Get to know Oklahoma and Ole Miss, the last teams standing in the CWS

Get ready for the championship series of the College World Series with a look at each team's player stats, their CWS history and more.

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Record: 45-22

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

RANKINGS​

D1Baseball: 9

Baseball America: 8

Collegiate Baseball: 4

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 2

Previous appearances: 10

CWS record: 18-16 (3-0 in 2022)

Last appearance: 2010

COACH: SKIP JOHNSON

National titles: 0

CWS record: 3-0

CWS appearances: 0

Career record: 157-102 (all at OU)

LEADERS

Hitting

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Tanner Tredaway, 66, 277, 63, 105, 18, 3, 9, 65, 24, .379

Peyton Graham, 65, 270, 75, 93, 17, 4, 20, 71, 34, .344

John Spikerman, 33, 113, 30, 37, 8, 1, 2, 15, 12, .327

Brett Squires, 46, 126, 34, 39, 5, 0, 7, 33, 7, .310 **suffered broken hand in CWS game one**

Jimmy Crooks, 67, 241, 48, 75, 20, 1, 9, 51, 10, .311

Blake Robertson, 67, 250, 62, 76, 24, 2, 5, 51, 12, .304

Jackson Nicklaus, 60, 205, 47, 59, 10, 0, 11, 35, 6, .288

Wallace Clark, 46, 146, 30, 39, 6, 0, 0, 27, 2, .267​

Kendall Pettis, 53, 131, 44, 34, 4, 0, 5, 26, 22, .260

Cade Horton, 53, 145, 28, 34, 6, 2, 1, 178, .234

Sebastian Orduno, 41, 91, 9, 21, 3, 0, 0, 13, 1, .231

Pitching

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Jake Bennett, 19, 110.2, 99, 53, 45, 22, 123, 10-3, 1, 3.66

Cade Horton, 13, 46.1, 51, 29, 27, 15, 51, 5-2, 0, 5.24

David Sandlin, 19, 95, 100, 63, 59, 31, 102, 9-4, 0, 5.59

Trevin Michael, 31, 71, 53, 23, 21, 20, 95, 4-1, 10, 2.66

Chazz Martinez, 21, 63, 60, 39, 34, 31, 67, 4-3, 1, 4.86

Carter Campbell, 30, 29, 39, 17, 17, 9, 17, 3-0, 0, 5.28

Carson Atwood, 25, 28 ⅓, 31, 19, 17, 11, 23, 2-4, 0, 5.40

NOTEWORTHY

» Tanner Tredaway is hitting 7 of 14 (.500) in the College World Series and 21 of 43 (.488) in the NCAA tournament.

» The Sooners sent five pitchers to the mound in the CWS (Jake Bennett, David Sandlin, Trevin Michael, Cade Horton and Jaret Godman). By comparison, Texas A&M used six pitchers in OU's 13-8 win over the Aggies in the CWS opener and Notre Dame used seven in Oklahoma's 6-2 win in game six.

» Oklahoma is the first Big 12 school to reach the CWS final since Texas in 2009.

» The Sooners are 3-0 at the CWS for the third time in school history. The other times it started 3-0 in Omaha (1951, 1994), OU won the national title.

» Jimmy Crooks has six RBIs, coming on a pair of three-run home runs, in the CWS to lead the Sooners.

» Peyton Graham has more stolen bases (34) than Mississippi has as a team (33). The Sooners have six players with at least 10 steals.

» The Sooners started out the year 18-12 and are 27-10 since April 11.

» Oklahoma has four players with at least 50 RBIs.

» The Sooners have scored at least five runs in nine of their 10 NCAA tournament games.

» Trevin Michael has pitched 6.2 scoreless innings in three CWS appearances (five strikeouts, no walks).

» Sooner pitching has notched 34 strikeouts in 27 CWS innings.

» Shortstop Peyton Graham is projected to be a first round pick next month (No. 22 to St. Louis) in MLB.com's latest mock draft from Jim Callis.

OLE MISS REBELS

Record: 40-23

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

RANKINGS​

D1Baseball: NR

Baseball America: NR

Collegiate Baseball: 8

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 5

CWS record: 8-11 (3-1 in 2022)

Last appearance: 2014

COACH: MIKE BIANCO

National titles: 0

CWS record: 5-3

CWS appearances: 1

Career record: 952-556-1 (852-485-1 at UM)

LEADERS

Hitting

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Kevin Graham, 45, 186, 31, 63, 11, 0, 11, 50, 0, .339

Calvin Harris, 41, 103, 24, 35, 7, 1, 2, 20, 2, .340

Justin Bench, 63, 247, 60, 78, 17, 1, 3, 40, 4, .316

Tim Elko, 63, 231, 60, 68, 10, 0, 23, 74, 2, .294

Kemp Alderman, 59, 195, 40, 56, 14, 0, 11, 45, 2, .287

Jacob Gonzalez, 63, 234, 65, 63, 9, 3, 17, 50, 4, .269

Hayden Leatherwood, 51, 132, 24, 33, 7, 1, 5, 17, 0, .250

Peyton Chatagnier, 60, 222, 47, 54, 11, 2, 11, 44, 6, .243

Hayden Dunhurst, 54, 162, 29, 38, 8, 0, 6, 29, 0, .235

TJ McCants, 58, 173, 32, 40, 5, 1, 7, 29, 10, .231

Pitching

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Elliott Hunter, 19, 73.1, 54, 27, 22, 32, 96, 5-3, 0, 2.70

Dylan DeLucia, 21, 95.1, 87, 44, 39, 26, 105, 8-2, 1, 3.68

Derek Diamond, 16, 65.1, 81, 53, 50, 13, 57, 4-4, 0, 6.89

Josh Mallitz, 16, 29, 17, 5, 4, 10, 44, 1-0, 2, 1.24

Mason Nichols, 19, 29.2, 22, 12, 10, 10, 36, 1-0, 0, 3.03

John Gaddis, 16, 48, 50, 24, 23, 18, 473-2, 1, 4.32

Brandon Johnson, 23, 40.2, 31, 21, 20, 21, 68, 1-3, 11, 4.43

Jack Dougherty, 16, 39, 45, 22, 22, 15, 55, 3-3, 2, 5.08

NOTEWORTHY

» In two CWS starts, Dylan DeLucia has 17 strikeouts, no walks, eight hits and one run allowed in 16.2 innings.

» Mississippi has a 16-4 record since May 6, and the Rebels were one of two teams (along with Texas A&M) to go undefeated in regional and super regional play.

» Calvin Harris and Kevin Graham have combined for 13 hits and nine RBIs in the CWS.

» In three NCAA tournament starts, Hunter Elliott has allowed four runs and 12 hits while striking out 22 and issuing seven walks in 18.2 innings.

» Mississippi's three wins in Bracket Two play are the most it has ever had in a CWS appearance, the Rebels are in the CWS final for the first time in school history.

» The Rebels have won four team national titles, with three coming in football and one in women's golf.

» Mississippi has five players with at least 10 home runs.

» The Rebels have outscored opponents 68-20 in nine NCAA tournament games.​

» Mississippi is the eighth SEC school to appear in the CWS finals since 2008.

» Rebel pitchers have issued six walks in 36 CWS innings.

» The Rebels started the season 16-4 and moved to No. 1 in the D1baseball.com rankings, then followed that up with an 8-15 stretch before their current 16-4 run to the CWS final.

