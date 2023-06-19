Hudson Hart still can’t believe he’s here.

The Oral Roberts reliever needs to be more specific. He’s been here — the College World Series — since his family brought him to games in a stroller at Rosenblatt Stadium. Sometimes they moved around the general-admission bleachers. Sometimes they snagged seats behind a dugout.

But standing on the grass and dirt? As a player? Signing autographs for young fans and giving media interviews? The 19-year-old never dared to dream that big.

“I’ve come to the World Series like every year of my life,” Hart said. “It’s a lot different when you’re actually on the field. It feels unreal.”

The freshman and Gretna graduate is the lone local at this CWS. He’s also the lone freshman on the ORU roster, a late addition who committed and arrived on campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, two weeks before fall classes began last August.

Hart carries some typical duties of a first-year newcomer. He helps set up batting practice. He retrieves an elbow guard or bat after a teammate draws a walk. He makes sure the bullpen and dugout stay tidy.

In the days leading up to the Golden Eagles’ first College World Series appearance since 1978, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder added a new title as unofficial in-house expert of “The Greatest Show on Dirt.” Check out the Baseball Village. Soak in the community events on off days.

Unlike ORU’s super-regional experience at Oregon facing a hostile crowd, Hart said, spectators in Omaha want to see good baseball. They’ve seen it in two games so far — both thrilling one-run affairs — with at least one more chance against TCU in an elimination affair Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a great group of guys,” Hart said. “They don’t really make me feel like a freshman. We have a great bond and a great culture. It feels different from many teams — it’s like one big family.”

Hart has been part of it for 10 months. The right-hander had been committed to Iowa Western but his conviction to the junior college waned when longtime head coach Marc Rardin left for Western Kentucky last summer. He might still have ended up in Council Bluffs if not for one of his summer coaches reaching out to a connection at Oral Roberts.

He committed Aug. 3 — late in any recruiting process but especially baseball, where it’s common for teen prospects to pledge years in advance.

“It was pretty crazy,” said Hart, who is among the team’s scholarship counters. “If it hadn’t happened? I have no idea.”

The step from Nebraska Class A to NCAA Division I was sizeable. Hart recalls first feeling it during a fall intrasquad scrimmage when senior infielder Mac McCroskey hammered one of his better fastballs “pretty far” for a home run.

Hart has made five appearances for the Summit League champs and darling regional four seed, most recently a mid-April contest against Northern Colorado. He owns a 10.38 earned-run average across 4 1/3 innings and 122 total pitches, giving up six hits and six walks against four strikeouts. He throws a fastball, changeup and slider.

Teammates agree the real value of “Huddy” has come behind the scenes. Senior outfielder Matt Hogan says he needs to “poke” the freshman to talk. But Hart’s advice this week has been good — Hogan, previously a Vanderbilt player and still good friends with former Commodores star pitcher Kumar Rocker, texted Rocker about the CWS and got similar feedback.

Cade Denton — ORU’s All-America closer and college baseball’s Stopper of the Year — said Hart is the quiet guy among relievers who drops a funny one-liner after everyone else had turned the conversation to a new topic.

“That kid is the life of the bullpen most of the year,” Denton said. “He’s been exciting. He’s a pretty chill dude — everything he does is pretty slow, pretty mellow. But he’ll sling a comment in there every once in a while that lifts everybody’s spirits if something bad is going on in the game. The guy is a blast to be around.”

Hart has been a local draw this week. The teen’s favorite moment has been providing his family with CWS tickets — “they can just drive from their houses over here,” he said. Extended relatives and family friends have been in the Schwab Field crowd too. The event has even been reason for his girlfriend from Tulsa to meet his Nebraska crew.

But during the games, No. 17 has stayed on alert. It’s what he’s always done in June in Omaha.

“I don’t have to get myself ready,” Hart said. “I’m ready whenever my name is called.”

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 19