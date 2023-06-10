The 2023 College World Series is almost upon us, and by Monday, eight teams will have clinched spots.

Here are the teams that are headed to Omaha so far.

FLORIDA

How they made it: After going 42-13 in the regular season, Florida captured the No. 2 national seed after being eliminated from the SEC tournament by Vanderbilt. The Gators had to defeat Texas Tech twice to win the Gainesville Regional and swept No. 15 national seed South Carolina in the Super Regionals.