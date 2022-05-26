Iowa falls to Penn State in Big Ten tournament, enters loser's bracket

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament returned to Omaha for the first time since 2019 Thursday morning, and there’s quite a different look than three years ago.

Charles Schwab Field has replaced TD Ameritrade Park, there are no ‘Go Big Red’ chants echoing throughout the concourse, and due to Wednesday’s rain, the schedule even has a different look this time around. Especially for Sunday.

The third-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes hope they’ll still be alive come Sunday, but they'll have their work cut out for them. Iowa will now have to go through the loser’s bracket as the Hawkeyes opened with a 5-2 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“It just wasn’t our day,” said Iowa head coach Rick Heller. “We didn’t play very well, but Penn State pitched great.”

Iowa starter Adam Mazur — The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year — sat the Nittany Lions down in order in the first. He also stranded two Penn State runners in the second. However, Penn State broke through in the third.

On a potential double-play ball to Iowa third baseman Brendan Sher, the ball got stuck in Sher’s glove, loading the bases with one out. Two pitches later, Penn State’s Anthony Steele cashed in with a two-run single to right.

But the Hawkeyes wasted little time responding. Down 2-0, Ben Wilmes led off the bottom of the third with a walk and came around to score on a Kyle Huckstorf sacrifice fly to right.

However, besides an unearned run in the sixth- which came on the heels of a three-run blast by Penn State catcher Matt Wood- Iowa's offense stalled throughout the morning. Penn State never trailed in the contest.

“I’m just beyond proud of our kids and the way they battled,” said Penn State head coach Rob Cooper. “I’m just proud of the energy our guys came out with and competitive spirit against a really, really good Iowa team.”

Tyler Shingledecker, who had never gone more than five innings in his career, was ‘unbelievable’ and a ‘catcher’s dream’ on the mound. The Penn State senior finished the day with eight strikeouts and only gave up one earned run in 5 ⅔ innings.

Shingledecker silenced both the Iowa bats and the contingent of Hawkeye fans behind the third-base dugout.

With Nebraska not in this year’s field, the Hawkeyes- who were the home team on the scoreboard- are the de facto home team in Omaha. There was a strong presence of black and gold in the stands.

“Going to any sort of Hawkeye game, whether it’s football or baseball, is always a great time,” said Jaimie Schwery. “Everybody was cheering today and yeah, it would’ve been better with a win. But all in all, it was great.”

Schwery, who lives in Omaha surrounded by Husker fans, was also surrounded by some Penn State fans at her seat. Thursday wasn’t her first time at the Big Ten Tournament, but it was her first time watching her Hawkeyes play on this stage.

Speaking of Iowa fans surrounded by opposing fans, that’s exactly what Larry Jensen is back at his home in Grand Island.

“Living in central Nebraska, this gives me the chance to watch the Hawkeyes without driving all the way to Iowa City,” Jensen said. “I wish they would’ve swung the bats better today, but this facility is great to watch a game in and there were a lot of (Iowa fans) here today. It was a fun (environment) and I’m just happy to be here.”

Whether they’re from Grand Island, Iowa City or anywhere in between, there’s sure to be another contingent of black and gold Friday morning.

