The new No. 1 beat the old No. 1. Now Wake Forest is on the brink of the College World Series title round.

A clash of the only top-ranked baseball teams this season lived up to its lofty billing and then some in a CWS game stuffed with strikeouts, drama and big plays. The Demon Deacons made the last ones — Bennett Lee’s rolling RBI single to left in the bottom of the eighth gave the No. 1 national seed its first lead in a 3-2 win in front of a sellout crowd at Charles Schwab Field.

Wake Forest (54-10) advances to play Wednesday at 6 p.m. It will meet either Tennessee (44-21) or LSU (49-16) — the SEC powers will meet in an elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Deacs move on after a second straight 3-2 win in Omaha. They led for only a half inning each time after steamrolling NCAA tournament opposition 75-16 and never trailing through five games.

A thrilling eighth inning provided the difference Monday in a brisk 2-hour, 50-minute contest. A Tre’ Morgan leadoff double and fielding error in the top half put Tigers at the corners with no outs. Then Brock Wilken, the third baseman, gloved a hard grounder off the bat of Cade Beloso. Wilken double clutched moving into foul ground and fired home to the catcher Lee, who corralled the one-hopper in front of a sliding baserunner to apply the tag at the plate.

One upheld video review and two pitches later, Wake was out of the frame in a tie game as reliever Camden Minacci coaxed a 5-4-3 twin killing.

Lee then starred with his bat. After Danny Corona doubled to left — extending Wake’s streak with an extra-base hit to 101 games — Lee pulled an 83-mph curveball through the six-hole to send Corona sliding home. Minacci worked a 1-2-3 ninth to send his teammates howling out of the third-base dugout.

Both teams’ No. 2 starters looked the part as they deftly navigated top-five scoring lineups on a steamy Omaha evening. They combined for 19 strikeouts — 10 for LSU’s Ty Floyd, nine for Wake’s Josh Hartle — and rarely ran into much traffic.

Floyd was especially dominant. The junior right-hander allowed a walk and pair of singles through five shutout innings, repeating retiring flailing Deacs with lively mid-90s heat.

LSU staked its pitcher to a 2-0 lead in the third. A one-out walk and wild pitch came around to score when Tommy White whacked a 3-1 offering into left-center. Wake appeared to escape further damage when Morgan sent a liner to left, but fielder Adam Cecere — staring directly into the sun — overran the ball. It skidded to the chain-link wall for an RBI triple.

Hartle, a sophomore southpaw, otherwise worked six relatively low-stress frames on 107 pitches. A 4-6-3 double play in the second wiped out a pair of walks. Lone baserunners in the fourth, fifth and sixth never advanced past first base. Four free passes — he had 20 in 96 1/3 innings entering the game — mostly didn’t haunt him.

Floyd tired to open the sixth, walking three consecutive Deacs on 18 pitches. Wake Forest found the equalizers against hard-throwing reliever Thatcher Hurd –Wilken cracked a 96-mph fastball back up the box for an RBI single and a 6-3 ground-ball double play brought in another run. Hurd eventually stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout on a diving curveball.

Twenty-seven of the last 32 (84.4%) CWS titles have been won by a team that started 2-0 in Omaha. Florida — and now Wake Forest — are those teams this time.​

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 19