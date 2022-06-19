Hottest SEC teams set for CWS clash: Mississippi, Arkansas put streaks on the line

The title of hottest SEC team in Omaha is up for grabs Monday.

Arkansas and Mississippi aced their first College World Series test Saturday with their No. 1 pitchers turning in vintage outings. Now they put their postseason streaks on the line for a winners bracket matchup that will put one program that has never won a national crown on the brink of the championship series.

“I think just keep playing baseball like we have been,” Rebels leftfielder Kevin Graham said. “Just keep winning pitches and keep competing.”

The SEC West schools — neither of which won their division — have been revitalized by a fresh start after up-and-down regular seasons. Ole Miss was the last school into the field of 64, completing a comeback from a 7-14 record in its league in early May after losing a road series to the Razorbacks. Arkansas dropped eight of 12 games entering the regional round.

Since then?

The Rebels — a third seed in regionals — are the only team yet to lose in the postseason at 6-0. Arkansas is 6-1 after slamming Stanford — the No. 2 national seed — 17-2 with a 21-hit onslaught Saturday.

“What I've seen from them is a team that was disappointed how the regular season ended,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “And once we got into postseason play, I just felt like the team, they didn't want to fail. And they took a step forward, got over all the negativity and just said, we're going to fight you to the end and hopefully it will go our way.”

Mississippi (38-22) will turn to left-hander Hunter Elliott for his 11th collegiate start — the freshman has been stellar with a 2.82 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 67 innings. He fanned eight in six innings while shaking off a pair of early homers in his appearance against Arkansas on April 30.

“Just like any team, they’re pitchable if you can make and execute your pitches,” Elliott said of the nation’s No. 94 scoring offense. “If you have your best stuff, you can beat them. ... The less home runs you give up, the less runs, the less woo pigs.”

Arkansas (44-19) will counter with either righty Will McEntire or lefty Zack Morris, Van Horn said. Both have been outstanding this spring, primarily in relief.

While the fan bases — out in full force in Omaha — are neck and neck competing for the Rocco’s Jell-O shot challenge, the teams on the field will look to keep up their winnings trends. The Razorbacks have surrendered one unearned run in the postseason and cracked at least one homer in every game, playing with a singular focus since falling short of the CWS as the No. 1 national seed last season.

Ole Miss pitching has been dominant, allowing 12 runs in six NCAA tournament games, including one in the last three contests. Hitting has been clutch when necessary — four of its five runs in Saturday’s win over No. 14 seed Auburn came with two outs. As the Rebels like to say, there’s still 33% of an inning left with two away.

Someone’s story of redemption is about to add another improbable chapter.

“Once we got in (to the postseason), I think the slate's clean,” Mississippi coach Mike Bianco said. “And what I mean by that is they were fighting uphill and trying to stay alive in the deep end for such a long time, that once they got in, now everybody's even. And everybody's 0-0. And they've got another opportunity. Not a lot of times you get another opportunity.”

Mississippi vs. Arkansas

LH Hunter Elliott (4-3, 2.82) vs. TBA

6 p.m. Monday, ESPN, 1620 AM

