 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers use homers to rally, take series and climb into first place in Big Ten
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Huskers use homers to rally, take series and climb into first place in Big Ten

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska is currently in the top half of the Big Ten standings.

​CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Spencer Schwellenbach and Joe Acker homered during a seven-run sixth as Nebraska beat Illinois 12-7 Sunday in the final game of a three-game weekend series that featured plenty of offense.

With the win, the Huskers (13-5) regained first place in the Big Ten. NU also earned a victory in a series that featured a combined 51 runs, 80 hits and 11 home runs.

Cam Chick also homered and was 3 for 5 with two RBIs while Jaxon Hallmark had three hits, including a home run. Schwellenbach added an RBI double and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three.

Koty Frank earned his first win after pitching 3⅔ innings of relief.

The Illini (8-10) built a 6-2 lead heading into the sixth.

Hallmark led off the inning with a single, and Schwellenbach belted a 3-1 pitch over the left-field wall to cut it to 6-4.

The Huskers loaded the bases with two outs, then Brice Matthews cleared them with a three-run double to left-center to put NU ahead 7-6. Acker followed with a two-run homer for a 9-6 lead.

Nebraska tacked on three more runs in the eighth. Matthews stole home, Schwellenbach hit an RBI double and Chick singled him home.

Illinois led 5-0 after three when Hallmark hit a solo homer to lead off the top of the fourth. After Schwellenbach struck out, Chick hit an inside-the-park homer to center to cut the lead to 5-2.

The Illini made it 6-2 on Jackson Raper's solo homer in the fifth, setting up Nebraska's big inning. 

Schwellenbach was 6 for 14 in the series with two homers, a double and eight RBIs while Hallmark was 6 for 13 with a homer and two RBIs.

The Huskers will host Maryland for a three-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Photos: Nebraska baseball hosts Minnesota in doubleheader

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert