The new No. 1 beat the old No. 1. Now Wake Forest is on the brink of the College World Series title round.
A clash of the only top-ranked baseball teams this season lived up to its lofty billing and then some in a CWS game stuffed with strikeouts, drama and big plays. The Demon Deacons made the last ones — Bennett Lee’s rolling RBI single to left in the bottom of the eighth gave the No. 1 national seed its first lead in a 3-2 win in front of a sellout crowd at Charles Schwab Field.
Wake Forest (54-10) advances to play Wednesday at 6 p.m. It will meet either Tennessee (44-21) or LSU (49-16) — the SEC powers will meet in an elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Deacs move on after a second straight 3-2 win in Omaha. They led for only a half inning each time after steamrolling NCAA tournament opposition 75-16 and never trailing through five games.
A thrilling eighth inning provided the difference Monday in a brisk 2-hour, 50-minute contest. A Tre’ Morgan leadoff double and fielding error in the top half put Tigers at the corners with no outs. Then Brock Wilken, the third baseman, gloved a hard grounder off the bat of Cade Beloso. Wilken double clutched moving into foul ground and fired home to the catcher Lee, who corralled the one-hopper in front of a sliding baserunner to apply the tag at the plate.
One upheld video review and two pitches later, Wake was out of the frame in a tie game as reliever Camden Minacci coaxed a 5-4-3 twin killing.
Lee then starred with his bat. After Danny Corona doubled to left — extending Wake’s streak with an extra-base hit to 101 games — Lee pulled an 83-mph curveball through the six-hole to send Corona sliding home. Minacci worked a 1-2-3 ninth to send his teammates howling out of the third-base dugout.
Both teams’ No. 2 starters looked the part as they deftly navigated top-five scoring lineups on a steamy Omaha evening. They combined for 19 strikeouts — 10 for LSU’s Ty Floyd, nine for Wake’s Josh Hartle — and rarely ran into much traffic.
Floyd was especially dominant. The junior right-hander allowed a walk and pair of singles through five shutout innings, repeating retiring flailing Deacs with lively mid-90s heat.
LSU staked its pitcher to a 2-0 lead in the third. A one-out walk and wild pitch came around to score when Tommy White whacked a 3-1 offering into left-center. Wake appeared to escape further damage when Morgan sent a liner to left, but fielder Adam Cecere — staring directly into the sun — overran the ball. It skidded to the chain-link wall for an RBI triple.
Hartle, a sophomore southpaw, otherwise worked six relatively low-stress frames on 107 pitches. A 4-6-3 double play in the second wiped out a pair of walks. Lone baserunners in the fourth, fifth and sixth never advanced past first base. Four free passes — he had 20 in 96 1/3 innings entering the game — mostly didn’t haunt him.
Floyd tired to open the sixth, walking three consecutive Deacs on 18 pitches. Wake Forest found the equalizers against hard-throwing reliever Thatcher Hurd –Wilken cracked a 96-mph fastball back up the box for an RBI single and a 6-3 ground-ball double play brought in another run. Hurd eventually stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout on a diving curveball.
Twenty-seven of the last 32 (84.4%) CWS titles have been won by a team that started 2-0 in Omaha. Florida — and now Wake Forest — are those teams this time.
Skenes led the way for the Tigers and check out how they're advancing to the winners bracket in Omaha!
The Deacons won their first action in Omaha since winning the College World Series title in 1955!
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 19
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) slides into home plate to score on a single by Bennett Lee (27) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players leaves the field following the Wake Forest vs. LSU men's College World Series, game eight in Omaha on Monday. Wake Forest won the game 3-2.
Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) and Bennett Lee (27) celebrate following the Wake Forest vs. LSU men's College World Series, game eight in Omaha on Monday. Wake Forest won the game 3-2.
Wake Forest's Chris Katz (33) celebrates with his team following the final out in the Wake Forest vs. LSU men's College World Series, game eight in Omaha on Monday. Wake Forest won the game 3-2.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) huddles with his team in the dugout following the Wake Forest vs. LSU men's College World Series, game eight in Omaha on Monday. Wake Forest won the game 3-2.
A raptor flies over the Wake Forest vs. LSU men's College World Series, game eight in Omaha on Monday. Wake Forest won the game 3-2.
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) and Adam Cecere (12) celebrate after defeating LSU, 3-2, inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) celebrates after defeating LSU, 3-2, inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) celebrates the final out to defeat LSU, 3-2, inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) celebrates after scoring on a single by Bennett Lee (27) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) a double during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) a double during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) pitches during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) celebrates after scoring on a single by Bennett Lee (27) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) slides into home plate to score on a single by Bennett Lee (27) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) slides into home plate to score on a single by Bennett Lee (27) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) celebrates after scoring on a single by Bennett Lee (27) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) slides into home plate to score on a single by Bennett Lee (27) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) slides into home plate to score on a single by Bennett Lee (27) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) celebrates finishing off a double-play to end the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest players celebrate after LSU lost a challenge during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players wait on the result of a challenge during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU lost the challenge and LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) was ruled out at home plate.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson talks with an official after challenging LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) being tagged out at home plate during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU lost the challenge and Morgan was ruled out at home plate.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) motions to the dugout to challenge the play at home plate after Morgan attempted to score on a single by Cade Beloso (24) during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU lost the challenge and Morgan was ruled out at home plate.
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) tags out LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) at home plate during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) tags out LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) at home plate during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU fans cheer during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) pitches during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after striking out to end the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) bunts the ball during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pounds a rosin bag after a strike out during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) stands in the outfield inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Kids race local mascots during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Kids race local mascots during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Kids race local mascots during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the sixth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) bats during the sixth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans do the wave as the sun casts light through the stadium during the sixth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Josh Hartle (23) pitches during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Grounds crew members rake the infield between innings in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates after hitting a triple during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) rounds second base after hitting a tripke for an RBI single during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Adam Cecere (12) attempt to catch a fly ball during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates after hitting a double for a RBI single during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) throws to first base after tagging out LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) at second base during second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) throws to first base after fielding the ball during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Josh Hartle (23) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A look inside Charles Schwab Field before the start of game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) dives back to first base during an attempted pickoff by LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) during the sixth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. Hawke advanced to second base on the error.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) strikes out during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) stands on first base as his tattoo of a tiger is seen during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) swings and misses as the ball bounces on the dirt into Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27)'s glove during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pauses while pitches during the fourth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the fourth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Mic Paul (13) sports a pair of custom cleats during the fourth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the fourth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates his triple on third base during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) rounds second base after hitting a triple during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates on second base after hitting a RBI single during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) rounds third base to score during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates on second base after hitting a RBI single during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) slides safely into second base after Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) couldn't make the play during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) places a beach ball he deflated after it flew into center field into his back pocket during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) places a beach ball he deflated after it flew into center field into his back pocket during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) uses his cleats to deflate a beach ball that flew into center field from the grandstands during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A LSU fan celebrates the third strike and end of the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) slides back into first base after attempting to steal second base during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) races to first base during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Wake Forest dugout reacts to a strikeout during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest's Josh Hartle (23) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) stretches before batting in the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter and LSU head coach Jay Johnson shake hands before the start of game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery steals second as Tennessee's Christian Moore can't field an errant throw by catcher Cal Stark in the first inning of game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023. Montgomery advanced to second on the error.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery steals second as Tennessee's Christian Moore can't field an errant throw by catcher Cal Stark in the first inning of game seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023. Montgomery advanced to second on the error.
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) tags out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) at second base during the eighth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) swings during the eighth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) fields a ground ball during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) reacts after allowing a run during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Blake Burke (25) celebrates after scoring during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Nathan Fleischli (20) pitches during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Eddie Park (22) stands in the outfield during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Matt Scott (28) pitches during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Jared Dickey (17) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Chase Burns (23) pitches during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) catches a fly ball during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Drew Dowd (49) pitches during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Eddie Park patrols centerfield against Tennessee in game seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Tennessee's Cal Stark, left, hugs Chase Burns after they defeated Stanford in game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Stanford's Carter Graham falls while trying to catch a pop-up in foul territory off the bat of Tennessee's Cal Stark in the eighth inning of game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Tennessee's Blake Burke, scores on a wild pitch by Stanford's Brandt Pancer, top, in the seventh inning of game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Tennessee's Blake Burke, right, celebrates scoring on a wild pitch by Stanford's Brandt Pancer, left, in the seventh inning of game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Tennessee players celebrate after defeating Stanford, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford assistant coach Steve Rodriguez and Tommy Troy (12) walk out to the outfield after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford assistant coach Steve Rodriguez and Tommy Troy (12) walk out to the outfield after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford assistant coach Steve Rodriguez and Tommy Troy (12) walk out to the outfield after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford players react after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Ty Uber (36) reacts after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Toran O'Harran (18) reacts after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) reacts after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball during the ninth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) embraces Drew Dowd (49) as Mathews is relieved in the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) is relieved by Drew Dowd (49) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Jared Dickey (17) scores a run during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) reacts after scoring a run during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) scores a run during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford head coach David Esquer motions at third base during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Home plate umpire Brandon Cooper calls Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) safe at home plate as Denton scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Eddie Park (22) during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) catches a sacrifice bunt from Stanford's Owen Cobb (1) during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Owen Cobb (1) hits a sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) pitches during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) reacts after scoring during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) scores past Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) motions to the Cardinals dugout after hitting a single for an RBI during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) runs to third base during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Eddie Park (22) slides back into first base as Tennessee's Blake Burke (25) waits for the pass during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander (11) and catcher Cal Stark (30) talk during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) celebrates after hitting a double for a RBI single during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) runs to second base after a double during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) slides into second base as Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) misses the ball during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Jared Dickey (17) throws to the infield during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Chase Dollander (11) pitches during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) celebrates a fly out during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) catches a fly ball hit by Tennessee's Griffin Merritt (10) before throwing to home plate to out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) tags out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) at home plate during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) tags out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) at home plate during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) connects during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) bats a beach ball back over the outfield fence before the start of the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) pitches during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) stretches before pitching in the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Omaha area teachers unfurl an American flag in the outfield as the national anthem is played before the start of game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee players take the field for warmups before game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Brandon Waszgis tosses a baseball around in a parking lot outside of Charles Schwab Field before game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Kiam Lieb, 7, of Omaha, tosses a baseball around in a parking lot outside of Charles Schwab Field with his dad before game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
