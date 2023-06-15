Same schedule

Last year, the CWS began a new format. This season will follow the same schedule.

Games start Friday, instead of the series openers Saturday.

The first six days of the CWS will have two games apiece with start times at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The second day of bracket finals, if needed, will be Thursday, June 22. Then there is a built in off day Friday, June 23, before the best-of-three-championship series starts Saturday, June 24.

Saturday and Monday’s games start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s at 2 p.m. All three will be on ESPN.

Weather (ahem) permitting.

This format also was used from 2003 through 2007, and with the weekend finals, help break attendance records.

Speaking of attendance

The final game of the event last year, when Mississippi rallied to beat Oklahoma 4-2 on a Sunday, drew 25,972 — Schwab Field seating capacity being 24,000. That lifted the overall attendance to 366,105 to set the CWS record.

"During the trophy presentation, the stadium still looked packed," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said afterward.

After the 2020 event was canceled, attendance policies were still in doubt in 2021. But the event opened at full capacity and broke several attendance records: 361,711 for 16 games (an average of 22,607) topped the previous best of 357,646 in 2017. That mark, of course, stood for just one year.

To be continued if that trend continues — and another attendance record falls — this season.

Speaking of trending

That would be first-time CWS champs. The past two years, Omaha has crowned a new winner — and that winner has been from the state of Mississippi.

In 2022, Mississippi beat OU in the final. In 2021, it was Mississippi State topping Vanderbilt to hoist the trophy.

That also makes three straight SEC champions. (Vanderbilt won in 2019.)

Party like it’s 1999

Wake Forest is trying to end a drought.

The No. 1 national seed has not won a national championship since Miami in 1999, the first year of the current tournament format.

Tickets

All tickets have to be purchased online and are available on NCAA.com/MCWS and Ticketmaster. During the series, any available tickets that day will be accessible through that site and at the Schwab Field box office.

Reserved seating in the outfield will also remain. That was changed in 2021 from general admission due to the pandemic.

Which means, instead of waiting in line on gamedays for first-come, first-served seats in the outfield, fans must buy reserved tickets. Those tickets range from $10 to $30 depending on the game.

Mobile-only tickets — another shift prompted by the pandemic — return, too. This means no paper tickets, only a ticket on your smartphone.

More information is available at NCAA.com/CWSTickets.

Going cashless

Concessions and the box office will be cashless but reverse ATMs (to put physical money on cards) will be available.

Tailgating

Yes, it's allowed. (And bountiful.)

Tailgaters in the Schwab Field and CHI Health Center lots can't go beyond their own parking stalls and can’t stake tents into the ground.

Any cooking equipment must be a minimum distance of 3 feet away from crowds, buildings, vehicles or combustible materials.

All tents and equipment must be put away before entering the stadium.

See CWSOmaha.com for more information.

There is no shortage of food options outside of tailgating, either. There is a plethora of choices and this year includes the return of Dingerville — sort of.

Kros Strain Brewing is staging a Dingerville on Friday through Sunday at Millworks Common, two blocks north of Schwab Field. It will feature 20 local vendors, live music, games for kids and a beer garden with Dingerville Lager.

Transportation

Metro, the city’s transit authority, provides the Stadium Circulator for 25 cents.

On game days, the circulator begins service 60 minutes before the first game and ends an hour after the second game, running every 10 minutes.

The route makes a loop around the Old Market with stops at various downtown destinations and Schwab Field.

More information about Metro’s services can be found at ometro.com/bus2ballpark.

Omaha Rapid Bus Transit (ORBIT) will also traverse the eight-mile route from Westroads Mall to downtown. And the line connects with the Stadium Circulator.

Travelers can plan a ride and track their bus using the MyRide OMA ap.

Another option: Heartland B-cycle (heartland.bcycle.com) is a bike sharing system in the area. Heartland B-cycle members will be able to pick up and drop off one of the blue bikes at any B-station.

There are also designated pickup and dropoff spots at CHI Health Center for Uber, Lyft and other shared-ride services.

Security

What you can bring into the park

Clear bags, or small clutch bags not exceeding 4½ by 6½ inches. Accommodations may be made for bags with medical necessities.

Nonprofessional cameras are allowed in the stadium for personal use but must have a lens shorter than 3 inches. No extra detachable lenses are allowed.

What you can’t bring into the stadium

Outside food or drink or coolers. Purses, backpacks, camera bags, binocular cases and fanny packs. Frisbees, beach balls, large umbrellas or noise-making devices (i.e. bells, whistles, horns, etc.). Signs or banners. Drones, fireworks, laser pointers, selfie sticks, hoverboards. Any weapon, real or fake.

Anything else?

Gates open two hours before game time.

People can leave and re-enter the stadium during a game, but they must be screened again for re-entry.

Fans must leave between games. Gates will reopen as soon as possible after the stadium has been cleared.