Iowa stays alive after eliminating Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament

Coming into the Big Ten Tournament, some questioned whether the Purdue Boilermakers should be in Omaha or not. As rain fell last Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana, the Boilermakers and Maryland Terrapins agreed to scrap their regular-season finale- much to the chagrin of Husker fans.

Nebraska, who capped off a disappointing regular season with a 10-9 win over Michigan State, would’ve made it to Omaha with a Purdue loss to Maryland. The Terrapins took the first two games of that series in convincing fashion- 14-7 and 18-7. However, game three is now just a matter of what-ifs.

Friday morning at Charles Schwab Field, there was no rain in sight. Instead, an elimination game between the Boilermakers and Iowa Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers- who were met with a handful of boos during their games Thursday and Friday- fell to the Hawkeyes, 5-4, bringing their time in Omaha to a close.

“These guys deserve to be here,” said Purdue head coach Greg Goff. “They’ve won enough games to get in this tournament, I think we represented very well and we’ve beat a lot of the teams in this tournament.

“Everybody’s going to have their own opinion, but these guys work their butt off all year. They played with character and pride and I’m very proud of them.”

Purdue finished the season with a 29-21 record, but it ended with a disappointing 0-2 showing in Omaha. Purdue also lost to Rutgers on Thursday, 10-3.

However, this season comes on the heels of a 16-26 record last year and just seven wins during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Goff said he’s excited about the future and optimistic Purdue will be back on this stage in the coming years.

The Boilermakers jumped out to a 1-0 lead Friday in the second inning as Troy Viola blasted a ball into the left field bleachers. The Purdue third baseman also was involved in a pivotal play in the top of the ninth inning, as he leaped onto the tarp for a highlight-reel catch.

However, Iowa’s Michael Seegers tagged from first on the play, setting up the eventual winning run.

Viola, who spent time at two junior colleges and San Jose State before joining Purdue as a grad transfer, also believes the Boilermakers deserved to be in Omaha. And from a personal standpoint, it was something he’ll never forget.

“I’ve been dreaming my whole life of getting to Omaha,” Viola said. “I didn’t know how that would happen, or if that would even happen, but to be able to come here and play at the mecca of college baseball was unbelievable. This was the coolest thing that I’ve done in my baseball career.”

In a back-and-forth contest, the Hawkeyes responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth- two of which were scored on a passed ball and wild pitch respectively. The Boilermakers cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth before Iowa tacked on another just minutes later.

Trailing 4-2, the Purdue offense answered back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. What started with back-to-back two-out singles, Purdue cashed in on an error by Iowa third baseman Ben Wilmes to tie it.

“These guys have done this all year,” Goff said of his group’s resilience. “They’ve showed up with their backs against the wall the last four weeks and I just can’t say enough about the character of these young men and how they put this uniform on and wear it with pride.”

But the Boilermakers weren’t able to convert again, especially in a seventh-inning rally that started with two runners on and no outs. However, that was squashed by a pivotal pickoff at second base.

Two innings later, Iowa’s Izaya Fullard plated Seegers to give the Hawkeyes a ninth-inning lead and eventual win. It’s a win that also keeps their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Iowa will play the loser of Penn State and Rutgers Saturday at 9 a.m.

