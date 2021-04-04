Huskers use homers to rally, take series and climb into first place in Big Ten

​CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Spencer Schwellenbach and Joe Acker homered during a seven-run sixth as Nebraska beat Illinois 12-7 Sunday in the final game of a three-game weekend series that featured plenty of offense.

With the win, the Huskers (13-5) regained first place in the Big Ten. NU also earned a victory in a series that featured a combined 51 runs, 80 hits and 11 home runs.

Cam Chick also homered and was 3 for 5 with two RBIs while Jaxon Hallmark had three hits, including a home run. Schwellenbach added an RBI double and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three.

Koty Frank earned his first win after pitching 3⅔ innings of relief.

The Illini (8-10) built a 6-2 lead heading into the sixth.

Hallmark led off the inning with a single, and Schwellenbach belted a 3-1 pitch over the left-field wall to cut it to 6-4.

The Huskers loaded the bases with two outs, then Brice Matthews cleared them with a three-run double to left-center to put NU ahead 7-6. Acker followed with a two-run homer for a 9-6 lead.

Nebraska tacked on three more runs in the eighth. Matthews stole home, Schwellenbach hit an RBI double and Chick singled him home.