the Bulldogs to the championship series for the second time.