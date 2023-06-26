In college baseball, having a reliable starter is one of the most important keys to success. Without one, a coach is often left to resort to less reliable pitchers out of the bullpen, or simply hope their team’s offense can make up for shortcomings on the mound.

That did not seem to be a problem for Florida heading into the College World Series finals. Thanks to their undefeated record in pool play, the Gators had three days off before beginning their title clash against LSU.

That rest meant that Florida’s trio of aces — junior righthander Brandon Sproat, junior righthander Hurston Waldrep, and sophomore lefthander Jac Caglianone — would all be well rested and able to start in the championship series.

That trifecta had been a key factor in the Gators’ 53-15 season and run to the national title. They combined for a 25-9 record in 53 appearances, and all three finished the season with over 73 innings pitched. No other Florida pitcher had more than even 59 innings pitched.

And yet, during the championship series, that reliability crumbled. The pitchers who had combined to give up just 132 runs in their 281.1 innings of work before the series were unable to capture that same magic. Their final stats for the championship series: 7.2 IP, 11 ER.

The lack of production from the starters forced Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan to turn to his bullpen far earlier than he would have preferred, often to less than stellar results.

“We didn't get as much as we probably needed to out of our starters,” O’Sullivan said Monday night. “We were probably playing with fire the last couple of games. And obviously it got to us today.”

In Game Two, Florida’s offense was playing well enough that Waldrep’s struggles didn’t matter and the bullpen was able to coast in a 24-4 victory.

Games One and Three were a different story. In those games, Florida hitters combined for 29 strikeouts and left 11 base runners stranded. In addition to the offensive struggles, the starters continually racked up high pitch counts early in the game.

“We had to go to the pen earlier than we wanted to,” O’Sullivan said. “Don't really have an answer other than we lost control of the strike zone.”

Throughout the regular season, the Gators generally mixed good offense with slightly better pitching in order to seal their wins. That story remained the same in CWS pool play, where Florida did not allow an opponent to score more than five runs and won all three games by one run apiece.

That formula failed to yield results against LSU. As O’Sullivan put it, “Offensively, we didn't really have an answer for them on the mound today.”

The Tigers ranked top 15 in the nation in batting average, slugging percentage, and on base percentage, and it showed against Florida. LSU totaled 42 hits over the three-game series, and despite scoring 26 runs in the series, left a staggering 48 runners on base.

The title series was, in a way, a rehash of the scientific paradox: what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

At least on Charles Schwab Field, the unstoppable force simply continues rolling. The unstoppable force of LSU’s offense rolled through Florida’s starters all weekend long, and that’s why the Tigers are bringing home a national championship.